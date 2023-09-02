Pups to compete in surfing contest at Del Mar Dog Beach

Faith surfs a wave, while owner James Wall looks on, during the Helen Woodward Animal Center’s 17th annual Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon at Dog Beach in Del Mar on Sept. 18, 2022.

Surf dogs from all around San Diego are getting ready to climb on their surfboards and ride the waves at Del Mar Dog Beach to find out who is the “Top Dog” in Helen Woodward Animal Center’s annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon.

The 18th annual event on Sept. 10 is expected to draw more than 70 canine competitors along with a crowd of spectators.

Winners are chosen based on how well they ride the waves and stay on their boards. The judges, who are surf pros and aficionados, will look at the length of their ride, wave technique and enthusiasm, measured most likely in tail wags and barks.

A freestyle surf contest will award points for creativity. The freestyle contest includes tandem surf riding with pooches or people along with tricks and costumes.

There will be 10-minute heats and first-, second- and third-place winners will be awarded for each weight class. First-place winners move on to the finals to vie for the Best-In-Surf title.

This year’s theme of the Canine Costume Contest is Rockstars & Music Legends. There will be a free agility course for dogs to try out and a children’s activity area with crafts and games along with a “BARKet Place” featuring more than 20 vendors.

The surf competition, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., is free to attend. Event parking is offered for a $20 donation at the corner of Border Avenue and Via de la Valle and Highway 101.

Surf contest entry fee is $60 for the general surf competition, and canine life vest rentals are $5. All dogs must have a life vest.

Peeps & Pups registration is $55 for dogs surfing with a human companion. Maximum one person and two dogs per board. Costumes are encouraged. Price is per dog participating.

Dogs Duos & Trios is $55 for dogs surfing with dogs. Maximum of three dogs per board. Price is per dog participating.

Registration is open through Sept. 10.

The Canine Costume Contest entry fee is $15. A Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon T-Shirt is $25, and $20 for a tank top or hat.

Proceeds go to the pets and programs at the nonprofit Helen Woodward Animal Center based in Rancho Santa Fe.

Day-of-event entrants are welcome.

For more information, visit animalcenter.org/surf-dog-surf-a-thon.

