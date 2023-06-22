Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library in La Jolla will present its annual summer festival with Gustavo Romero beginning Sunday, July 2.

This is a continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• The city of San Diego’s recently created Office of Child and Youth Success will hold a virtual town hall meeting for City Council District 1 at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, via Zoom. Parents, youths, caregivers and supporters are invited to share experiences about what it’s like to grow up in San Diego and ideas on how it could be better. Free. sandiego.gov/child-youth-success/master-plan

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Health & fitness

• Buddhi Yoga presents “Deep Stretch and Sound Healing with Jeny Dawson” at 7 p.m. Monday, June 26, at 7843 Girard Ave., La Jolla. $40. buddhiyogalj.com

Arts & culture

The La Jolla Community Center will present an acrylic pour workshop on Friday, June 23. (La Jolla Community Center )

• The La Jolla Community Center presents an acrylic pour workshop at 2 p.m. Friday, June 23, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $20 for Community Center members; $30 for non-members. ljcommunitycenter.org

• The La Jolla Community Center presents its Fourth Friday Jazz Series with Lori Bell and Tamir Hendelman at 7 p.m. Friday, June 23, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $25 for Community Center members; $30 for non-members. ljcommunitycenter.org/ffjs

Le Salon de Musiques will present pieces written by composers Fanny Mendelssohn, Amanda Maier and Dora Pejacevic for its season finale Sunday, June 25, in La Jolla. (Le Salon de Musiques )

• Le Salon de Musiques presents “Three Women Composers” for its season finale at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at the La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. The program for strings and piano will feature pieces written by Fanny Mendelssohn, Amanda Maier and Dora Pejacevic performed by cellist Allan Hon and pianists Gallia Kastner and Chi-Jo Lee. $95. lesalondemusiques.com

• Adventures by the Book and Jefferson County Public Library present “Book Bingo (June Pride Month Celebration): A Virtual Adventure” at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, online. Authors Krista Burton, Nicolas DiDomizio, Elle Everhart, Jesse Leon, Jeffrey Dale Lofton and Viola Shipman will appear. The event also will include an interactive virtual game of bingo and prizes. Free. bit.ly/ABBJune2023

• Warwick’s bookstore presents Nicola Harrison at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at 7812 Girard Ave. Harrison will discuss and sign her new book, “Hotel Laguna.” Free, or $29 for a reserved seat and book copy. warwicks.com/event/harrison-2023

• La Jolla United Methodist Church presents its annual Summer Pops and Ice Cream Social at 7 p.m. Friday, June 30, at 6063 La Jolla Blvd. A performance titled “It’s All About Love” will feature the chancel and Dorian bell choirs and soloists. Ice cream sundaes will be served afterward. Free. lajollaunitedmethodist.org

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents its 24th annual summer festival beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 2, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The four-week series will feature pianist Gustavo Romero and Schubert’s complete piano sonatas. Dinners will be offered at the Athenaeum after the first and last concerts (July 2 and 23). $192 for the series for Athenaeum members and $212 for non-members; $450 with dinners; $50 for individual concerts for members and $55 for non-members; $200 with dinner. ljathenaeum.org/summer-festival

La Jolla Playhouse presents “Love All” through Sunday, July 2. (Rich Soublet)

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “Love All” through Sunday, July 2, at the Mandell Weiss Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The production is based on the rise of tennis icon and gender equity pioneer Billie Jean King. $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org/show/love-all

• The UC San Diego Library presents “The New Religion” through Sunday, July 2, at Geisel Library, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The exhibit by photographer and La Jollan Eric Blau features a series of polylith photographs created over a 12-year period to depict a fictitious religion. Free. bit.ly/BlauUCSD

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Wendell Kling: A Coruscating Sanctuary” and the San Diego State University Art Council through Saturday, July 8, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Exhibits feature works by Kling and graduate and upper-division undergraduate students of the SDSU School of Art and Design. Free. ljathenaeum.org

• Two Rooms gallery presents “Shape Shifting” through Saturday, July 8, at 5560 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla. The show features works of Sylvia Fernandez and Jamie Franks. Free. calendly.com/two_rooms/shape-shifting-visit

• Quint Gallery presents “Monique van Genderen: Paintings” through Saturday, July 15, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Free. quintgallery.com

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents two exhibits through Sunday, Aug. 13, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. “Celia Álvarez Muñoz: Breaking the Binding” is conceptual artist Muñoz’s first career retrospective and features more than 35 works, including large-scale immersive installations, photographic series and book projects. “Griselda Rosas: Yo te Cuido” is the first solo museum exhibit for Rosas, a San Diego- and Tijuana-based artist whose textile drawings and sculptural installations explore themes of inheritance and intergenerational knowledge. $25. mcasd.org

Galas & events

• The La Jolla Community Center and Cherry Wine Modern Asian present a sushi making class at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Participants can learn to make sushi rolls, miso soup, cucumber salad, cherry lemonade and more. Tastings and recipes are included. $45 for Community Center members; $55 for non-members. ljcommunitycenter.org