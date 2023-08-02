Kelly Gleeson named to Crohn’s and Colitis board, hosting fundraiser in RSF as first event

Kelly Gleeson of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is inviting the public to attend the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation’s Champions of Hope Gala, set to take place at The Secret Garden at Rancho Santa Fe, on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“We are hoping it will be one of the most enjoyable and engaging ways to serve and contribute to our community that often goes unseen due to the isolating nature of this disease,” said Gleeson, an award-winning agent based in the company’s La Jolla office, in a news release.

The event has personal significance for Gleeson, who has firsthand experience navigating the challenges of being an IBD patient.

“I have profound appreciation for the impact that advocacy can have,” noted Gleeson in the news release. “The support I’ve received from the community has been a huge inspiration for me in difficult times, and I’m excited for the chance to pay it forward.”

Gleeson got her start in real estate in 2012 as an assistant to her mother Jeanne Gleeson, a perennial market leader and La Jolla specialist since 1999. She credits the experience for giving her critical on-the-job training and an array of skills that allowed her to hit the ground running when she officially became an agent in 2015.

A graduate of the University of San Diego who has successfully assisted her clients with over 250 transactions, Gleeson commented that: “For the past decade, having the privilege to work alongside my mom has been an invaluable and priceless experience. I’m looking forward to the next decade!”

Gleeson was also recently invited to join the board of the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation. She added that the organization is currently looking for additional sponsors: “We’re so grateful to The Secret Garden for allowing us to host the event there, as it’s an amazing venue. We are looking for affiliate sponsors as well and there are a variety of support levels available, as the event is going to have a silent auction.”

Gleeson was initially diagnosed in 2015 and one of her closest friends has been an IBD patient for many years.

“It’s an honor to be a part of this and have the chance to assist in the work the foundation does to help the community,” added Gleeson. “The funds will be used to empower cure-focused research, education, and support programs.”

For information about the event, sponsorship opportunities or assistance finding/selling your home, contact Kelly Gleeson at 858-245-8609 or Kelly@sdcoastalhomes.com.