Aug. 24 issue: Local and regional events

Models on the runway at last year’s Country Friends Art of Fashion event.

TEA3 Foundation Sip & Shop luncheon and fundraiser

TEA3 Foundation is holding a Sip & Shop luncheon and fundraiser to benefit Just in Time For Foster Youth at a private home in Rancho Santa Fe on Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

The event will feature a sit-down lunch, shopping, and fabulous stories of success.

For the last 20 years, Just in Time For Foster Youth has been serving the needs of foster youth, where JIT functions as an extended family for their transition to adulthood, to help them achieve self-sufficiency and well being. Tea3 is honored to support JIT’s efforts as they help foster youth become confident, capable, and connected productive members of the community.

Tickets are available at tea3foundation.ejoinme.org/tickets

The Country Friends presents 2023 Art of Fashion

The Country Friends will hold the 2023 Art of Fashion on Sept. 14 at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., in partnership, for the 19th year, with South Coast Plaza. Oscar de la Renta, Lanvin, Max Mara, Michael Kors Collection, Moncler, Monique Lhuillier, and Saks Fifth Avenue are among the leading international luxury fashion brands showcased when models take to the runway, according to a news release. Award-winning ABC 10 News Anchor Kimberly Hunt serves as emcee. 2023 co-chairs are Irina Shkov and Marina Tsvyk.

The Art of Fashion is The Country Friends’ largest annual fundraiser, benefiting San Diego County charities with an emphasis on women, children, the elderly, military families, and the disabled.

The centerpiece of the event is the professionally-produced runway show followed by a festive luncheon on The Inn’s Croquet Lawn complete with a live auction and opportunity drawing. The event also includes a champagne reception and South Coast Plaza Boutiques for shopping.

For tickets and more information, visit thecountryfriends.org.

17th annual LeucadiART Walk

Leucadia 101 Mainstreet will present the 17th annual LeucadiART Walk, Sunday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This free community event is held along North Coast Highway 101. The event features live art demos, live music, dancers, activities for kids, a makers market, a beer garden, and more. A free, open-air trolley allows attendees to get from place to place with ease. Visit leucadia101.com for more information

Beatles or Stones at the Belly Up

Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown returns to the Belly Up on Friday, Aug. 25 at 9 p.m. Tickets are $23 - $41 and may be purchased online at www.bellyup.com, by phone at 858-481-8140 or at the venue box office. The Belly Up is located at 143 South Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach, 92075. The show is for those ages 21+.

Del Mar Food & Wine Festival

The new Del Mar Food & Wine Festival will run from Sept. 6-11.

The six-day festival will offer more than 20 North County-based events culminating in a two-day Grand Tasting at Surf Sports Park, featuring bites from celebrity chefs and great local restaurants, plus over 200 wines, beers and spirits.

For more information, including the line-up of events, go to DelMar.Wine. Stay up to date by following #DelMarFest on Instagram and Facebook.

18th Annual Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon at Del Mar Dog Beach

The Helen Woodward Animal Center’s Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon returns to Del Bar Dog Beach Sunday, Sept. 10 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. where surfing canines will compete for the title of Top Surf Dog. The event, which raises funds for the pets and programs at Helen Woodward Animal Center, also includes a canine costume contest, vendor booths, music, activities and more. For more information and to register, visit www.animalcenter.org/surf-dog-surf-a-thon/

2023 Del Mar Rotary Sunset Soiree

The Rotary Club of Del Mar is hosting its 19th Annual Sunset Soirée Gala and Auction from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the Del Mar Plaza Ocean View Deck.

The event will feature great food from local restaurants, wine, beer, live and silent auctions, and live entertainment. Proceeds support the Rotary Club of Del Mar’s charitable activities in the local community and schools, and underserved nations around the world. For tickets and more information, visit www.delmarsunsetsoiree.org.

‘Art & Wine in the Garden’ benefit event to be held in Encinitas

“Art & Wine in the Garden” will be held Sunday, Sept. 10, from 12 p.m.-4 p.m. showcasing 15 of San Diego’s finest artists. The event, which will be held in a private garden in Encinitas, will also include wine, hors d’oeuvres and music.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit “ArtReach San Diego” whose mission is “Igniting youth creativity through visual arts expression and community connection.” Its website also states, “Thousands of students in San Diego County schools have no access to visual arts education programs. ArtReach exists to help fill this gap by crafting lasting and meaningful creative experiences for young artists that would not otherwise have the resources.” Visit www.artreachsandiego.org for more information.

Advanced registration is not required for the event, which is free and open to the public. The address for the event is 1230 Birmingham Dr., Encinitas, 92024.

North Coast Repertory Theatre to present “The Angel Next Door”

North Coast Repertory Theatre will feature “The Angel Next Door” Sept. 9-Oct. 1. (Previews start Sept. 6.)

Capturing the sheer joy, sophistication, and wit of 1940s screwball comedies, playwright Paul Slade Smith (The Outsider; Unnecessary Farce) has brilliantly adapted Ferenc Molnár’s classic farce, Play at the Castle. Join an unforgettable cast of characters as they navigate romance, misunderstandings, and comical situations, setting the stage for a riotous disaster. Brace yourself for a perfect storm of comedic chaos, swept away by irresistible charm and rapid-fire banter. This delightful evening promises a non-stop rollercoaster of mirth, leaving you breathless with laughter.

“The Angel Next Door” is making its world premiere debut at North Coast Repertory Theatre, and will transfer to Laguna Playhouse. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

Del Mar racing season’s Family Fun Day

The Del Mar racing season continues through Sept. 10 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds with a variety of events, including Family Fun Day on Sunday, Sept. 3, which is a special day packed with fun, free attractions for the whole family to enjoy. Attractions include bungee trampolines, face painters, rock climbing walls, food trucks, and much more.

For more information and a list of events, visit dmtc.com

Square dancing offered for all

Discover modern square dancing – all invited August 26. A fun introduction for new dancers. A try it, you’ll like it community dance from 6-7 p.m. A caller teaches to all kinds of music - rock, jazz, western. Enjoy refreshments and fellowship with the Sandpipers Square Dance Club.

Every fourth Saturday of the month at St. James Parish Hall, 625 S. Nardo Ave., Solana Beach. Donation: $10. Partner or dance experience not needed. Info: Visit SandpipersSquareDanceClub.org, call 310-710-7530 or email cdkusa@aol.com.

Upcoming monthly themes are: Aug 26 Hawaiian Nights, Sept 23 Wild West, Oct 28 Oktoberfest, Nov 25 Thanksgiving.

Solana Center for Environmental Innovation to hold Green Living Tour

Solana Center for Environmental Innovation will hold a Green Living Tour on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. at Solana Center, 137 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas.

Visit Solana Center at its home base in Encinitas as they walk you through some easy steps to address issues around water, waste, soil health, and more with practical solutions you can incorporate into your life and home starting now.

Please learn more and register at bit.ly/44rg1UE

The tour is $5 per person. For individuals and groups of six or less, sign up to reserve your spot at the address above. Space is limited. For groups of more than six, email volunteer@solanacenter.org to set up a private tour for a nominal fee.

Please contact Solana Center with any questions at (760) 436-7986 ext. 700 or at compost@solanacenter.org.

Batiquitos Lagoon Foundation to hold 17th Annual Kayak Fundraiser & Cleanup Event

Tickets are now on sale for Batiquitos Lagoon Foundation’s 17th Annual Kayak Fundraiser & Cleanup Event to be held on Saturday, Oct. 21 and Sunday, Oct. 22. This event allows kayakers to enjoy a two-hour event at the lagoon that is normally closed to boating, while simultaneously aiding in preserving the lagoon habitat by removing trash.

In the past as much as 1,000 pounds of trash has been collected. Proceeds benefit BLF’s many educational and wetland preservation programs. The cost is $150 for a two-person kayak, and children as young as 6 may participate when accompanied by an adult or guardian. Two-person kayaks, safety equipment, and water safety guides will be provided. For more information, and to register online, visit www.batiquitoslagoon.org. Early registration is advised so participants can reserve their preferred time slots.

Summer Surf Fest celebrates beach culture at One Paseo

On Saturday, Aug. 26 One Paseo in Carmel Valley will host its third annual Summer Surf Fest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Caminito Court. The event celebrates San Diego surf culture and One Paseo’s nearby beach community.

The event will feature live music by local surf band The West Coast Band, rows of classic cars provided by San Diego’s Woodies Car Club, beach games, surf art, raffle items sponsored by Fjallraven and plenty of photo ops. Guests over 21 can also enjoy a refreshing beer and relax in the craft beer garden. Surf-themed merchandise will be on sale to benefit the nonprofit Wildcoast‘s efforts to protect the coast. This event is open to all ages and free to attend. 3725 Paseo Pl, Carmel Valley, 92130. Visit onepaseo.com,

Coast to Crest Challenge Hike returns for year seven

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy’s Coast to Crest Challenge hike hits year seven, inviting participants to embark on an unforgettable journey through the stunning landscapes of the San Dieguito River Valley.

This unique challenge offers the flexibility to participate in monthly Walk n’ Talks, completing the designated hikes as a cohesive group, or the freedom to conquer the trails at their own pace, anytime throughout the year. Whether a hiker prefers the camaraderie of a shared adventure or the solitude of a personal expedition, this challenge promises an enriching experience surrounded by nature’s wonders.

Cheryl Goddard, executive director, invites adventurers to join the challenge to explore new trails, reap the rewards of great exercise and the incredible benefits Mother Nature has to offer and experience the joy of hiking with a community of like-minded individuals. Throughout the journey, hikers will have a chance to capture amazing photos of themselves at their favorite spots.

Remember to wear comfortable shoes and bring water to stay hydrated. All participants will receive a C2C patch, this year designed by Canyon Crest Academy student Chaehong Yun.

Register for free at sdrvc.org/events, for any questions email sdrvc@sdrvc.org.

Cardiff Greek Festival to feature great ‘Food, Fun & Opa!’

Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church invites the San Diego community to experience the “Food, Fun & Opa!” at the 43rd Annual Cardiff Greek Festival on Sept. 9 and 10. Attendees can enjoy Hellenic cuisine, entertainment, and hospitality as the church grounds are transformed into a Greek island village with the sights, sounds, and tastes of Greece.

The Agora will typify a traditional marketplace featuring Greek imports, fine jewelry, artwork, Greek deli, and more. The Kids Fun Zone will ensure children enjoy their time as much as the adults. A chance to win a grand prize of $20,000 cash, an e-bike valued at $ 2,300 for 2nd and 3rd place, and an e-bike valued at $ 2,200 for 4th and 5th place will keep the festival’s excitement going until the very end. Only 750 tickets will be sold for $100 each. Tickets can be purchased at the festival and at cardiffgreekfestival@gmail.com.

The Cardiff Greek Festival will be celebrated Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the grounds of Saints Constantine and Helen, 3459 Manchester Avenue. a half mile east of I-5 at the Manchester exit in Cardiff-by-the-Sea. Free parking is available at the adjacent Mira Costa College. Admission $ 3 (children under 12, active military, police, and firefighters with ID are free).

For more information, visit www.cardiffgreekfest.com.

Author events coming up at Diesel, Del Mar

Several events featuring a variety of authors will be held this month at Diesel, A Bookstore in the Del Mar Highlands Town Center. Visit dieselbookstore.com/events

Lagoon foundation to hold Kids Gala

The Agua Hedionda Lagoon Foundation is holding a Kids Gala from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Discovery Center, 1580 Cannon Road, Carlsbad. The family-friendly event will feature a magic show, a raptor presentation, a visit from Iron Man and a DNA bracelet craft along with a virtual reality superhero experience for ages 8 and older. Light dinner will be served.

Kids can be part of a beautification project at the Discovery Center and can paint tiles for a mural to be unveiled at the gala. Tile painting can be done from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the Discovery Center. Tiles can be purchased with gala tickets or separately for kids and adults to paint. Gala ticket prices range from $25 for individuals to $100 for a family of four (two adults and two children) at aguahedionda.org/ kidsgala2023.

