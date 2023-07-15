Alex Morgan teams up with this fall’s Del Mar Food & Wine Festival 

The new Del Mar Food & Wine Festival will debut on Sept. 6-11.

The six-day festival will offer more than 20 North County-based events culminating in a two-day Grand Tasting at Surf Sports Park, featuring bites from celebrity chefs and great local restaurants, plus over 200 wines, beers and spirits.

For the inaugural festival, chefs, winemakers, celebrities and professional athletes are rallying together to promote North County as the next great dining destination

Alex Morgan, one of the most decorated players in women’s soccer history (now playing the World Cup) and captain of San Diego’s professional team Wave FC, has joined Del Mar Wine & Food as an official partner.

“Soccer has taken me all over the world and has introduced me to some of the most unforgettable food and wine cultures,” said Morgan in a news release. “The energy and passion coming out of San Diego’s food scene is incredible, and the Del Mar Wine & Food Festival brings that all together. For my husband and I (Servando Carrasco, a San Diego native) it’s exciting to experience and taste it and to have our daughter grow up with the same beautiful memories of local food that we’ve shared together.”

Morgan and fellow Wave players will host the official opening night celebration on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Monarch Ocean Pub and the Del Mar Plaza. The event will feature multiple tasting stations along with specialty cocktails, wines and more.

Other events that week include a four-course dinner with Chateau Montelena at Solana Beach’s Rare Society (Sept. 7); Celebrating a Century of Grgich at Ranch 45 (Sept. 8); the 1er Cru Burgundy Dinner at Rancho Santa Fe’s Mille Fleurs (Sept. 7); and the David Arthur Wine-Paired Dinner at Pamplemousse Grille (Sept. 7) . Former NFL player Drew Brees will also host a celebrity pickleball tournament and there will be a Dos Hombres Mezcal pairing dinner led by “Breaking Bad” co-stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul.

The preliminary line-up of events is now available online at DelMar.Wine. Stay up to date by following #DelMarFest on Instagram and Facebook.