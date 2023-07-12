July 13 issue: Local and regional events

Dancing Outdoors Take 3 features LITVAKdance and two guest companies

Enjoy an evening of art, music and dance with libations from LITVAKdance. Dancing Outdoors Take 3 features guest companies Khambatta Dance, Seattle, Wash., and PushFOLD, Portland, Oregon, alongside LITVAKdance, Encinitas, performing work by international choreographers and company members. Live music from Montalban Quintet.

Dancing Outdoors Take 3 will be held Thursday, July 20, at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7:30 p.m.) at ICA San Diego North, 1550 S El Camino Real, Encinitas, 92024. For tickets and more information, visit www.litvakdance.com/performs

North Coast Repertory Theatre to present hit musical ‘Pippin’

North Coast Repertory Theatre will feature “Pippin,” winner of five Tony Awards, July 19- Aug. 13. (Previews start July 19, opening night is July 22, closes Aug. 13 with a possible extension to Aug. 20).

Pippin is a mesmerizing journey that explores the realms of good and evil, reality and fantasy, presented in a highly theatrical and entertaining style. The story follows Pippin, the first son of King Charlemagne, as he yearns to discover passion, adventure, excitement, and meaning. Accompanied by a dazzling troupe of traveling performers, Pippin embarks on an extraordinary quest to experience the multifaceted facets of life. With exceptional music, mesmerizing dance, and boundless fun, this production promises to be an unforgettable experience.

North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, 92075. For tickets and more information, visit www.northcoastrep.org.

‘An Evening of Spirit Messages with James Van Praagh’

“An Evening of Spirit Messages with James Van Praagh” will be held Friday, July 28, at Seaside Center for Spiritual Living in Encinitas (1613 Lake Drive).

Van Praagh is a #1 New York Times best-selling author of over a dozen international best-sellers, including his debut, Talking to Heaven. Van Praagh’s book titles include: Talking To Heaven, Reaching to Heaven, Healing Grief, Heaven and Earth, Looking Beyond, Meditations, Ghosts Among Us, Unfinished Business, Growing Up In Heaven, Adventures of the Soul, How to Heal a Grieving Heart, and The Power of Love.

Throughout his career, he has appeared on national radio and television shows including The Oprah Winfrey Show, Larry King Live, Dr. Phil, 48 Hours, The View, The Joy Behar Show, Chelsea Lately, Coast to Coast AM, and more.

Purchase a ticket for the VIP event that begins at 5:45 p.m. VIP ticket includes a pre-event reception with Van Praagh, light appetizers and cocktails. A VIP ticket also includes early admission, upfront seating, and reserved parking.The main event begins at 7 p.m.

To secure your tickets, visit vanpraagh.com/events

Beach and Country Guild to hold Regale in The Ranch benefit

The Beach and Country Guild will hold the 11th Annual Regale in The Ranch, “SADDLE UP”, on Friday July 28, 6-10 p.m. at The Secret Garden at Rancho Santa Fe (17025 Avenida De Acacias, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067).

The event features libations and delicious bites from local vendors and restaurants, and an opportunity drawing. The highlight of the evening is line dancing and live entertainment under the stars from Highwayman Show.

All proceeds support Beach & Country Guild’s sole beneficiary, United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego County. Early bird admission: $150 until July 1. General admission: $175, after July 1.

Fot tickets and more information, visit www.beachandcountry.org.

Del Mar Foundation Summer Twilight Concert series

The Del Mar Foundation’s popular Summer Twilight Concert series has returned to Powerhouse Park. The next concert will be presented Tuesday, July 18, 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. featuring The Mighty Untouchables. (At 6 p.m. will be Zel’s Opening Act: 5 O’Clock Shadow, followed by The Mighty Untouchables at 7 p.m.) For the complete line-up and more information go to www.delmarfoundation.org.

Concerts at the Cove series in Solana Beach

The City of Solana Beach and the Belly Up Tavern are presenting the summer “Concerts at the Cove” series every Thursday night throughout the summer through Aug. 10, from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Concerts at the Cove bring local musicians to the Fletcher Cove Park stage in performances designed for audiences of all ages. The public is encouraged to bring low-back beach chairs, ground cover and picnics. No alcohol, tobacco, pets or personal BBQs allowed during concerts. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at (858) 720-2453 or visit www.cityofsolanabeach.org. Fletcher Cove Park is located at 111 S Sierra Ave., Solana Beach, 92075.

FACE Foundation’s San Diego Animal Hero Awards

FACE Foundation’s San Diego Animal Hero Awards will be held Saturday, Aug. 19, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., at BRICK at Liberty Station. Guests will enjoy an evening with live local music, local cuisine by Toast, fine wines, pet portraits, photo booths, live and silent auctions, and opportunity drawings. Attend the event to help to save animal lives and celebrate the community’s animal heroes.

San Diego Animal Hero Awards will recognize and honor the contributions of animals and their advocates in seven categories: Veterinary Industry; Service Animals; Working Animals; Vanguard Award; For-profit Animal Business of the Year; Not-For-Profit, Rescue or Humane Society; Animaltarian Award.

Following the trophy presentation for each category, the main award, The San Diego Animal Hero, will be selected from the winners of the categories. This winner will receive a $5,000 check made out to a San Diego County animal charity of their choice. Visit sandiegoanimalheroawards.org for tickets and more information.

San Diego Botanic Garden’s Summer Nights

The traveling exhibition, Savage Gardens, will run from July 1 through Oct. 29 and spotlight carnivorous plants in the Dickinson Family Education Conservatory along with large-scale artistic installations. All of this will be in addition to SDBG’s regular calendar of classes and activities across its 15 on-site gardens that represent different regions of the world, 12 demonstration gardens where visitors can learn in a hands-on setting, and the largest public bamboo collection in North America. The season will cap off with The Garden Party, SDBG’s annual fundraising event, set for Saturday, Sept. 9.

Summer Nights will feature performances that range from children’s group Hullabaloo to jazz guitarist Peter Sprague. The popular Wine in the Garden event will also return this year with wine tastings and presentations by Certified Sommelier Dane Kuta and SDBG Director of Gardens John Clements to discuss how climate, soil, and terrain play a role in winemaking.

Amphitheater concerts and special presentations will require a separate “special event” ticket, which varies in price and includes admission to SDBG. Concerts on the Lawn are free with a general admission ticket but with capacity limited, reservations are strongly recommended. Tickets can be purchased at www.sdbg.org/exhibitions-public-programs/summer-nights/.

For more information on the events and programs, visit www.SDBG.org.

San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy Nature Demo

San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy will hold a nature demonstration on Saturday, July 29, 10 a.m. -12 p.m.

This demo will be a presentation from Conor Lenehan, deputy fire marshal for the Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District. With a potentially very dry summer approaching, there has never been a better time to be mindful of wildfire risks and safety. Meet, greet, and pose your questions to the conservancy’s Next to Nature series experts.

Event and parking are free. Register at sdrvc.org/events

Location: San Diego Science Center Conference Room 121, 3030 Bunker Hill St. San Diego, 92109.