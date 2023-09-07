The best things to do this weekend in San Diego: Sept. 7-10

Here are some of the best things to do this weekend in San Diego from Thursday, Sept. 6 to Sunday, Sept. 10.

Thursday

“The Angel Next Door”: North Coast Repertory Theatre presents the world premiere of Paul Slade Smith’s comedy about a group of actors scheming to cover up a supposed indiscretion. Opens Saturday and runs through Oct. 1. Showtimes, 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays.

987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. $49-$74. (858) 481-1055. northcoastrep.org

“Mugre”: OnStage Playhouse presents the world premiere of Salomón Maya’s play about three Latino men from different generations whose lives intersect while working at a South San Diego car wash. 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays. 5 p.m. Sundays. Through Sept. 24. 291 Third Ave., Chula Vista. $20 suggested donation. (619) 422-7787. onstageplayhouse.org

Friday

Gather & Grow: San Diego Seed Swap, Epic Gardening and San Diego Craft Collective will unite for a gathering of gardeners, including beginners. Bring seeds to swap or attend to collect something new. 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Free. San Diego Craft Collective, 2590 Truxtun Road, San Diego. libertystation.com/do/gather-and-grow-free-community-gardening-event-and-seed-swap

Miniature Treasures of the Qing Dynasty and Beyond: San Diego Chinese Historical Museum is now exhibiting a collection of Chinese snuff bottles from the past 350 years. Noon to 4 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, through Feb. 25. 328 J Street, San Diego. sdchm.org/current-exhibitions

“Cry It Out”: Moxie Theatre presents the final weekend of Molly Smith Metzler’s play about two women facing the challenges and celebrations of new motherhood. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. 6663 El Cajon Blvd., Suite N, San Diego. $25-$50. (858) 598-7620. moxietheatre.com

Saturday

Cardiff Greek Festival: Step into a version of a Greek island village at this two-day event. The festival, which has been drawing crowds for more than four decades, will feature Greek cuisine, music, folk dancing and entertainment. Free parking will be available at adjacent MiraCosta College. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdayand 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 3459 Manchester Ave., Cardiff. Admission is $3; free for children under 12, active military, police and firefighters with ID. cardiffgreekfestival.com

Grape Day Festival: This event celebrates the history of Escondido and its agricultural heritage. Highlights include live music from swing jazz to bluegrass along with food, wine, beer and lots of grapes. Artisans and crafters will give demonstrations of spinning, weaving, corn shelling, grinding and butter making. Antique farm and mining machinery and cars will be displayed.10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Grape Day Park, 321 N. Broadway, Escondido. Admission and parking are free. grapedayfest.com

‘Seeking Beauty — From the Archives of James Hubbell’: Santa Ysabel Art Gallery opens a new exhibit of never-before-seen works by the renowned sculptor-designer’s personal collection. Although Hubbell, 91, is best known for his famous otherworldly home complex in Santa Ysabel, this exhibit will include paintings, journal entries, sketches, photos, patterns and samples from his boyhood and beyond that tell the broader story of his lifetime journey as an artist, environmentalist and humanitarian. Opens Saturday and runs through Oct. 30. Hours, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays-Mondays. (760) 765-1676. santaysabelartgallery.com

Mike Epps Performs at The In Real Life Comedy Tour at State Farm Arena on Friday, May 7, 2021, in Atlanta. (Robb Cohen / Robb Cohen/invision/ap)

Mike Epps: The comedian known for appearances in movies such as “Welcome Home, Rosco Jenkins,” “Next Friday” and “The Hangover” and the recent Netflix show “The Upshaws” will bring the laughs to Valley Center. His work in stand-up comedy has been featured on “Def Comedy Jam” and several Netflix specials. 8 p.m. Saturday.Harrah’s Resort Southern California, 777 S. Resort Drive, Valley Center. Tickets start at $49.50 before fees. harrahssocal.com/entertainment/events/mike-epps

Sunset Cliffs Car Show: Find some of the region’s coolest cars in a laid back environment along the coast. Awards will be presented in categories such as best in show, best interior, most exotic and people’s choice awards. Visitors can enjoy food trucks, giveaways, raffles, live music and activities for kids. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Find the show in several parking lots at the corner of Sunset Cliffs Boulevard and Point Loma Avenue. Free. oceanbeachsandiego.com/attractions/annual-events/sunset-cliffs-car-show

The act “Cyr Wheel” from Cirque du Soleil’s production of “Corteo.” (Courtesy of Maja Prgomet)

‘Corteo’: This Cirque du Soleil show features the story of a clown who imagines his own funeral. It returns to Del Mar for the first time since 2008, and angels, clowns and acrobats will dazzle crowds with high-flying visuals. 7:30 p.m. Friday, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday . Pechanga Arena, 3500 Sports Arena Blvd., San Diego. Tickets start at $39. cirquedusoleil.com/corteo

Harmony Carnival in Balboa Park: Four choirs will perform at this choral spectacular, including the internationally acclaimed Masters of Harmony, Sun Harbor Chorus, San Diego Chorus and The Essentials Quartet. 3 p.m. Saturday. Casa del Prado Theatre, 1600 Village Place, Balboa Park, San Diego. $35, general; $30, seniors; $20, active-duty military; $25, students. mastersofharmony.ludus.com

Bel Canto Ensemble 2023: The Bel Canto Performing Foundation will present renowned and young rising musicians performing classical pieces together. 7 p.m. Saturday. Good Samaritan Episcopal Church, 4321 Eastgate Mall, San Diego. $25. belcantoperformancefoundation.com

Burkholder Exhibition: Dan Burkholder, a pioneer in iPhone photography, and his wife Jill Skupin Burkholder, who does creative photography with cold wax, are exhibiting together and teaching workshops. Runs Saturday through Oct. 7. Photographer’s Eye, 326 E. Grand Ave., Escondido. thephotographerseyecollective.com

Aerial shot of the Del Mar coastline. The Del Mar Wine & Food Festival will host events throughout North County, with the Grand Tasting event happening at Surf Sports Park. (Courtesy of Del Mar Wine & Food Festival)

Del Mar Wine + Food Festival under way: This inaugural six-day festival opened Wednesday and continues through Sunday with a few more events to come. Friday, a Napa Valley winemakers tasting and food event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Rancho Valencia resort. Tickets are $240. The festival concludes with the Grand Tasting 2023, from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Surf Sports Park in Del Mar. More than 100 restaurants will participate, with a different lineup of just over 50 eateries each day. Tickets are $175 at delmar.wine/tickets/.

“The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical”: La Jolla Playhouse presents the world premiere of this Joe Iconis musical about the legendary and late gonzo journalist. Opens Saturday and runs through Oct. 8. Showtimes 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays. Sheila and Hughes Potiker Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive, UC San Diego. $25-$95. (858) 550-1010. lajollaplayhouse.org

Taste of Gaslamp: Now in its 27th year, the culinary tasting tour will feature more than 20 restaurants across 16 blocks of San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter. 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $45-$55. tasteofgaslamp.com

Family Movie Night in Carlsbad: A Family Movie Night, run by the city of Carlsbad, will feature a screening of “Night at the Museum” (rated PG) on the big screen at dusk and a movie-themed Fun Zone with bounce houses, obstacle races, crafts and games. Food and beverages, such as pizza, nachos, hot dogs, ice cream and popcorn, will be sold from 5 to 7 p.m. Wristbands for the Fun Zone can be purchased for $5 at the event. Bring blanket or low-back chair. 5 p.m. Saturday. Stagecoach Community Park, 3420 Camino De Los Coches, Carlsbad. carlsbadca.gov

58th annual Poway Rotary Parade: The Poway Rotary Parade returns with a theme of “Creating Hope in the World.” This year’s grand marshal is Bob Lutticken, a teacher at Abraxas Continuation High School in Poway. There will be floats, high school bands, military members, equestrians and Poway Rodeo representatives. 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Poway Road between Pomerado and Bowron roads. powayrotaryparade.org

Free Family Day: Stop by the South Clairemont Recreation Center for festivities, including a carnival zone, a car show, free pony rides and a pancake breakfast fundraiser along with live music, yoga and entertainment featuring bands, dancers and magicians. “The Greatest Car Show on Turf” will feature 250 cars hosted by the San Diego Association of Car Clubs. There will be informational resources provided by community groups and local businesses. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. South Clairemont Recreation Center, 3605 Clairemont Drive, San Diego. Free. clairemontfamilyday.com

Fall Fest at Belmont Park: Belmont Park’s annual Fall Fest returns to the beachfront boardwalk in Mission Beach from Sept. 9 to Oct. 31 with activities for kids and adults, including free trick-or-treating, fall entertainment with concerts, pumpkins, fall treats and seasonal workshops, and a 5K on Sept. 17 in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Visit belmontpark.com.

Sunday

Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon: It’s an annual tradition for dogs to gather at Dog Beach in Del Mar for a surf competition. More than 70 pups will face off in 10 minute heats and will be judged for their wave technique, length of ride, enthusiasm and confidence. There’s also a freestyle contest that allows dogs and their owners to show off their best tricks and costumes. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Del Mar Dog Beach, 3902 29th St., Del Mar. Free for spectators. For $20, parking is available at the corner of Border Avenue and Highway 101. animalcenter.org/surf-dog-surf-a-thon

Author event with William Kent Krueger: Bestselling author William Kent Krueger will share his latest novel, “The River We Remember.” Stay after the presentation for a Q&A with the author and a book signing. Purchase the book from the Library Shop SD for a reserved seat. 2 p.m. Sunday. La Jolla/Riford Library Community Room, 7555 Draper Ave., La Jolla. Free. libraryfoundationsd.org/events/krueger

Central Library Concert Series: Violinist Jisun Yang and pianist Tina Chong will perform Beethoven, Debussy, and Ravel at the Central Library’s fall series. 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Neil Morgan Auditorium, 330 Park Blvd., San Diego. Free. sandiego.librarymarket.com/event/fall-2023-concert-series-jisun-yang-and-tina-chong