Village Church holding Backpack Drive, donations also welcome

(Courtesy of Village Church)
Community members are encouraged to help the Village Church collect 100 backpacks for under-served children from San Diego in grades K-6.

The church’s mission partner, Care House, will fill them with snacks and school supplies for children at four elementary schools. Just purchase some backpacks and drop them off on Sunday, Aug. 6, 13 or 20 at the Village Church, 6225 Paseo Delicias in Rancho Santa Fe. Donations are also welcome -- make checks payable to the Village Church and note “backpacks” on the memo line. For more information email gretchens@villagechurch.org.

