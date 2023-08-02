RSF Education Foundation to host annual Newcomers events for R. Roger Rowe School

The Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation will host its annual Newcomers events for new families to the Rancho Santa Fe School District. These events are an opportunity to meet others and make new friends prior to the first day of school.

Kindergarten families will be able to meet their teachers at the Welcome Kindergarten Event.

The pool party for 1st through 8th grades is hosted at a private residence in Rancho Santa Fe.

The Back-to-School Bash is for all Rowe students, K-8, along with parents and will be hosted at the school.

Refreshments are provided at all events.

Event costs are underwritten by donations from the RSF Education Foundation’s generous Community Partners.

All families that are registered at the R. Roger Rowe School will receive invitations by email for events.

For questions, email the RSF Education Foundation Chair Kate Butler at: chair@rsfef.org or email Parent Volunteer Chair Courtney Svajian at: rsfpvchair@gmail.com

Schedule for Fall 2023 Newcomers events:

Kindergarten Welcome Event

Friday, Aug. 11, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

1st-8th Grade Pool Party

Saturday, Aug. 12, 1-3 p.m.

Back-to-School Bash

Friday, Sept. 8, 4-7 p.m.

Newcomers Night Out

Saturday, Sept. 30, 6 p.m.

The RSF Education Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the Rancho Santa Fe School District through fundraising and community engagement. The Education Foundation’s annual grant provides approximately 10% of the district’s operating budget and is the second largest source of revenue for the district after property taxes. For questions or more information about the Education Foundation, visit www.rsfef.org.