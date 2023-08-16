Aug. 17: Local and regional events

The Country Friends presents 2023 Art of Fashion in RSF

The Country Friends will hold the 2023 Art of Fashion on Sept. 14 at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., in partnership, for the 19th year, with South Coast Plaza. Oscar de la Renta, Lanvin, Max Mara, Michael Kors Collection, Moncler, Monique Lhuillier, and Saks Fifth Avenue are among the leading international luxury fashion brands showcased when models take to the runway, according to a news release. Award-winning ABC 10 News Anchor Kimberly Hunt serves as emcee. 2023 co-chairs are Irina Shkov and Marina Tsvyk.

The Art of Fashion is The Country Friends’ largest annual fundraiser, benefiting San Diego County charities with an emphasis on women, children, the elderly, military families, and the disabled.

The centerpiece of the event is the professionally-produced runway show followed by a festive luncheon on The Inn’s Croquet Lawn complete with a live auction and opportunity drawing. The event also includes a champagne reception and South Coast Plaza Boutiques for shopping.

For tickets and more information, visit thecountryfriends.org.

TEA3 Foundation to host Sip & Shop luncheon and fundraiser for Just in Time for Foster Youth

TEA3 Foundation is holding a Sip & Shop luncheon and fundraiser to benefit Just in Time For Foster Youth at a private home in Rancho Santa Fe on Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

The event will feature a sit-down lunch, shopping, and fabulous stories of success.

For the last 20 years, Just in Time For Foster Youth has been serving the needs of foster youth, where JIT functions as an extended family for their transition to adulthood, to help them achieve self-sufficiency and well being. Tea3 is honored to support JIT’s efforts as they help foster youth become confident, capable, and connected productive members of the community.

Tickets are available at tea3foundation.ejoinme.org/tickets

Village Church holding Backpack Drive, donations also welcome

Community members are encouraged to help the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe collect 100 backpacks for under-served children from San Diego in grades K-6. The church’s mission partner, Care House, will fill them with snacks and school supplies for children at four elementary schools. Just purchase some backpacks and drop them off on Sunday, Aug. 20 at the Village Church, 6225 Paseo Delicias in Rancho Santa Fe. Donations are also welcome -- make checks payable to the Village Church and note “backpacks” on the memo line. For more information email gretchens@villagechurch.org.

Coast to Crest Challenge Hike returns for year seven

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy’s Coast to Crest Challenge hike hits year seven, inviting participants to embark on an unforgettable journey through the stunning landscapes of the San Dieguito River Valley.

This unique challenge offers the flexibility to participate in monthly Walk n’ Talks, completing the designated hikes as a cohesive group, or the freedom to conquer the trails at their own pace, anytime throughout the year. Whether a hiker prefers the camaraderie of a shared adventure or the solitude of a personal expedition, this challenge promises an enriching experience surrounded by nature’s wonders.

Cheryl Goddard, executive director, invites adventurers to join the challenge to explore new trails, reap the rewards of great exercise and the incredible benefits Mother Nature has to offer and experience the joy of hiking with a community of like-minded individuals. Throughout the journey, hikers will have a chance to capture amazing photos of themselves at their favorite spots.

Remember to wear comfortable shoes and bring water to stay hydrated. All participants will receive a C2C patch, this year designed by Canyon Crest Academy student Chaehong Yun.

Register for free at sdrvc.org/events, for any questions email sdrvc@sdrvc.org.

Uncorked Wine Festival at the Del Mar Racetrack

The Del Mar racing season continues through Sept. 10 with a variety of events, including the Uncorked Wine Festival on Aug. 19 from 2-5 p.m. Sip from 100 wines and champagnes from around the globe, sample top local food vendors and enjoy music all while trackside watching the races from the Stretch Run section. For more information and a list of other events, visit dmtc.com.

North Coast Women’s Connection to hold ‘Heartwarming Harvest Luncheon’

North Coast Women’s Connection invites women to attend its “Heartwarming Harvest Luncheon” on Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 10:45 a.m. – 1: p.m., at the Lomas Santa Fe Country Club in Solana Beach. The event’s guest speaker will be Lynne Leite on the topic “Ever Feel like the Mad Hatter”, and the program will feature Mary Lou Schell of MBFit Studio sharing many tips on “Integrating Mind, Body & Fitness!” Join the event for a very festive fall celebration of joy, goodness, cheer and new friends.

For questions call Barbara Litwiller at 760-487-5151.

Author events coming up at Diesel, Del Mar

Several events featuring a variety of authors will be held this month at Diesel, A Bookstore in the Del Mar Highlands Town Center. Visit www.dieselbookstore.com/events for more information.

Free summer concert at One Paseo

A free concert featuring Sara Petite is from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at One Paseo, 3725 Paseo Place, Carmel Valley. The event is on the lawn behind Harland Brewing.Visit onepaseo.com. —Linda McIntosh, UT

Festival of Books

The San Diego Union Tribune’s seventh annual Festival of Books is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 at the University of San Diego, 5998 Alcalá Park. Highlights of the free event for book lovers of all ages include workshops, live entertainment, photo booths and discussions with award-winning authors. General admission is free. Registration is strongly encouraged. Tickets and suggested donations are required for the panel sessions. Selected panels will have a small fee. Parking on the USD campus is free for the festival. Join in person or virtually. Visitbit.ly/455aJhU. —Linda McIntosh, UT

Community band gives Summer Pops Concert

The Coastal Communities Concert Band will give its Summer Pops Concert at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Carlsbad Community Church, 3175 Harding St. The program includes tunes from “Grease” and “My Fair Lady” along with American jazz favorites and the music of John Williams. Vocalist Michael Ruhl will give a musical tribute to the late Tony Bennett. Admission is $20; $15 for seniors and free for students at the door or at cccband.com or (760) 727-3741. —Linda McIntosh, UT

Exhibit features carnivorous plants

The San Diego Botanic Garden hosts the traveling exhibition Savage Gardens: “The Real and Imaginary World of Carnivorous Plants” through Oct. 29 at 300 Quail Gardens Drive. The exhibit features hundreds of live carnivorous plants, along with bigger-than-life re-creations of several species, so visitors can learn about the plants up close from a bugs-eye perspective. The three large artistic installations will be in the Dickinson Family Education Conservatory along with live plants that eat insects.

Admission is $10-$18; free for garden members. Entrance to the exhibition includes access to the rest of the garden. Reservations are required at sdbg.org/exhibitions-publicprograms/savage-gardens. —Linda McIntosh, UT

Special needs access to Fleet Science Center

Early access to the Fleet Science Center for community members who need a low-sensory experience is at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, as part of Accessibility Mornings offered the third Saturday of the month at the center, 1875 El Prado, in Balboa Park.

Visitors can view galleries in a quieter setting, an hour before the museum opens to the public, and a special documentary screening with lights on and lower volume is at 10 a.m. Admission is free for one guest and one chaperone.

Visit fleetscience.org; call (619) 685-5743. —Linda McIntosh, UT

Fairmont Grand Del Mar to hold Labor Day Weekend events

Join Fairmont Grand Del Mar on Labor Day weekend to wrap up summer under the San Diego sunshine. Events to be held include:

Saturday Pool Party: Stop by the ultimate end of summer pool party with a DJ spinning rhythmic beats.

Family Pool: Catch the Swimming Mermaids and make whimsical bubble art.

Drinks & Bites: Savor poolside tacos at The Cantina and boozy floats and creative gelato toppings at Grand Sweets.

Family-friendly Movies Poolside: As twilight approaches, stay longer to watch a movie the entire family will enjoy.

Garden party at Grand Social: On Sunday, enjoy Grand Social’s extensive outdoor lounge while indulging in a variety of fun activities, delicious culinary creations and libations, and a live concert.

For more information, visit www.granddelmar.com/labor-day-weekend/

Cardiff Greek Festival to feature great ‘Food, Fun & Opa!’

Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church invites the San Diego community to experience the “Food, Fun & Opa!” at the 43rd Annual Cardiff Greek Festival on Sept. 9 and 10. Attendees can enjoy Hellenic cuisine, entertainment, and hospitality as the church grounds are transformed into a Greek island village with the sights, sounds, and tastes of Greece.

The Agora will typify a traditional marketplace featuring Greek imports, fine jewelry, artwork, Greek deli, and more. The Kids Fun Zone will ensure children enjoy their time as much as the adults. A chance to win a grand prize of $20,000 cash, an e-bike valued at $ 2,300 for 2nd and 3rd place, and an e-bike valued at $ 2,200 for 4th and 5th place will keep the festival’s excitement going until the very end. Only 750 tickets will be sold for $100 each. Tickets can be purchased at the festival and at cardiffgreekfestival@gmail.com.

The Cardiff Greek Festival will be celebrated Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the grounds of Saints Constantine and Helen, 3459 Manchester Avenue. a half mile east of I-5 at the Manchester exit in Cardiff-by-the-Sea. Free parking is available at the adjacent Mira Costa College. Admission $ 3 (children under 12, active military, police, and firefighters with ID are free).

For more information, visit www.cardiffgreekfest.com.

Del Mar Foundation to hold next Summer Twilight Concert

The Del Mar Foundation’s popular Summer Twilight Concert series at Powerhouse Park will wrap up on Aug. 22, with Del Mar resident and Fat Paw front man Tim Wray opening for The Walrus, the preeminent Beatles tribute band from New Orleans featuring guitarist and Del Mar native Felix Wohlleben. The festivities begin with the Zel’s Opening Act at 6 p.m., followed by the main attraction at 7 p.m. For more information, go to www.delmarfoundation.org.

Diesel, Del Mar features ‘Betty Builds It’ author Julie Hampton

Author Julie Hampton will sign her book and read “Betty Builds It” at Diesel, A Bookstore, in the Del Mar Highlands Town Center on Sunday, Aug. 20, at 3 p.m.

“Betty Builds It” explores a burgeoning friendship between a genius engineering robot girl and her sweet younger brother who just wants to support his sister. Hampton is a Southern California author/illustrator/architect. Her picture book, Betty Builds It, uses art and humor to tell the story about a robot girl who loves to build things. It supports girls in STEM and explores themes of friendship and siblinghood. Hampton loves developing offbeat stories with quirky characters that hit that sweet spot of funny and poignant. Like Betty, she loves to make and build things in her fabulous art studio and workshop and is friends with her little brother and her toaster. She adores the intersection of the odd and the familiar and believes the need for this kind of wackiness is universal.

Diesel Del Mar is located at 12843 E Camino Real, Suite 104, Carmel Valley.

San Diego Children’s Benefit Fashion Show & Luncheon

North County fashion boutiques will be featured at the second annual San Diego Children’s Benefit Fashion Show & Luncheon presented by the Sparkles Foundation on Aug. 26, from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., at Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines. Proceeds will go to five charities helping children at-risk in San Diego and abroad.

“Pretty Please (Del Mar), 5 loaves two fish (Coronado), Satori Designs (Solana Beach) and Mabel’s (Solana Beach) Back-to-School fashions will be modeled by children from across San Diego County,” said Kathy Kassardjian, event organizer.

In 2022, the volunteer event drew 200 attendees and raised over $125,000. San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan returns in 2023 as keynote speaker. The August fashion show supports charities dedicated to protecting at-risk children in San Diego and children displaced by war. Fashion show tickets can be purchased at www.sdsparklesfoundation.org/events/

Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines is located at 10950 N. Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, 92037.

Created in 2022, San Diego Sparkles Foundation, Inc. is a nonprofit dedicated to support children in danger of being trafficked and/ displaced by war. A 501-C3, SparkleS FN can be reached at P.O. Box 676067, Rancho Santa Fe, Calif. Visit www.sdsparklesfoundation.org.

Car buffs gather Saturday mornings in RSF

Rancho Santa Fe Cars and Coffee is from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturdays at Paseo Delicias and Avenida de Acacias in downtown Rancho Santa Fe, weatherpermitting.

Carbuffs can bring their rare vintage cars, supercars and exotic cars and share camaraderie with fellow car enthusiasts.

Visit ranchosantafecarsandcoffee.com. --Linda McIntosh, SD Union-Tribune

Moonlight Summer Sunday Concert

The next Encinitas’ Moonlight Summer Sunday Concert will be held Sunday, Aug. 20: The Silent Comedy 3-5 p.m.; Opener: Donna Drive 1-2 p.m. Brothers Joshua and Jeremiah Zimmerman with their band The Silent Comedy create rough-hewn, expansive American rock and roll. Admission is free and open to the public.400 B St, Encinitas. For more information email arts@encinitasca.gov or (760) 633-2746.

Square dancing group hosts dance with Hawaiian theme

A community square dance with a Hawaiian twist is from 6-7 p.m. Saturday Aug. 26 at St. James Parish Hall, 625 S. Nardo Ave. A caller will teach square dancing to various music from rock and jazz to western. From 7 to 9 p.m. there will be refreshments and dancing by members of the Sandpipers Square Dance Club. Donation is $10. Partner or dance experience not needed. Visit SandpipersSquareDanceClub.org

Free historical downtown Encinitas walking tour

A historical downtown Encinitas walking tour will be held by the Encinitas Historical Society.

This educational tour is offered free to all on Saturday, Aug. 19. Meet at the 1883 One-Room Schoolhouse, 390 West “F” Street, Encinitas. There is plenty of on-site parking. The tour starts promptly at 10 a.m. and takes approximately two hours. No registration is necessary. Wear comfortable walking shoes. Bring water. Dogs are welcome. Donations to the Encinitas Historical Society are always greatly appreciated.