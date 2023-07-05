July 6 issue: Local and regional events

North Coast Repertory Theatre to present hit musical ‘Pippin’

North Coast Repertory Theatre will feature “Pippin,” winner of five Tony Awards, July 19- Aug. 13. (Previews start July 19, opening night is July 22, closes Aug. 13 with a possible extension to Aug. 20).

Pippin is a mesmerizing journey that explores the realms of good and evil, reality and fantasy, presented in a highly theatrical and entertaining style. The story follows Pippin, the first son of King Charlemagne, as he yearns to discover passion, adventure, excitement, and meaning. Accompanied by a dazzling troupe of traveling performers, Pippin embarks on an extraordinary quest to experience the multifaceted facets of life. With exceptional music, mesmerizing dance, and boundless fun, this production promises to be an unforgettable experience.

North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, 92075. For tickets and more information, visit www.northcoastrep.org.

Beach and Country Guild to hold Regale in The Ranch benefit

The Beach and Country Guild will hold the 11th Annual Regale in The Ranch, “SADDLE UP”, on Friday July 28, 6-10 p.m. at The Secret Garden at Rancho Santa Fe (17025 Avenida De Acacias, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067).

The event features libations and delicious bites from local vendors and restaurants, and an opportunity drawing. The highlight of the evening is line dancing and live entertainment under the stars from Highwayman Show.

All proceeds support Beach & Country Guild’s sole beneficiary, United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego County. General admission: $175, after July 1.

Fot tickets and more information, visit www.beachandcountry.org.

San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy to hold July nature events

July Walk N Talk

Join the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy and Wildcoast for the July Walk N Talk around the San Dieguito Lagoon on Thursday, July 13, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Learn about blue carbon research from experts at Wildcoast and other restoration efforts in the area.

This month’s Walk N Talk also offers the chance to participate in the Year-7 Coast to Crest Trail Challenge. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn, explore, and appreciate the beauty of the San Dieguito River Valley.

Event and parking are free. Register at sdrvc.org/events

Location: San Dieguito Lagoon Staging Area, 15648 San Andres Drive, Del Mar, 92014.

July Next to Nature Demo

San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy will hold a nature demonstration on Saturday, July 29, 10 a.m. -12 p.m.

This demo will be a presentation from Conor Lenehan, deputy fire marshal for the Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District. With a potentially very dry summer approaching, there has never been a better time to be mindful of wildfire risks and safety. Meet, greet, and pose your questions to the conservancy’s Next to Nature series experts.

Event and parking are free. Register at sdrvc.org/events

Location: San Diego Science Center Conference Room 121, 3030 Bunker Hill St. San Diego, 92109.

North Coast Symphony to host ‘Tribute to Heroes’ pops concert

A Tribute to Heroes is the theme of the North Coast Symphony Orchestra’s upcoming pops concert on Saturday, July 15, 2:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas. The orchestra will perform memorable music from blockbusters like Black Panther and Spider-Man, in addition to music from Apollo 13, Band of Brothers Suite, and the last movement of Beethoven’s “Eroica” Symphony No. 3. Founded in 1947, the orchestra is conducted by Daniel Swem. Admission: $12 general, $10 seniors/students/military, $30/family max. For more information, visit www.northcoastsymphony.com.

Del Mar Foundation Summer Twilight Concert series

The Del Mar Foundation’s popular Summer Twilight Concert series has returned to Powerhouse Park. The next concert will be presented Tuesday, July 18, 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. featuring The Mighty Untouchables. (At 6 p.m. will be Zel’s Opening Act: 5 O’Clock Shadow, followed by The Mighty Untouchables at 7 p.m.) For the complete line-up and more information go to www.delmarfoundation.org.

Concerts at the Cove series in Solana Beach

The City of Solana Beach and the Belly Up Tavern are presenting the summer “Concerts at the Cove” series every Thursday night throughout the summer through Aug. 10, from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Concerts at the Cove bring local musicians to the Fletcher Cove Park stage in performances designed for audiences of all ages. The public is encouraged to bring low-back beach chairs, ground cover and picnics. No alcohol, tobacco, pets or personal BBQs allowed during concerts. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at (858) 720-2453 or visit www.cityofsolanabeach.org. Fletcher Cove Park is located at 111 S Sierra Ave., Solana Beach, 92075.

CS speaker to discuss “Finding the Light that Frees Us from Fear”

A talk will be given on “Finding the Light that Frees Us from Fear” by Alexandre Fischer, CS, a Christian Science healer from Pau, France on Saturday, July 8 at 11 a.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Dr., Encinitas 92024. Fischer will explore “how living life without fear is possible through understanding our relationship with God, Love, who is the source of the light that frees us.” This will be a 30-minute talk followed by a period of questions and answers from the audience. The talk will be preceded by an inspirational piano prelude beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sponsored by First Church of Christ, Scientist, Rancho Santa Fe. Visit cschurchrsf.org.

18th Annual Pupologie’s Cardiff Dog Days of Summer

The 18th Annual Pupologie’s Cardiff Dog Days of Summer, presented by Cardiff 101 Main Street and the City of Encinitas, will be held Sunday, July 16, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at Encinitas Community Park (425 Santa Fe Dr. Cardiff-by-the-Sea, 92024).

The event features new canine-catered activities that includes demonstrations by San Diego firefighter and canine search specialist Chad Arberg, an Urban K9 Obstacle Course led by K9 Coach JT Clough, and a lure activity sponsored by SwiftPaws. The dog days event also includes numerous pet-related vendors, rescue groups, pet adoption agencies, dog contests, live music, food trucks, a libation lounge, and opportunity drawings.

For more information or to volunteer at the event, visit cardiff101.com.

Follow Cardiff 101 on Instagram for all your updates: @cardiff101mainstreet

San Diego Junior Theatre presents Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella

San Diego Junior Theatre, the nation’s longest-running youth theatre program, completes its 75th Anniversary Season with Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella which will run July 21-Aug. 6. Cinderella returns to the Junior Theatre stage in this updated version of the classic and beloved musical. The iconic story of Cinderella follows the journey of a mistreated young woman who, despite her circumstances, holds onto her dreams and embraces the power of hope. Cinderella inspires all as she overcomes adversity with grace and strength. The enchanting score features some of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s loveliest tunes, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible” and “Ten Minutes Ago.”

All Junior Theatre productions are performed in Balboa Park’s historic Casa del Prado Theatre, 1600 Village Place, at the corner of Old Globe Way and Village Place. Tickets are $16 - $18. Discounts are available for groups of 15 or more. For tickets and more information, visit www.juniortheatre.com or call the box office at 619-239-8355.

Divorce4Men101 workshop

The Divorce4Men101 workshop is an educational, interactive event designed to assist men in the divorce process. Divorce4Men101 offers attendees support, resources, and legal insight while preparing for or in the middle of a divorce, a very difficult time in either instance.

The workshop are held on the fourth Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Carmel Valley (address below). It includes presentations from divorce-centered professionals such as attorneys, divorce coaches, mediators, and financial experts. At the end of each presentation, there will be a Q&A where attendees can ask questions specific to their needs.

To register for the event, visit www.divorce4men101.com. Workshop fee: $35. Location: 12750 High Bluff Drive #300 San Diego, 92130.

Registration is open for RSF Garden Club workshop

Registration is now open for the RSF Garden Club’s Dried Floral Resin Jewelry Workshop, to be held July 26, 10 a.m., at The Secret Garden. For more information and/or to register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/dried-floral-resin-jewelry-tickets-660868735177?aff=oddtdtcreator

All supplies will be provided and participants will make a pair of earrings or a necklace. These beautiful and unique pieces will be yours to take home at the end of the class. The fee is $25 for members/$45 for guests. The deadline for registration is Monday, July 24.

One Paseo Summer Concert Series

One Paseo debuts its first-ever summer concert series this month featuring a diverse lineup of SoCal talent by Belly Up Presents. The shows are free to attend and will take place on the lawn behind Harland Brewing from 5-8 p.m. The lineup will feature artists of various genres, so there will be something for every type of music listener including the B-Side Players on July 8, High Tide Society on July 22, The Highwayman Show on Aug. 5 and Sara Petite on Aug. 19. Address: 3810-3890 Valley Centre Drive, Carmel Valley.

Moonlight Cinema Series at One Paseo

One Paseo’s Moonlight Cinema Series will continue on Saturday, July 15, with a screening of “Minions: Rise of Gru”. The movie will take place on the lawn behind Harland Brewing from 6-9 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets and low chairs and indulge in takeout from nearby eateries to enjoy during the show. Address: 3810-3890 Valley Centre Drive, Carmel Valley.

Summer and Songs at PHR

Village of Pacific Highlands Ranch’s free, family-friendly concert series, Summer and Songs kicks off this week, bringing live music every Thursday night through Aug. 24. The concerts are held from 6-8 p.m. in the Village Square on Thursday nights. July’s lineup includes Evan Diamond on July 13, Justin Froese on July 20 and Hullabaloo Family Night on July 27. Address: 13490 Pacific Highlands Ranch Pkwy, Carmel Valley, 92130.

Free online seminar on dementia

Belmont Village Senior Living will host an online educational series on the basics of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia for caregivers and care partners at noon July 12.

The series will discuss new approaches to care for loved ones with dementia, including communication tips. The first installment of the series focuses on what dementia is and what you need to know about the disease. A Q&A will follow the presentation. Visit belmontvillage.com.

