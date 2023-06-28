Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

Author Arielle Ford of La Jolla will appear at Warwick’s bookstore on Thursday, July 6.

This is a continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents hula classes at 2 p.m. Wednesdays July 5, 12 and 26, at 7555 Draper Ave. A professional hula instructor from Huapala Dance Studio will teach the class for adults and teenagers. Free.

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents a two-week speech and debate seminar beginning at 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 31, at 7555 Draper Ave. The camp will run for two hours weekday mornings through Friday, Aug. 11, and is aimed at middle school students. Free, though registration is required and space is limited. lajollalibrary.org

Health & fitness

• Buddhi Yoga presents “Fullmoon Kali with Dana” at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at 7843 Girard Ave., La Jolla. $75. buddhiyogalj.com

Arts & culture

• La Jolla United Methodist Church presents its annual Summer Pops and Ice Cream Social at 7 p.m. Friday, June 30, at 6063 La Jolla Blvd. A performance titled “It’s All About Love” will feature the chancel and Dorian bell choirs and soloists. Ice cream sundaes will be served afterward. Free. lajollaunitedmethodist.org

• Opera Neo presents “Cabaret” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 30 and July 1, at the Conrad Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. The event will feature opera, operetta and Broadway scenes in a round-table setting with hors d’oeuvres and drinks available for purchase. $38 and up. operaneo.com/cabaret-2023

• The Art Club presents “What Are You Looking At?” at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 1, at the La Jolla Historical Society, 780 Prospect St. The monthly informal club is for anyone interested in learning about, discussing and connecting through art. $10. whatareyoulookingat.org

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents its 24th annual summer festival beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 2, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The four-week series will feature pianist Gustavo Romero and Schubert’s complete piano sonatas. Dinners will be offered at the Athenaeum after the first and last concerts (July 2 and 23). $192 for the series for Athenaeum members and $212 for non-members; $450 with dinners; $50 for individual concerts for members and $55 for non-members; $200 with dinner. ljathenaeum.org/summer-festival

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “Love All” through Sunday, July 2, at the Mandell Weiss Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The production is based on the rise of tennis icon and gender equity pioneer Billie Jean King . $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org/show/love-all

• The UC San Diego Library presents “The New Religion” through Sunday, July 2, at Geisel Library, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The exhibit by photographer and La Jollan Eric Blau features a series of polylith photographs created over a 12-year period to depict a fictitious religion. Free. bit.ly/BlauUCSD

• Warwick’s bookstore presents Arielle Ford at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Ford will discuss and sign her new book, “The Love Thief.” Free, or $17.95 for a reserved seat and book copy. warwicks.com/event/ford-2023

Mariela Contreras will perform at the La Jolla Community Center on Friday, July 7. (Provided by Mariela Contreras)

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “Mariela & Tonga: Acompañados (In Good Company)” at noon Friday, July 7, in the courtyard at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The concert will combine music written by multi-instrumentalist Tonga Ross Ma’u with Spanish poetry written by bilingual singer Mariela Contreras. Free.

• The La Jolla Village Merchants Association presents First Friday La Jolla Art Walk at 4 p.m. July 7 at various locations in The Village. Several galleries will stay open late, and food and entertainment will be offered in partnership with local businesses. Free. bit.ly/VMAFirstFriday

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Wendell Kling: A Coruscating Sanctuary” and the San Diego State University Art Council through Saturday, July 8, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Exhibits feature works by Kling and graduate and upper-division undergraduate students of the SDSU School of Art and Design. Free. ljathenaeum.org

• Two Rooms gallery presents “Shape Shifting” through Saturday, July 8, at 5560 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla. The show features works of Sylvia Fernandez and Jamie Franks. Free. calendly.com/two_rooms/shape-shifting-visit

• San Diego artist Betsy Konrad presents an art show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at Dunia’s Hair Lounge, 1110 Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. Free. betsykonrad.com

La Jolla Playhouse will present “Is It Thursday Yet?” beginning Tuesday, July 11. (La Jolla Playhouse)

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “Is It Thursday Yet?” beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, and continuing through Sunday, Aug. 6, at the playhouse’s Forum Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The dance performance by choreographer Jenn Freeman explores her diagnosis with autism spectrum disorder in 2021 at age 33 and features live music from Holland Andrews. $25 and up. LaJollaPlayhouse.org

• Quint Gallery presents “Monique van Genderen: Paintings” through Saturday, July 15, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Free. quintgallery.com

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “Hasan Minhaj: Experiment Time” at 7 and 9:30 p.m. July 27-29 at the Mandell Weiss Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The comedian will perform new material. $44.50 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents two exhibits through Sunday, Aug. 13, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. “Celia Álvarez Muñoz: Breaking the Binding” is conceptual artist Muñoz’s first career retrospective and features more than 35 works, including large-scale immersive installations, photographic series and book projects. “Griselda Rosas: Yo te Cuido” is the first solo museum exhibit for Rosas, a San Diego- and Tijuana-based artist whose textile drawings and sculptural installations explore themes of inheritance and intergenerational knowledge. $25. mcasd.org

Galas & events

The Sneaks Summer Classic basketball tournament will return to La Jolla on Saturday, July 8. (Elisabeth Frausto)

• The fifth annual Sneaks Summer Classic will return beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at the La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. The 5-on-5 basketball tournament will feature 16 teams, along with food vendors, music and other entertainment. Free to attend. sneakssummerclassic.com

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition. ◆