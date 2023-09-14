Athenaeum opening new chapter of arts education with writing classes and book club

For the first time in its 40-year history, La Jolla’s Athenaeum Music & Arts Library School of the Arts is offering writing classes and a book club.

They’re both led by local writer Anna DiMartino and will start in coming weeks with the hope that they will open some critical eyes in participants.

The writing group, dubbed Friday Writers, is centered on poetry and short stories, from beginning to advanced levels, DiMartino said. The group will meet from noon to 2 p.m. Fridays from Sept. 22 through Nov. 10.

“It’s going to be a supportive environment, but with an almost academic approach, an approach to critique that is thoughtful,” she said.

DiMartino crafted her approach to writing and critiquing writing through San Diego Writers, Ink, a nonprofit that offers classes, workshops and other literary events.

Participants in the class will be asked to bring one- to two-page examples of their work for reading and critiquing. Each two-hour session will start with a prompt that participants will be encouraged to write about for 10 to 15 minutes to get the creative juices going.

“If anyone wants to share what they wrote in response to the prompt, they can, but we focus on critiquing previously written work,” DiMartino said. “I want to make people better writers, so this is not a group that is going to say everything is perfect. It’s going to be focused on improving your writing skills.”

She acknowledged that some people are nervous about the idea of a critique, but “once they’ve experienced it, they get less nervous,” she said.

“I set up guidelines for critiques, starting with what we loved, what is working well, lines that just sang, then we point out areas that we have questions about,” DiMartino said. “I tell people that the critique that is offered doesn’t mean you have to change anything, you just have to hear what people are saying and see if it makes sense. Sometimes people try to offer advice but the advice doesn’t resonate. But if multiple people point to the same part, that might be a good signal for the writer that something isn’t working.”

In her experience, she said, people attempt creative writing for various reasons, not the least of which is its therapeutic possibilities — “to understand their inner self.”

“With poetry, people work through their undefined feelings, thoughts and philosophical views,” DiMartino said. “I write more prolifically when I want to understand something in my own life. It’s a nice outlet for people to have.”

Her daughter disliked creative writing when she was young, but DiMartino encouraged her to keep going.

“Poetry was her biggest torture,” she said. “I encouraged her, not because I thought she would be a career poet but because it is a way to understand yourself.”

The School of the Arts Book Club that DiMartino will lead will be centered on art-themed books. The first will be “Girl with a Pearl Earring” by Tracy Chevalier.

“I’ve been in other book clubs and people pick the things that interest them,” she said. “Some I liked and some I didn’t, but art can be interesting to everyone. We thought this would be a fun way to offer a book club for those looking for a specific focus.”

DiMartino’s role will be to facilitate discussion and “keep it moving in a positive direction,” she said.

The book club will meet from 4 to 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month starting Oct. 3.

Both groups cost $15 per session and will meet at the Athenaeum at 1008 Wall St. Participants can sign up for either group at ljathenaeum.org/art-classes. ◆