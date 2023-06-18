Rosh Chodesh Society to host Rancho Santa Fe Summer Luncheon and Challah Bake

Rosh Chodesh Society will hold a Rancho Santa Fe Summer Luncheon and Challah Bake honoring its beautiful community of Jewish women on Thursday, June 22, at 12 p.m. in celebration of the culmination of the Rosh Chodesh Society Course: “To Be or Not To Be Yourself”.

Guests will enjoy an afternoon of fine Kosher cuisine, socializing, thought-provoking discussion, and a Challah baking workshop in a most relaxing and welcoming environment. Special musical entertainment will be by Yael Gmach.

This event is an opportunity to enjoy a unique experience while learning, laughing, and baking challah with like-minded women.

RSVP and receive the event location in Rancho Santa Fe at jewishrsf.com/rcs

