Get a sneak peek of The Inn’s restaurant remodel at Taste of Rancho Santa Fe

Taste of Rancho Santa Fe will be held on the lawns of the Inn at Rancho Santa Fe.

The Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Club will host the 9th Annual Taste of Rancho Santa Fe on Sunday, Oct. 8 from 4-7 p.m. on the lawns in front of The Inn. The culinary event brings together more than 60 of the best local food and wine partners to showcase their offerings to the community while supporting the Rotary’s charitable mission.

The event features award-winning wines poured by vintners from across the state and even some local Rancho Santa Fe wines. Sample dishes will be served up from culinary standouts including Ember & Rye at Park Hyatt Aviara and Adelaide at L’Auberge Del Mar.

Attendees of last year’s Taste of Rancho Santa Fe. (Jon Clark)

Clique Hospitality is preparing to debut its new culinary offerings at The Inn— Lilian’s and Bing Bar, part of the hotel’s extensive renovation and reopening. Taste of Rancho Santa Fe will give attendees a sneak peek inside Lilian’s and Bing Bar before the hotel officially opens to the public in November.

Taste of Rancho Santa Fe also features a silent auction and opportunity drawing packages with staycation getaways, top tier food and wine experiences, and luxury goods up for grabs.

Learn more at tasteofrsf.org

