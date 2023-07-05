CaddyHack VII Golf Festival to be held at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club

Ernie Hahn’s CaddyHack VII Golf Festival will take place at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club on Monday, July 24, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (11:30 a.m. shotgun start).

Billed as “The Largest, Funnest Charity Golf Tournament in Southern California,” CaddyHack has earned its chops as a must-go, signature celebration of San Diego’s best music, bites, spirits and beer, inspired by the wacky, irreverent world of the 1980 blockbuster comedy Caddyshack.

Hahn conjured up CaddyHack seven years ago as a meaningful way to mark his 50th birthday. Channeling his passion for golfing and knack for hosting signature events into a charity golf extravaganza, the owner of Hahn Entertainment and past GM of the San Diego Sports Arena for 25 years created a world-class charity golf tournament benefiting a cause close to his heart: B2M (Boys to Men Mentoring Network.) The San Diego-based nonprofit hosts weekly group mentoring circles for hundreds of fatherless and undeserved teenage boys throughout San Diego County.

Event host Ernie Hahn welcomes players to the 2021 Caddyhack Golf Tournament.

(Jon Clark)

Last year’s CaddyHack Golf Festival raised $340,000 for B2M. The revenue inspires and sustains B2M staff, mentors, and community partners, who are the heartbeat of the organization’s life-changing mission: providing guidance, direction, and hope to underserved and underestimated young lives of promise.

The action-packed, retro-fashion CaddyHack Charity Golf Festival will showcase San Diego-centric surprises on every hole: flavorful craft beer and spirits from San Diego’s best breweries and distilleries, mouthwatering bites of specialty dishes prepared by regional food purveyors, and an eclectic line-up 27 bands serenading the tournament’s lucky 216 golfers at every hole. Following Hahn’s example, many of these artists and entrepreneurs will donate their time, creativity, products, and services to the festivities.

Hahn’s’s event blueprint features a four-person scramble vs. four-person scramble format, retro costume contest, and ultimate shootout for the grand-prize Golden Gopher Trophy. Golfers will enjoy musical entertainment and specialty engagements, with participating food and beverage vendors, as they make their way around Fairbanks Ranch Country Club’s picturesque 27-hole championship golf course. A trio of giant inflatable gophers and an oversized gopher mascot will preside over the festivities along with the unexpected.

For tickets and more information, visit boystomen.org/caddyhack-golf-festival/