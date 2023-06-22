June 22 issue: Local and regional events

Register now for RSF Garden Club trip to Sherman Library Gardens and Roger’s Gardens

Join the Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club and register now for a trip to Sherman Library Gardens and Roger’s Gardens on July 10.

At Sherman Library Gardens, participants will be surrounded by a variety of exotic plants and trees, including cacti, succulents, and orchids. They will also get to see the beautiful fountains and koi ponds.

Next, the tour will head over to Roger’s Gardens, where participants will be able to shop for unique plants and garden decor. They will also get to see the beautiful floral displays and themed gardens.

When you register, you will have the option of selecting the mode of transportation (charter bus vs. drive yourself or carpool with others). Both Sherman Library Gardens and Roger’s Gardens are about a 65-minute drive from RSF. For those who would prefer to have a charter bus, the RSF Garden Club will need at least 12 people and the cost will be $70 for members to register/$90 for guests. If you choose to drive yourself, there will be no cost for members and $20 for guests.

For timing, more information and to register now go to rsfgardenclub.org. For additional questions, contact Natalie Kaczur at natalie@rsfgardenclub.org.

Lyle Lovett to celebrate Independence Day with special Belly Up show

Grammy-winning country music legend Lyle Lovett is set to make a special Fourth of July appearance at the Belly Up, after selling out his July 3 show at the Solana Beach venue in just hours.

The two intimate performances by Lovett will be his first shows ever at the Belly Up. Over the years, Lovett has written and released multiple chart-topping songs including “If I Had a Boat” and “Cowboy Man.” His accomplished career has also earned him spots in both the Austin City Limits and Cowboy Hall of Fame.

Showtime for Lyle Lovett and his Large Band at Belly Up on Tuesday, July 4 is 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Advance tickets are highly recommended and are available at bellyup.com or the Belly Up box office, 143 S. Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach.

Summer Fun on the 101

Leucadia 101 Mainstreet Association will host the annual Summer Fun on the 101 music festival Saturday, June 24 at the Leucadia Roadside Park, 860 N. Coast Highway 101, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The festival is free and open to the entire community, with a lineup curated by Ruthless Hippies. The celebration will include a craft beer garden and a performance from the winning youth band from the Leucadia 101 Mainstreet Battle of the Bands.

The money raised by the event will fund college scholarships for two local San Dieguito Academy graduating seniors pursuing musical studies.

Moonlight Cinema Series at One Paseo

Immerse yourself in the enchantment of cinema under the stars at One Paseo’s Moonlight Cinema Series every Saturday night in June. The series continues with “Monsters, Inc.” on June 24. The movie will take place on the lawn behind Harland Brewing from 6-9 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets and low chairs and indulge in takeout from nearby eateries to enjoy during the show.

Shalimar Flute Quartet at Del Mar Library

The Shalimar Flute Quartet will perform a variety of musical selections from jazz to light classical at the Del Mar Library, 1309 Camino Del Mar, on Saturday, July 8 at 1 p.m. Music highlights include Shenandoah, Blue Skies, Cuban Dances, and Anitra’s Dance from Grieg’s Peer Gynt Suite, among others. The Shalimar Flute Quartet is a group of talented flutists and friends who enjoy playing a wide variety of music written for various combinations of C flute, piccolo, alto and bass flute. Members of the quartet have performed in a variety of musical groups and venues. The concert is free and open to the public.

Del Mar Foundation Summer Twilight Concert series

The Del Mar Foundation’s popular Summer Twilight Concert series has returned to Powerhouse Park with a four-concert schedule that began on Tuesday, June 20, with San Diego’s legendary Electric Waste Band. The Foundation has also scheduled three more concerts for this summer. For the complete line-up and more information go to www.delmarfoundation.org.

Concerts at the Cove series in Solana Beach

The City of Solana Beach and the Belly Up Tavern are bringing back the summer “Concerts at the Cove” series. Concerts at the Cove will bring local musicians to the Fletcher Cove Park stage in performances designed for audiences of all ages.

The concert series emphasizes family recreation and cultural experiences in a relaxed outdoor setting by the beach, and provides an opportunity for families and friends to enjoy a variety of musical styles at sunset, according to a city announcement. Concerts will be held every Thursday night throughout the summer from June 29 to Aug. 10, from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

The public is encouraged to bring low-back beach chairs, ground cover and picnics. No alcohol, tobacco, pets or personal BBQs allowed during concerts. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at (858) 720-2453 or visit www.cityofsolanabeach.org. Fletcher Cove Park is located at 111 S Sierra Ave., Solana Beach, 92075.

San Diego County Fair

The San Diego County Fair continues to run at the Del Mar Fairgrounds under the theme “Get Out There.” The fair runs each week from Wednesday to Sunday, up until the final two days on Monday, July 3, and the Fourth of July on Tuesday. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day. For more information and tickets, visit sdfair.com.

Square dancing --fun from any angle!

An introduction, a just for fun, try it, you might like it, Square Dance will be held 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. on June 24 and July 15 at St. James Parish Hall, 625 S. Nardo Ave., Solana Beach.

Partner or dance experience is not needed. Great way to socialize, meet new friends and keep fit in mind and body. Casual attire.

Fellowship, refreshments and watch Sandpipers Square Dance club’s skilled dancers dance 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Come discover modern square dancing danced to all kinds of recorded music with a live caller - rock, jazz, western, etc. For more detailed information visit, sandpiperssquaredanceclub.org.

