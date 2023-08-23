Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

This is a continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• Yiddishland California presents “Yiddish: Go Light, Go Easy!” beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, online. The weekly class, taught by Avi Fried, will run through Nov. 12. $350. yiddishlandcalifornia.org/yiddish-go-light-go-easy

• The Society of Addicted Professionals San Diego presents “How to Help Veterans” at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, in the La Jolla Village Square Community Room, 8657 Villa La Jolla Drive (downstairs next to the ticket window of AMC Theatres). Jay Wylie and Ron Stark will present. Free. sdsoap.org

La Jolla artist Sharon Hinckley will teach two watercolor painting classes beginning in September. (Sharon Hinckley)

• La Jolla artist Sharon Hinckley presents a watercolor painting class (code 45430) beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, and a still life in watercolor painting class (code 46386) beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, both online. The classes will continue weekly through Dec. 14. All levels are welcome. Free. sdccd.edu/students/class-search/cesearch.html

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Back to School Coding” at noon Saturday, Aug. 26, at 7555 Draper Ave. The programming boot camp for elementary school-age children will teach participants how to make their own video games. Free. lajollalibrary.org

Arts & culture

• The La Jolla Community Center presents its Fourth Friday Jazz Series at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, with the Rose Mallett Trio performing “The Best of Ella Fitzgerald” at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $25 for Community Center members, $30 for non-members. ljcommunitycenter.org/ffjs

• The La Jolla Music Society presents “Unsilenced Voices” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at the Baker-Baum Concert Hall, 7600 Fay Ave. $43 and up. The event will be preceded by a lecture by Ara Guzelimian at 6:30 p.m. in The JAI. theconrad.org

• The Guam Artist Collective presents its first San Diego showcase through Saturday, Aug. 26, at Thumbprint Gallery, 920 Kline St., La Jolla.

Ten artists are displaying works including sculptures, digital illustrations, music and augmented reality centered on the theme of creating a home away from home. thumbprintgallery.com

• The San Diego Actors Theatre presents a staged reading of A.R. Gurney’s comedy “The Perfect Party” at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The production will be guest-directed by Sam Woodhouse. $20 at the door; $10 for students and veterans.

• Yiddishland California presents “Schlepping and Schmoozing Along the Interstate 5” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at 1128 Wall St., La Jolla. Donald Harrison will discuss his new book series on the Jewish stories he discovered along the freeway and his process of uncovering those stories. $40, including signed book copy. yiddishlandcalifornia.org/activities

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical” beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The production about the American journalist will run through Sunday, Sept. 24. $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org

• Warwick’s bookstore presents Naomi Hirahara at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Hirahara will discuss and sign her new book, “Evergreen: A Japantown Mystery,” in conversation with local author Matt Coyle. Free, or $27.95 for a reserved seat and book copy. warwicks.com/event/hirahara-2023

The La Jolla Community Center presents “Grill and Chill + Blues & Rock ’n’ Roll Dance Night with Robin Henkel” on Wednesday, Aug. 30. (Provided by Robin Henkel)

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “Grill and Chill + Blues & Rock ’n’ Roll Dance Night with Robin Henkel” at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The event will include music, burgers, hot dogs and beer. $10 for Community Center members, $25 for non-members. Reservations are required by Monday, Aug. 28. ljcommunitycenter.org

• The Lot La Jolla presents “Cinema Circle” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at 7611 Fay Ave. The film “Persian Lessons” will be shown. $19. thelotent.com/movie-theater/lajolla/blog/lj-cinema-circle

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “Concerts in the Courtyard” at noon Friday, Sept. 1, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Fred Benedetti will perform several different styles of music on guitar, including classical, flamenco and music of the Beatles played on ukulele. Free.

• The La Jolla Village Merchants Association presents First Friday La Jolla Art Walk at 4 p.m. Sept. 1 at various locations in The Village. Several galleries will stay open late, and food and entertainment will be offered in partnership with local businesses. Free. bit.ly/VMAFirstFriday

• The Krista Schumacher Art Gallery will host its annual Mother-Daughter Collection Reveal Party at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at 1113 Wall St., La Jolla. The collection is themed “Iconic San Diego” and will feature 19 never-before-seen paintings. Free. kristaschumacherart.com

• UC San Diego presents “Remember When Rock Was Young” at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 , at the Epstein Family Amphitheater, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The performance stars Craig Meyer and celebrates the music of Elton John. $40. amphitheater.ucsd.edu/event/remember-when-rock-was-young

• The La Jolla Library Art Committee presents “Undersea Magic” through Labor Day weekend at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The show features the work of 18 photographers from the San Diego Underwater Photographic Society. Free.

• UC San Diego Library hosts the 23rd annual Toy Piano Festival at noon Tuesday, Sept. 5, in the Seuss Room of the Geisel Library, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. Performers will include Kay Etheridge, Christian Hertzog, Ken Herman, Sue Palmer, Scott Paulson, Samara Rice, Barbara Scheidker and Alex Segal. Free.

• Quint Gallery presents an exhibition by artist Thomas Glassford through Saturday, Sept. 9, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Free. quintgallery.com

• R.B. Stevenson Gallery presents “Small Scale” through Saturday, Sept. 16, at 7661 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibition features paintings by Wayne Hulgin and sculptures by Jeff Irwin. Free. rbstevensongallery.com

The La Jolla Art Association presents a summer exhibition through September. (La Jolla Art Association)

• The La Jolla Art Association presents a summer exhibition through September at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The show features paintings and photographs by members of the association. LaJollaArtAssociation.org

• The UC San Diego Visual Arts Department presents “Nature Scene” through Monday, Oct. 2, at the Mandeville Art Gallery, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The works by various digital artists use artificial intelligence, generative algorithms, 3D scanning and more to depict the influence of technological evolution on the natural world. Free. mandevilleartgallery.ucsd.edu

Galas & events

• St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church hosts its 91st annual white elephant sale from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, for “First Choice Night,” including wine and appetizers, at 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. The main sale will be from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26. Proceeds will benefit area nonprofits. sjbts.org/white-elephant-sale-news

• The San Diego Police Foundation presents “Silver Soiree: Tails of the Roaring ‘20s” at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at the Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines hotel, 10950 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. The fundraiser for the city’s police dog unit will include a keynote speech from Chief David Nisleit. $300 and up. sdpolicefoundation.org

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents “The Gala at MCASD” at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The event will feature dinner and a visit from upcoming exhibition artist Kelly Akashi. An after-party will begin at 8 p.m. and feature dancing and art activations. $150 and up. mcasd.org/gala

