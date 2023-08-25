Emilio Nares Foundation to host 20th Annual Harvest for Hope fundraiser benefiting children battling cancer

Emilio Nares (Courtesy of Emilio Nares Foundation)

The Emilio Nares Foundation (ENF), a nonprofit that helps families navigate their child’s journey through cancer, recently announced the highly-anticipated 20th Annual Harvest for Hope event, scheduled to take place on Sunday, Sept. 10, at 2 p.m. at the picturesque Coasterra to help raise awareness during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

The 20th Annual Harvest for Hope event is a foodie festival with offerings from 19 local businesses, showcasing the vibrant culinary scene of San Diego. Attendees can expect an exceptional dining experience, complemented by a variety of spirits that perfectly capture the essence of the region. Adding to the ambience will be Fred Benedetti, a renowned guitarist known for his soul-stirring performances. Carlo Cecchetto, a well-respected anchorman with more than 15 years of dedicated service in the San Diego community, will be returning as the event’s charismatic host.

For 20 years, the Emilio Nares Foundation has been a beacon of light for families navigating the challenges of childhood cancer. The Harvest for Hope event stands as a testament to the Foundation’s unwavering commitment to providing vital support to these families and has become a cornerstone of their efforts to make a lasting impact in the community.

After co-founders Richard and Diane Nares’ son Emilio lost his brave battle with cancer at only five years old, they felt inspired to help other families in remembrance of Emilio’s legacy. The Emilio Nares Foundation recognizes that not all children with cancer have access to transportation services that get them to the life-saving appointments they need to beat their battle with cancer. Harvest for Hope is only one of the ways the Emilio Nares Foundation gives families the gift of hope through providing free transportation to medical treatments for underserved children with cancer.

Since 2003, the Emilio Nares Foundation’s flagship program, Ride with Emilio, has travelled over 1.3 million miles to safely transport 5,000 children to their medical treatments. Altogether, ENF has served over 6,000 families in Southern California and continues to support children fighting cancer and their families through fundraisers like Harvest for Hope.

“We are beyond thrilled to commemorate two decades of serving families impacted by childhood cancer,” says Diane Nares, co-founder of the Emilio Nares Foundation, in a news release. “The annual Harvest for Hope event embodies the spirit of unity and generosity that has propelled us forward. We extend our heartfelt thanks to all those who have stood by us, and we look forward to continuing our mission to help children and families get the life-saving treatments they need.”

“As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, Harvest for Hope takes on added significance,” said Karen Terra, president and CEO of the Emilio Nares Foundation, in the news release. “This milestone allows us to express our gratitude to the donors who have been instrumental in supporting our journey from the very beginning. Their contributions have been instrumental in shaping ENF’s impact over the years.”

The Emilio Nares Foundation invites all members of the community to join them in celebrating this momentous occasion. For ticket information and event details, visit ENFHope.org.

Coasterra Restaurant, is located at 880 Harbor Island Dr., San Diego, 92101.

Sponsorship opportunities for community members and those unable to attend are also available at ENFHope.org.

To learn more about the Emilio Nares Foundation, visit ENFHope.org or follow them on Instagram @ENF_Hope, Twitter @ENFHope and Facebook @EmilioNaresFoundation.