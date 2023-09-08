RSF Historical Society speaker event to be held Sept. 28, features author John W. Thill

The RSF Historical Society will present its next Community Speaker Series event on Thursday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. with light refreshments.

The event will feature author John W. Thill who will discuss his book “A California Love Story”.

In September 1925, young Ray Wilcox stepped off a train in Southern California and could hardly believe the sight of the vast Pacific Ocean and stunning coastal mountain ranges. Ray immediately began to plan for a successful life in this paradise, but he was missing one thing: his sweetheart, Dora. As Ray embarked on a campaign of letters to convince her to leave Kansas and join him, their love story began to grow. Would Dora finally board the Santa Fe train west to see for herself what California—and Ray—was really like?

These love letters between Ray and Dora were hidden away in a hatbox, long forgotten, until discovered decades later by Ray’s grandson, John Thill, and woven into “A California Love Story”.

Thill will engage attendees with excerpts and anecdotes from the faded letters that became his wonderful new book featuring California history and the love of Ray and Dora. Thill will share their story, and his own, of persistence and patience and California love. Books available for purchase in the Museum shop. Fee: $20 members, $25 non-members. Seating is limited so register today at: shorturl.at/bjZ04

The event will be held at the Rancho Santa Fe Historical Society: 6036 La Flecha, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067. Visit johnwthill.com for more information about the author.