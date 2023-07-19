Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

This is a continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• Shahrzad Nooravi presents “Talk with the Doc” at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at Elixir Espresso & Wine Bar, 7863 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Dr. Karrar Ali of La Jolla Concierge MD will speak about mental health and heat-related maladies. Coffee and pastries are included. Free. talk_with_the_doc.eventbrite.com

• The La Jolla Newcomers Club’s Daytime Book Club will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at a home in La Jolla. The group will discuss “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese. Free. lajollanewcomers.org/howtojoin.html

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents a Hullabaloo interactive concert at 4 p.m. Friday, July 28, at 7555 Draper Ave. The band Hullabaloo will perform for all ages. Free. lajollalibrary.org

The La Jolla/Riford Library will host a teen writing workshop with author Linda Kao on Saturday, July 29. (Provided by Linda Kao and Penguin Young Readers)

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents a teen writing workshop with author Linda Kao at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at 7555 Draper Ave. Kao, author of “A Crooked Mark,” will discuss her writing process, share tips for aspiring writers and guide teenagers in their response to a writing prompt. Free. lajollalibrary.org

• The La Jolla Recreation Center presents “Cooking Round the World” beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, July 31 (“Harry Potter”) and Monday, Aug. 7 (“International Baking”), at 615 Prospect St. The five-day sessions for ages 6-12 cost $372 each. (858) 552-1658

Arts & culture

• Quint Gallery presents “Monique van Genderen: Paintings” through Saturday, July 22, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Free. quintgallery.com

• The Kiwanis Club of La Jolla continues its 2023 Concerts by the Sea series at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at Scripps Park, 1100 Coast Blvd., La Jolla. Atomic Groove will perform. Free.

The UC San Diego Library will present three paper theater performances as part of its 22nd annual Paper Theater Exhibition in La Jolla. (UC San Diego)

• The UC San Diego Library presents three paper theater performances as part of its 22nd annual Paper Theater Exhibition at Geisel Library, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. “Black Pioneers of La Jolla” will begin at noon Wednesday, July 26, featuring the paper dolls of artist Carin Wallace and narrated by Rachel Almodovar. Directly following that is “Count-Down to a Space-Walk,” featuring the work of artist Ioana Patringenaru. “Lady Ada: Steampunk Heroine” will begin at noon Friday, July 28, created by UCSD Library events coordinator Scott Paulson. Free. The exhibition will run through Tuesday, Aug. 15. bit.ly/UCSDpapertheater2023

• The La Valencia Hotel continues its “Poolside Movie Series” at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at 1132 Prospect St., La Jolla. “Luca” will be screened. $40. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. bit.ly/LaValenciaMovies

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents Harold López-Nussa at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The Cuban pianist and composer plays jazz and beyond. $40 for Athenaeum members; $45 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org

• Warwick’s bookstore presents Adrienne Brodeur at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Brodeur will discuss and sign her new book, “Little Monsters,” in conversation with author Julia Dixon Evans. Free, or $28 for a reserved seat and book copy. warwicks.com/event/brodeur-2023

The La Jolla Community Center will present the Christopher Hollyday Trio on Friday, July 28. (La Jolla Community Center)

• The La Jolla Community Center’s Fourth Friday Jazz Series features the Christopher Hollyday Trio performing “Un Poco Loco: Music of Bud Powell” at 7 p.m. Friday, July 28, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $25 for Community Center members; $30 for non-members. ljcommunitycenter.org/ffjs

• The La Jolla Music Society presents “Journey in Light” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at the Baker-Baum Concert Hall, 7600 Fay Ave. The performance is part of SummerFest 2023. $43 and up. TheConrad.org

• R.B. Stevenson Gallery presents “Mixture” through July at 7661 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibition features works by gallery artists. Free. rbstevensongallery.com

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents an artist talk with Monique van Genderen at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The artist will discuss her career, process, recent projects and 2020 mural “Paintings Are People Too” for Murals of La Jolla. $15 for Athenaeum members; $20 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/genderen

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “Is It Thursday Yet?” through Sunday, Aug. 6, at the playhouse’s Forum Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The dance performance by choreographer Jenn Freeman explores her diagnosis with autism spectrum disorder in 2021 at age 33 and features live music from Holland Andrews. $25 and up. LaJollaPlayhouse.org

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Flicks on the Bricks: Outdoor Film Series” beginning at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The four-week series curated and presented by film critic and scholar Beth Accomando will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Warner Bros. studio. For ages 21 and up. $20 for individual screenings for Athenaeum members, $25 for non-members; $72 for the series for Athenaeum members, $92 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/flicks

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents two exhibits through Sunday, Aug. 13, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. “Celia Álvarez Muñoz: Breaking the Binding” is conceptual artist Muñoz’s first career retrospective and features more than 35 works, including large-scale immersive installations, photographic series and book projects. “Griselda Rosas: Yo te Cuido” is the first solo museum exhibit for Rosas, a San Diego- and Tijuana-based artist whose textile drawings and sculptural installations explore themes of inheritance and intergenerational knowledge. $25. mcasd.org

• The La Jolla Library Art Committee presents “Undersea Magic” through Labor Day weekend at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The photography show features the work of 18 photographers from the San Diego Underwater Photographic Society. Free.

• The UC San Diego Visual Arts Department presents “Nature Scene” through Monday, Oct. 2, at the Mandeville Art Gallery, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The works by various digital artists use artificial intelligence, generative algorithms, 3D scanning and more to depict the influence of technological evolution on the natural world. Free. mandevilleartgallery.ucsd.edu

Galas & events

• The La Jolla Recreation Center presents a screening of the movie “Minions: The Rise of Gru” beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, July 28, at 615 Prospect St. The event will include inflatable playgrounds, face painting and music. Free.

The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego will present “The Gala at MCASD” on Saturday, Sept. 9, in La Jolla. (Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego)

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents “The Gala at MCASD” at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The event will feature dinner and a visit from upcoming exhibition artist Kelly Akashi. An after-party will begin at 8 p.m. and feature dancing and art activations. $150 and up. mcasd.org/gala

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition. ◆