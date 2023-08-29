Dinner event at Rancho Santa Fe’s Secret Garden supports Feeding San Diego

Chef Brad Wise has created the menu for the Sept. 28 Pairings with a Purpose Dinner Party in Rancho Santa Fe.

Feeding San Diego’s Pairings with a Purpose Dinner Party series will come to Rancho Santa Fe on Thursday, Sept. 28 at The Secret Garden. All funds raised from these one-of-a-kind culinary experiences go to help people facing hunger in San Diego County.

The Sept. 28 dinner will feature a four-course menu from Chef Brad Wise, chef and owner of TRUST Restaurant Group which includes Rare Society in Solana Beach. Guests will dine in the garden and enjoy live entertainment, plus the opportunity to bid on incredible auction items.

All proceeds will support Feeding San Diego’s School Pantry Program, which makes it easy for San Diego families to receive food. This program provides a much-needed support system for low-income families throughout San Diego County.

There are only 100 tickets available for this intimate dinner experience, purchase at tinyurl.com/22pusaxs

