June 15 issue: Local and regional events

Beach and Country Guild to present 11th Annual Regale in The Ranch benefit event

The Beach and Country Guild will hold the 11th Annual Regale in The Ranch, “SADDLE UP”, on Friday July 28, 6-10 p.m. at The Secret Garden at Rancho Santa Fe (17025 Avenida De Acacias, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067).

The event features libations and delicious bites from local vendors and restaurants, and an opportunity drawing. The highlight of the evening is line dancing and live entertainment under the stars from Highwayman Show.

All proceeds support Beach & Country Guild’s sole beneficiary, United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego County. Early bird admission: $150 until July 1. General admission: $175, after July 1.

Fot tickets and more information, visit www.beachandcountry.org.

Pacific Coast Harmony concert at RSF Community Center

Pacific Coast Harmony will present “Happy Together,” a concert of modern four-part a capella harmony music, at 3:15 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Rancho Santa Fe Community Center, 5970 La Sendita, Rancho Santa Fe. The music covers the Great American Songbook, Broadway theater and film, popular songs and beyond. There will be several quartet appearances, featuring The Summertimers Harmony Band, the Barbershop Harmony Society Far Western District champs.

The concert will follow a reception from 2:45 to 3:15 p.m. with beer,wine and hors d’oeuvres, and a silent auction. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by emailing tickets@pacificcoastharmony.org or by calling (619) 427-6669 (Harmony). For more information, visit pacificcoastharmony.org/content/events

Pacific Coast Harmony is an a cappella ensemble based in La Jolla, under the direction of Bonnie McKibben, an award-winning director, quartet champion, and recording artist, according to pacificcoastharmony.org. —Linda McIntosh, U-T

Care ‘n Share Toy Drive at SD County Fair welcomes donations

The Care ‘n Share Toy Drive is back at the San Diego County Fair. Please donate your winning fair prizes and/or your clean, gently used stuffed animals and help put smiles on the faces of children facing surgeries, orphans who complete a 10-week nutrition class, and families living at the Tijuana dump who might not otherwise have a holiday celebration. A project of the Torrey Pines Rotary Club and the Del Mar Kiwanis Club, you can find their big green collection boxes on the fairgrounds at the O’Brien (Main) Gate, the Arena Gate, and the West Gate. Thanks for sharing! Visit www.carensharetoydrive.com

Mainly Mozart 2023 Festival of the Orchestras

The Mainly Mozart 2023 Festival of the Orchestras concerts in Del Mar are June 15-18 at 7:30 p.m. at Del Mar Surf Sports Park, 14989 Via de la Valle, Del Mar.

Thursday, June 15

Gossec: Symphonie à 17 parties; Mozart: Bassoon Concerto, featuring soloist Whitney Crockett; Beethoven: Symphony No. 8

Saturday, June 17

Michael Abels: Delights and Dances; Beethoven: String Quartet in F Minor; Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 25, featuring soloist Anne-Marie McDermott

Sunday, June 18

Mozart: Grande Fantaisie in C minor; Brahms: Violin Concerto, featuring soloist Karen Gomyo

For tickets and more information phone (619) 239-0100 or visit mainlymozart.org.

Del Mar Foundation Summer Twilight Concert series

The Del Mar Foundation’s popular Summer Twilight Concert series returns to Powerhouse Park with a four-concert schedule that begins on Tuesday, June 20, with San Diego’s legendary Electric Waste Band, which has been celebrating the music of Jerry Garcia and The Grateful Dead since 1989.

The festivities will begin with the Zel’s Opening Act, Sweet Juanita, taking the stage at 6 p.m., followed by the main attraction at 7 p.m. The Foundation has also scheduled three more concerts for this summer. For the complete line-up and more information go to www.delmarfoundation.org.

Concerts at the Cove series returns to Solana Beach

The City of Solana Beach and the Belly Up Tavern have announced the return of the summer “Concerts at the Cove” series. Concerts at the Cove will bring local musicians to the Fletcher Cove Park stage in performances designed for audiences of all ages.

The concert series emphasizes family recreation and cultural experiences in a relaxed outdoor setting by the beach, and provides an opportunity for families and friends to enjoy a variety of musical styles at sunset, according to a city announcement. Concerts will be held every Thursday night throughout the summer from June 29 to Aug. 10, from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

The public is encouraged to bring low-back beach chairs, ground cover and picnics. No alcohol, tobacco, pets or personal BBQs allowed during concerts. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at (858) 720-2453 or visit www.cityofsolanabeach.org. Fletcher Cove Park is located at 111 S Sierra Ave., Solana Beach, 92075.

Author Marilyn Chen to discuss and sign “Sage: Poems” at Diesel bookstore

Join “Diesel, A Bookstore Del Mar” at the Del Mar Highlands Town Center on Sunday, June 25, at 3 p.m. as it hosts Dr. Kwane author Marilyn Chen to to discuss and sign “Sage: Poems.” In her galvanizing sixth collection of poems, Chin once again turns moral outrage into unforgettable art. A rambunctious take on our contemporary condition, Sage shifts skillfully in tone and register from powerful poems on social justice and the pandemic to Daoist wild girl satire.

Chin is the author of five previous poetry collections and a novel. Her work has appeared in The Norton Anthology of Contemporary Poetry, The Norton Anthology of Literature by Women, and Best American Poetry, among other publications. She is the recipient of the Ruth Lilly Poetry Prize for lifetime achievement, the Anisfield-Wolf Book Award, the PEN/Josephine Miles Literary Award, and fellowships from the United States Artists Foundation and the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study, among other honors. A chancellor of the Academy of American Poets, she lives in San Diego.

Address: 12843 E Camino Real Suite 104, San Diego, 92130. This event is free to attend. Free seating is limited. To reserve a seat, purchase one copy of a book for one seat.

31st Annual Fire & Safety Expo/Firefighter Demolition Derby

The 31st Annual Fire & Safety Expo/Firefighter Demolition Derby, presented by San Diego City Firefighters Local 145, will be held Sunday, June 11, from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at the Del Mar Arena, Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Boulevard.

The event, which is free with general fair admission, is held to heighten public awareness of modern emergency services, educate the public and build awareness about fire and burn prevention, and to raise much-needed funds for local Burn Institute programs and burn survivor support services, including Camp Beyond the Scars, a life-changing weeklong summer camp for burn-injured youth.

Event highlights:

11 a.m. On display: Emergency vehicles, Demo Derby cars in pits, CPR training from American Medical Response, Smoky the Bear

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Meet the Derby Teams: Derby pits open

12:50 p.m.: Burn Run Parade Kick Off: A parade of flashy fire trucks and apparatus

2:0 p.m.: Demolition Derby Preliminary Heats- Local heroes compete head-to-head

3 p.m.-4 p.m.: Live firefighting demonstrations

4:45 p.m.-5:30 p.m: Demolition Derby last chance qualifiers and finals- A champion will be crowned.

For more information on The Burn Institute, visit www.burninstitute.org or call 858-541-2277.

San Diego County Fair

The San Diego County Fair is now back at the Del Mar Fairgrounds under the theme “Get Out There.” This year’s fair will feature new acts, including a 200-drone show during the opening week, to returning favorites.

The fair runs each week from Wednesday to Sunday, up until the final two days on Monday, July 3, and the Fourth of July on Tuesday. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day. For more information and tickets, visit sdfair.com.

Toast of the Coast Wine Festival

Produced by the San Diego County Fair, the Toast of the Coast Wine Festival celebrates award-winning wines from the wide variety of wineries participating in the Toast of the Coast Competition. Event to be held Saturday, June 17, from 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

Includes admission into the San Diego County Fair, early Wine Festival access, souvenir tasting glass with unlimited samplings of award-winning wines, VIP Winemakers Tasting lounge with Double Gold award-winning wines presented by winemakers, and small plate tasting stations followed by a seated three-course meal all paired with award-winning wines and hosted by Executive Chef Barry Schneider and his culinary team.

For tickets and more information, visit www.sdfair.com/events/2023/wine-festival

Del Mar Village Summer Solstice

The Del Mar Village Association invites all to celebrate the beginning of summer at the Del Mar Village Summer Solstice event on Thursday, June 22, 5 p.m.-8 p.m. at Powerhouse Park in Del Mar (VIP early entry at 4 p.m.). The event features great food from Del Mar Village restaurants, delicious craft cocktails, wine and beer from local and nationally recognized brands, beachside music, ocean views and more.

For tickets and more information, visit visitdelmarvillage.com/summer Powerhouse Park is located at 1658 Coast Boulevard, Del Mar.

Batiquitos Lagoon holding ‘Pollinator Party’

Batiquitos Lagoon is hosting a “Pollinator Party” on June 17 at 11 a.m. at the Nature Center, 7380 Gabbiano Lane, Carlsbad. If you’ve ever wondered how there are so many beautiful flowers around the world, join this event as it celebrates National Pollinator Month. Participants will explore different types of pollinators in the community, their importance to the environment, and how everyone can help pollinators thrive. This free event is open to the public, ages 8-11. Registration is required. To register, visit: www.batiquitoslagoon.org.

Summer Fun on the 101 music festival

Leucadia 101 Mainstreet Association will hold its annual Summer Fun on the 101 music festival June 24 at the Leucadia Roadside Park, 860 N. Coast Highway 101, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be a Craft Beer Garden for attendees 21 and older. The winning youth band from the Leucadia 101 Mainstreet Battle of the Bands will be among the performers. The money raised by the event will fund college scholarships for two local San Dieguito Academy graduating seniors pursuing musical studies. The music festival is free and open to the entire community. Location: Leucadia Roadside Park, 860 N. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, 92024.

Visit leucadia101.com for more information.

Encinitas Historical Society to hold downtown Encinitas walking tour

A historical downtown Encinitas walking tour will be held by the Encinitas Historical Society. This educational tour is offered free to all on Saturday, June 17. Please meet at the 1883 One-Room Schoolhouse, 390 West “F” Street.

There is plenty of on-site parking. The tour starts promptly at 10 a.m. and takes approximately two hours. No registration is necessary. Wear comfortable walking shoes. Bring water. Dogs are welcome. Donations to the Encinitas Historical Society are greatly appreciated.

Square dancing --fun from any angle!

An introduction, a just for fun, try it, you might like it, Square Dance will be held 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. on June 24 and July 15 at St. James Parish Hall, 625 S. Nardo Ave., Solana Beach. Partner or dance experience is not needed. Great way to socialize, meet new friends and keep fit in mind and body. Casual attire. Fellowship, refreshments and watch Sandpipers Square Dance club’s skilled dancers dance 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Come discover modern square dancing danced to all kinds of recorded music with a live caller - rock, jazz, western, etc. For more detailed information visit, sandpiperssquaredanceclub.org.