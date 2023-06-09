June 8: Local and regional events

Summer Fun on the 101 music festival

Leucadia 101 Mainstreet Association will hold its annual Summer Fun on the 101 music festival June 24 at the Leucadia Roadside Park, 860 N. Coast Highway 101, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be a Craft Beer Garden for attendees 21 and older. The winning youth band from the Leucadia 101 Mainstreet Battle of the Bands will be among the performers.

The money raised by the event will fund college scholarships for two local San Dieguito Academy graduating seniors pursuing musical studies. The music festival is free and open to the entire community. Location: Leucadia Roadside Park, 860 N. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, 92024.

Visit leucadia101.com for more information.

Community Concerts of RSF announces performers for 2023-2024 season

Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe is alive and well and ready to begin its new season, all dates at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club beginning in October. Community Concerts of RSF’s friends at Northern Trust sponsor the wine and beverages and FRCC once again will have a fabulous light supper for everyone to enjoy. The new season’s artists are all terrific and fun with a wide diversity of genre, something for all to enjoy with each and every concert. Mark the dates in your calendar and come join the concerts. You can enjoy short video clips and buy tickets at www.ccrsf.org.

The 2023-2024 season performers are:

Bennie & the Jets – Saturday, Oct 21, 2023. Tribute to Elton John, Grammy Award-winning legend and superstar. Bennie & the Jets is the premier Elton John tribute band. Led by Greg Ransom on piano and vocals, this group has performed around the world for a variety of audiences. In honor of his 2022 farewell tour, this concert offers audiences the opportunity to relive Elton John’s iconic catalog of music, including “Candle in the Wind,” “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” and “Rocket Man.”

The Suits - Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. Male vocal quartet. Four gentlemen. Four genres. Four decades. Fusion of doo wop, pop, and rock ‘n roll. Influenced by The Beatles, Stevie Wonder, The Four Seasons, Journey, and more. The Suits are comprised of four dynamic gentlemen performing four genres of hit music across four decades. The group fuses smooth choreography and tight harmonies with exciting showmanship and fun audience interaction, and takes audiences on a journey from the ’50s through the ’80s. Their repertoire features recognizable hits like “Oh What A Night,” “My Girl,” “Signed, Sealed, Delivered,” and more.

Barbara Padilla - Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. Operatic superstar, first runner-up on Season 4 of America’s Got Talent, .National Association of Teachers of Singing Competition first-place winner. Barbara Padilla is an award-winning opera and classical crossover soprano, and has performed with prestigious symphony orchestras all over the world. She has performed with music industry elites such as David Foster and Chris Botti. Influenced by her upbringing in Guadalajara and personal journey as a cancer survivor, her concert is full of beautiful, uplifting classical and popular music.

The Starlets - Friday, March 22, 2024. Pop female trio. Pop hits and favorite classics with vintage glamour and style. Inspired by the iconic girl groups The Ronettes, The Angels, The Shirelles, The Supremes, and more. The Starlets take you on a musical journey through the ’50s and ’60s. This powerhouse female vocal trio performs the sounds of pop, doo wop, R&B, and Motown, and dazzle audiences with their fabulous costumes, sizzling choreography, and audience engagement. Their repertoire includes familiar hits like “My Boyfriend’s Back,” “These Boots Are Made For Walking,” and “Stop! In the Name of Love.”

All four concerts are at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club, located at 15150 San Dieguito Rd., RSF. Do take a chance to watch the short video clips on the website at www.ccrsf.org. And while you are there, you can purchase your tickets with your credit card. Checks can also be made out to CCRSF and mailed to PO Box 2781, RSF 92067. Don’t forget to include your email address and phone number. Series, Early Bird $240, good this year through the month of July. $270 beginning in August. Single concerts, $75, teens 13-18, $15.

Questions? Email Gail Kendall at info@ccrsf.org.

San Diego County Fair

The San Diego County Fair returns this month at the Del Mar Fairgrounds under the theme “Get Out There.” This year’s fair will feature new acts, including a 200-drone show during the opening week, to returning favorites.

Opening day will be Wednesday, June 7. The fair will run each week after that from Wednesday to Sunday, up until the final two days on Monday, July 3, and the Fourth of July on Tuesday. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day. For more information and tickets, visit sdfair.com.

Local Girl Scouts to receive prestigious Gold Award

On Saturday, June 24, at the 2023 Gold Award Ceremony in Liberty Station, Girl Scouts San Diego (GSSD) will honor more than 50 Girl Scouts from San Diego and Imperial counties with the Gold Award—the highest achievement for Girl Scout Seniors and Ambassadors (grades 9-12).

To earn the Gold Award, each Girl Scout identified a local, national, or global issue that is important to them, developed an innovative plan to address it, and led a team in implementing their project plan. At least 80 hours must be dedicated to Gold Award projects, which create sustainable and measurable impact in their communities and beyond.

This year, Gold Award Girl Scouts made their mark in the areas of environmental sustainability and climate change, mental health awareness, animal conservation, LGBTQIA+ advocacy, disability inclusion and access, civic engagement, STEM, and more.

“The Gold Award is the pinnacle of the Girl Scout leadership experience,” said Carol Dedrich, CEO of Girl Scouts San Diego, in a news release. “I am so proud of the rising stars who lean into the challenge of reaching this impressive achievement. Their commitment to leadership and earning the highest award in Girl Scouting established a solid foundation for their next steps as they continue to make a tremendous impact on our world. These Girl Scouts are our future…and it looks bright!”

GSSD will also honor 40 ‘Trifecta’ Girl Scouts, Gold Award Girl Scouts who have shown an advanced dedication to making the world a better place by also earning the Bronze and Silver Awards—the highest achievements for Girl Scout Juniors (4th-5th grades) and Cadettes (6th-8th grades), respectively.

“Being a Trifecta Girl Scout means being a part of an international community that fosters courage, confidence, and character,” said Ambassador Girl Scout Emily Fox in the news release. “It is a sign of how much I’ve grown as a person in my ability to use my voice, as well as proof that I am prepared to make a difference in the world, no matter what age I am.”

To learn more about the Girl Scout Gold Award, visit girlscouts.org/gold.

Moonlight Cinema Series at One Paseo

Enjoy a movie under the stars at One Paseo’s Moonlight Cinema Series in Carmel Valley every Saturday night in June. The series kiched off June 3 and continues with “Lyle Lyle Crocodile” on June 10, “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” on June 17 and “Monsters, Inc.” on June 24. The movies will take place on the lawn behind Harland Brewing from 6-9 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets and low chairs and indulge in takeout from nearby eateries to enjoy during the show. The full schedule can be found at onepaseo.com. Address: 3725 Paseo Place, Carmel Valley, 92130.

Del Mar Village Summer Solstice

The Del Mar Village Association invites all to celebrate the beginning of summer at the Del Mar Village Summer Solstice event on Thursday, June 22, 5 p.m.-8 p.m. at Powerhouse Park in Del Mar (VIP early entry at 4 p.m.). The event features great food from Del Mar Village restaurants, delicious craft cocktails, wine and beer from local and nationally recognized brands, beachside music, ocean views and more.

For tickets and more information, visit visitdelmarvillage.com/summer Powerhouse Park is located at 1658 Coast Boulevard, Del Mar.

Toast of the Coast Wine Festival

Produced by the San Diego County Fair, the Toast of the Coast Wine Festival celebrates award-winning wines from the wide variety of wineries participating in the Toast of the Coast Competition. Event to be held Saturday, June 17, from 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

Includes admission into the San Diego County Fair, early Wine Festival access, souvenir tasting glass with unlimited samplings of award-winning wines, VIP Winemakers Tasting lounge with Double Gold award-winning wines presented by winemakers, and small plate tasting stations followed by a seated three-course meal all paired with award-winning wines and hosted by Executive Chef Barry Schneider and his culinary team.

For tickets and more information, visit www.sdfair.com/events/2023/wine-festival

Wildcoast Baja Bash in Solana Beach

International conservation group Wildcoast will host its 11th annual Baja Bash event to raise awareness and funds for its ocean conservation and climate action programs on Saturday, June 17, 6-9 p.m., at the Montbleau Estate in Solana Beach. Celebrate the critical conversation work the organization has committed to with an evening at a private estate overlooking the beautiful San Elijo Lagoon and stunning Cardiff coast.

Guests can enjoy bites from featured chefs including: JoJo Ruiz of Lionfish, Temaki and Serea; Greg Frey Jr. of Golden Door Spa + Golden Door Country Store; Aly Land, pastry chef at George’s at the Cove; Kelli Crosson – The Lodge at Torrey Pines; Brad Wise – Rare Society; and Marissa Williams and Carlo Guardado of Herb & Sea.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Wildcoast’s continued efforts to conserve the most threatened coastal and ocean habitats and wildlife in Southern California and Mexico. Tickets for Baja Bash are $200 per person. To purchase tickets visit one.bidpal.net/bajabash2023/welcome

Switchfoot Bro-Am Beach Fest

The Switchfoot Bro-Am Beach Fest is back for its 19th year and promises to be an unforgettable event filled with music, surfing, and community. The festival will take place on June 17 at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas and is expected to draw over 17,000 attendees. The Benefit Party will be held a few days before, on June 15.

The free and family-friendly event features surf contests, live concerts on the beach with Grammy award-winning rock band Switchfoot, special guests, brand activations, vendor booths, and more. But the Beach Fest isn’t just about having fun – it’s also about giving back to kids in the San Diego community.

Since 2005, the Bro-Am Beach Fest and Benefit Party have raised over $2.5 million for nonprofit organizations that provide services to disadvantaged youth, with a special focus on programs related to music, art, and surfing. This year’s proceeds will support the following beneficiaries: A Step Beyond, Challenged Athletes Foundation, Feeding San Diego, Monarch School, and Save The Music Foundation. Attendees can feel good knowing their fun-filled day at the beach is also making a positive impact on the community and are also encouraged to donate online or at the event.

The Bro-Am Beach Fest is committed to reducing its environmental impact and will be implementing zero waste initiatives including composting and recycling stations. Additionally, the event will be free of single use-plastics, thanks to a partnership with the Rob Machado Foundation providing water refill stations.

To learn more, visit givebutter.com/broam2023beachfest

Encinitas Historical Society to hold downtown Encinitas walking tour

A historical downtown Encinitas walking tour will be held by the Encinitas Historical Society. This educational tour is offered free to all on Saturday, June 17. Please meet at the 1883 One-Room Schoolhouse, 390 West “F” Street.

There is plenty of on-site parking. The tour starts promptly at 10 a.m. and takes approximately two hours. No registration is necessary. Wear comfortable walking shoes. Bring water. Dogs are welcome. Donations to the Encinitas Historical Society are greatly appreciated.

Square dancing --fun from any angle!

An introduction, a just for fun, try it, you might like it, Square Dance will be held 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. on June 24 and July 15 at St. James Parish Hall, 625 S. Nardo Ave., Solana Beach. Partner or dance experience is not needed. Great way to socialize, meet new friends and keep fit in mind and body. Casual attire. Fellowship, refreshments and watch Sandpipers Square Dance club’s skilled dancers dance 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Come discover modern square dancing danced to all kinds of live music - rock, jazz, western, etc. For more detailed information visit, sandpiperssquaredanceclub.org

San Diego Zoo and Safari Park events

Guests visiting the San Diego Zoo and Safari Park can see new wildlife, while also enjoying special events and activities. For more information on activities, events and more available visit sdzwa.org.

