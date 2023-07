July 27: Local and regional events

North Coast Rep presents gripping drama ‘An Iliad’

Prepare to be spellbound by the riveting return engagement of An Iliad at North Coast Repertory Theatre. This timely and powerful production, based on Homer’s epic poem “The Iliad,” will transport audiences to the heart of the Trojan War through a dynamic and tour-de-force adaptation by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare, translated by Robert Fagles.

Directed by the acclaimed David Ellenstein, An Iliad weaves a compelling narrative as a warweary poet recounts the tales of valor, savagery, and nobility that unfolded on the battlefield. Dazzling audiences with his talent, award-winning actor Richard Baird takes center stage, bringing to life the poet’s complex character with unmatched power, humor, and depth.

An Iliad will be performed on Aug. 14 and 15 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $49 and can be purchased at northcoastrep.org or by calling the Box Office at (858) 481-1055. North Coast Rep is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Dr., Suite D, Solana Beach.

Tramonto Music Festival

The Tramonto Music Festival was established by the City of Encinitas to offer audiences access to exceptional classical music experiences. Tramonto’s inaugural debut in summer 2023 will be produced by Jacopo Giacopuzzi and feature an ensemble of notable and award-winning international musicians.

The festival will feature three concerts Aug. 3-5 as well as an exclusive Meet the Artists event on Aug. 1. All three concerts will be held at the Encinitas Library.

For more information about the concerts, times and performers, tickets and more visit encinitasca.gov

Del Mar Foundation to hold next Summer Twilight Concert Aug. 1

The Del Mar Foundation’s popular Summer Twilight Concert series at Powerhouse Park will hold its next concert on Aug. 1, featuring country headliner Sara Petite on the main stage. Petite will be joined by musical legend and renowned recording artist Jack Tempchin, a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame whose numerous hit songs include The Eagles’ Peaceful Easy Feeling. The concerts will wrap up on Aug. 22, with Del Mar resident and Fat Paw front man Tim Wray opening for The Walrus, the preeminent Beatles tribute band from New Orleans featuring guitarist and Del Mar native Felix Wohlleben.

The festivities begin with the Zel’s Opening Act at 6 p.m., followed by the main attraction at 7 p.m. For more information, go to www.delmarfoundation.org.

La Jolla Unit of Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary announces date for 4th Annual beWELL event

The La Jolla Unit of Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary invites all to the 4th Annual beWELL event “Dinking for Dollars Pickleball Tournament” on Saturday, Oct. 21, 4:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Pickleball Training Center, 14343 Silverset Street, Poway, 92064.

Registration is open at www.rchalajolla.com. Contact Mina Zolfaghari for sponsor and underwriting opportunities: minasz1@mac.com

Net proceeds benefit the Copley Psychiatric Emergency Department at Rady Children’s Hospital - San Diego.

Del Mar racing season events

The Del Mar racing season continues through Sept. 10 with a variety of events including the Taste of New Orleans on Aug. 5, from 1-6 p.m. at Seaside Cabana. For more information and a list of other events, visit dmtc.com

Storytime at Diesel, Del Mar features author Maggie Montague

Author Maggie Montague will sign her book and read “Grace and Nora’s Dance Among the Stars” at Storytime at Diesel, Del Mar in the Del Mar Highlands Town Center on Sunday, Aug. 6, at 3 p.m.

Written by Montague and illustrated by Narine Olennikova, Grace and Nora’s Dance Among the Stars is inspired by the real-life friendship of Grace and Nora. Nora loves to engage with her friends and the world around her through dance and the use of her wheelchair. In 2017, Grace and Nora performed their first dance and have been dancing together ever since. Touched by their story, Montague wanted to weave the magic of their dancing into a fantastical world where dreams become tangible enough to dance on. A portion of the proceeds from Grace and Nora’s Dance Among the Stars will go toward supporting nonprofit organizations.

Diesel Del Mar is located at 12843 E Camino Real, Suite 104, Carmel Valley, 92130.

Square dancing - fun from any angle!

Come discover modern square dancing danced to a live caller who sings and calls to all kinds of music - rock, jazz, western, etc. An introduction, a just for fun, try it, you might like it, Square Dance (6-7 p.m.) with refreshments, fellowship, and watch skilled square dancers dance, Sandpipers Square Dance Club (7-9 p.m.), Aug 26, at St. James Parish Hall, 625 S. Nardo Ave., Solana Beach. Donation: $10. Partner or dance experience is not needed. Great way to socialize, meet new friends and keep fit in mind and body. Visit sandpiperssquaredanceclub.org or 310-710-7530, nancy@sandiegocac.org.

Batiquitos Lagoon to present speaker on ‘“Coastal Geology’

Batiquitos Lagoon will host a presentation on Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. titled “Coastal Geology”. Keith Heyer Meldahl, former MiraCosta professor of geology and author of Surf, Sand and Stone, will describe the processes that shape our constantly changing shoreline. This free, family event is interesting for both adults and kids, age 12 and older. Meet at the Nature Center, 7380 Gabbiano Lane, Carlsbad. For more information, visit Batiquitoslagoon.org.

Moonlight Summer Sunday Concerts

Encinitas’ Moonlight Summer Sunday Concerts have returned. Enjoy free live music from local bands at Moonlight Beach.The lineup includes:

Sunday, Aug. 6: Brawley 3-5 p.m. with the opener:Good Day - Bach 2 Rock Band from 1-2 p.m. California Honky Tonk at its best. A stellar group of artists playing country music ranging from the traditional era to modern times.

Sunday, Aug. 20: The Silent Comedy 3-5 p.m.; Opener: Donna Drive 1-2 p.m. Brothers Joshua and Jeremiah Zimmerman with their band The Silent Comedy create rough-hewn, expansive American rock and roll.

Admission is free and open to the public. 400 B St, Encinitas

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep to feature ‘As You Like It’

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep will present the pastoral romantic comedy “As You Like It” July 21-Aug. 5 as its next student production that will tour to three different outdoor venues in three different cities. Admission is free. All show times are at 5:30 p.m.

Performances remaining are July 27-29 at the Birdwing Open Air Classroom, 3201 Via de la Valle, Del Mar (use entrance south off of San Andres Dr. near California Bank & Trust to get to parking lot and dirt path to venue); and Aug. 3-5 at La Colonia Park Courtyard, 715 Valley Ave, Solana Beach.

For more information, call (858) 481-1055 or visit northcoastreptheatreschool.org.

Ovation Theatre brings The Phantom of the Opera to North San Diego

Encinitas-based Ovation Theatre will present North County San Diego’s first-ever community production of The Phantom of the Opera. Featuring a talented cast of performers from across San Diego, stunning sets and costumes, and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s haunting score, Ovation Theatre’s six-show run of The Phantom of the Opera opens Aug. 4 in San Marcos.

Based on the 1910 horror novel by Gaston Leroux, Broadway’s The Phantom of the Opera is a thrilling and romantic account of the legendary Phantom, a musical genius who dwells deep beneath a majestic opera house in Paris. With its record-breaking Broadway run, Phantom has become a cultural tour de force, and one of the most successful musicals of all time, according to a news release.

The Phantom of the Opera will be playing at the Howard Brubeck Theatre located at Palomar College in San Marcos Aug. 4-6 and Aug. 11-13. For tickets, showtimes, and more information, visit www.ovationtheatre.org/phantom. Get a sneak peek into the production and rehearsals on Instagram @ovationtheatreshows and Facebook @ovationtheatre.

Concerts at the Cove series in Solana Beach

The City of Solana Beach and the Belly Up Tavern are presenting the summer “Concerts at the Cove” series every Thursday night throughout the summer through Aug. 10, from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Concerts at the Cove bring local musicians to the Fletcher Cove Park stage in performances designed for audiences of all ages. The public is encouraged to bring low-back beach chairs, ground cover and picnics. No alcohol, tobacco, pets or personal BBQs allowed during concerts. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at (858) 720-2453 or visit cityofsolanabeach.org. Fletcher Cove Park is located at 111 S Sierra Ave., Solana Beach.

Discovery Tour at San Elijo Lagoon

Discover the beauty of San Elijo Lagoon: where fresh water and saltwater meet and mix, migratory and resident birds share a sanctuary, and many animals find a home with a Discovery Tour on Aug. 5 at the San Elijo Lagoon.

This guided tour by volunteer Emmy Garnica will inspire all to watch and listen for various birds that rest in – and fly across – the salt marsh and mudflats. No matter the season, you can enjoy, photograph, and identify a host of native plants.

2710 Manchester Ave, Cardiff-by-the-Sea. Registration required at naturecollective.org.

One Paseo Kids Happy Hour

One Paseo is giving children the chance to discover the joy of happy hour with their Kids Happy Hour series taking place at The Log every Thursday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the summer. The Kids Happy Hour offers kid-friendly entertainment and snacks from One Paseo’s eateries to create a festive event for the whole family. The Aug. 3 entertainment will be juggling and Aug. 10 will feature balloon animals.

A full schedule can be found at onepaseo.com. 3725 Paseo Place, Carmel Valley.

Hammerstein’s ‘Cinderella’

San Diego Junior Theatre, the nation’s longest-running youth theatre program, completes its 75th Anniversary Season with Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” which will run now through Aug. 6. This updated version of the classic and beloved musical follows the journey of a mistreated young woman who, despite her circumstances, holds onto her dreams and embraces the power of hope.

The enchanting score features some of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s loveliest tunes, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible” and “Ten Minutes Ago.” All Junior Theatre productions are performed in Balboa Park’s historic Casa del Prado Theatre, 1600 Village Place, at the corner of Old Globe Way and Village Place. Tickets are $16 - $18. Discounts are available for groups of 15 or more. For tickets and more information, visit www.juniortheatre.com or call the box office at (619) 239-8355.