Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

Lectures & learning

• The La Jolla Library Poetry Group meets at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The group meets the third Thursday of each month for participants to read and share poems they’ve written with other budding or experienced poets. Free. Email vmdandrea@hotmail.com.

• The Republican Women of California, La Jolla club meets at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 22, at a location in La Jolla. El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells and KUSI News Director Steve Cohen will speak. $40; includes luncheon. RSVP by Friday, June 16, for the address. Email skipandtoby@yahoo.com.

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents Bilingual Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, at 7555 Draper Ave. The story time, intended for young children and speakers of all levels, will be in Tagalog. Free. lajollalibrary.org

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents “Prebys Play Day” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The recurring event includes free admission, tours created for multi-generational participants, at-your-own-pace guides and hands-on art-making activities. La Jolla/Riford Library youth services librarian Katia Graham will read a story at 12:30 p.m. Free. mcasd.org

Health & fitness

• Buddhi Yoga presents “Zen Soul Balance Sound Bath with Jeny Dawson” at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 9, at 7843 Girard Ave., La Jolla. $55. buddhiyogalj.com

• Jaruska Solyova presents the yoga class “Happy Neck & Shoulders” at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, at 1160 Coast Blvd., La Jolla. $15 per class. Email solyoga@yahoo.com.

Arts & culture

• The Blue Water Film Festival will hold a book presentation at 4 p.m. Friday, June 9, at Mangelsen Images of Nature Gallery, 7916 Girard Ave., La Jolla. La Jolla-based artist Zee Yuransky will present his book “Zedism — New Paintings and Morphologies.” $30; includes book copy and glass of wine. bluewaterfilmfestival.org.

• Hennessey’s Tavern presents Arthur and His Knights at 4 p.m. Friday, June 9, at 7811 Herschel Ave., La Jolla. Arthur Hammons of La Jolla and his band will perform. Free.

• The La Jolla Music Society presents illusionist Scott Silven at 6 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 9, and 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at The JAI, 7600 Fay Ave. $55 and up. theconrad.org

• The Qualcomm Institute presents “Biosphere Dreaming” through Friday, June 9, at Gallery QI in Atkinson Hall, UC San Diego, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The exhibit marks the first public presentation of ecologist and author Mark Nelson’s diaries and offers a unique perspective on “Biosphere 2,” a closed-ecosystem complex outside Oracle, Ariz., from 1991 to 1993. Free. galleryqi.ucsd.edu

• The La Jolla Art Association presents an artists reception at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. An exhibition of artwork will run through July. Free.

• The Blue Water Film Festival will hold a book presentation at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Mangelsen Images of Nature Gallery, 7916 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Marine conservation expert Wallace Nichols will present his book “Blue Minds.” $30; includes book copy and glass of wine. bluewaterfilmfestival.org.

• Quint Gallery presents an opening reception for “Monique van Genderen: Paintings” at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit will run through Saturday, July 15. Free. quintgallery.com

Arian Khaefi will conduct “Sacred and Sublime” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10, and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 11, in La Jolla. (La Jolla Symphony & Chorus)

• La Jolla Symphony & Chorus presents “Sacred and Sublime” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10, and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at UCSD Mandeville Auditorium, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The concert, conducted by Arian Khaefi, pays tribute to Jewish and African American composers. $32 and up. ljsc.org

• BFree Studio presents “Well, Well, Well” through Saturday, June 10, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit features works of Glen Wilson, April Banks and June Edmonds. Free. bfreestudio.net

• The Shops at La Jolla Village and I Love A Clean San Diego present a beach cleanup at 10 a.m. Sunday, June 11, at La Jolla Shores, 8324 La Vereda. An after-party will follow at The Shops at La Jolla Village, 8855 Villa La Jolla Drive. Free. bit.ly/June11Cleanup

Baritone Soren Pedersen will perform at La Jolla Presbyterian Church at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 11. (La Jolla Presbyterian Church)

• La Jolla Presbyterian Church concludes its concert series with “Mozart Requiem” at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at 7715 Draper Ave. Baritone Soren Pedersen and pianist Phillip Dannels will perform, along with the church choir and others. Free; reservations are recommended. ljpres.org/concert-series

• Alliance Francaise San Diego presents the San Diego French Film Festival from Sunday, June 11, through Tuesday, June 13, at The Lot La Jolla, 7611 Fay Ave. French American actress, writer and producer Laura Weissbecker will appear June 13 as the festival’s ambassador. $26.50 and up. sdfff2023.eventive.org

• Warwick’s bookstore presents San Diego author Matthew Quirk at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Quirk will discuss and sign his new book “Inside Threat.” Free; $30 for reserved seat and book copy. warwicks.com/event/quirk-2023

Karen Wilcox will perform at 7 p.m. June 14 , in La Jolla. (Provided by Karen Wilcox)

• The La Jolla Community Center presents Opera Wednesday at 7 p.m. June 14 at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Karen Wilcox will perform. $10-$20 suggested donation. ljcommunitycenter.org

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “Concerts in the Courtyard” at noon Friday, June 16, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Melonie Grinnell and Justin Grinnell will perform jazz standards. Free. ljcommunitycenter.org

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library continues its Farrell Family Jazz Series at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Vocalist Gretchen Parlato and guitarist-vocalist Lionel Loueke will perform. $40 for Athenaeum members; $45 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/jazz

Shalom Strings presents a benefit concert with Ukrainian pianist Oleg Poliansky at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 18, in La Jolla. (Shalom Strings)

• Shalom Strings presents a benefit concert with Ukrainian pianist Oleg Poliansky at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Poliansky will be joined onstage by violinist Attilla Sautov. A portion of the proceeds will aid an orphanage in Ensenada, Mexico. $30-40. bit.ly/Poliansky

• The UC San Diego Visual Arts Department presents “Are We Not Drawn Onward to New Era” through Sunday, June 18, at the Mandeville Art Gallery, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The exhibition of works by new faculty is the first in the reopened gallery, which had been closed for three years of renovations. Free. mandevilleartgallery.ucsd.edu

• Le Salon de Musiques presents “Three Women Composers” for its season finale at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at the La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. The program for strings and piano will feature pieces written by Fanny Mendelssohn, Amanda Maier and Dora Pejacevic performed by Allan Hon, Gallia Kastner and Chi-Jo Lee. $95. lesalondemusiques.com

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “Love All” through Sunday, July 2, at the Mandell Weiss Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The production is based on the rise of tennis icon and gender equity pioneer Billie Jean King . $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org/show/love-all

• The Library at UC San Diego presents “The New Religion” through Sunday, July 2, at Geisel Library, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The exhibit by photographer and La Jollan Eric Blau features a series of polylith photographs created over a 12-year period to depict a fictitious religion. Free. bit.ly/BlauUCSD

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Wendell Kling: A Coruscating Sanctuary” and the San Diego State University Art Council through Saturday, July 8, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Exhibits feature works by Kling and graduate and upper-division undergraduate students of the School of Art and Design at SDSU. Free. ljathenaeum.org

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents two exhibits through Sunday, Aug. 13, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. “Celia Álvarez Muñoz: Breaking the Binding” is conceptual artist Muñoz’s first career retrospective and features more than 35 works, including large-scale immersive installations, photographic series and book projects. “Griselda Rosas: Yo te Cuido” is the first solo museum exhibit for Rosas, a San Diego- and Tijuana-based artist whose textile drawings and sculptural installations explore themes of inheritance and intergenerational knowledge. $25. mcasd.org

Galas & events

• The Lodge at Torrey Pines presents “Playing with Fire,” a monthly series beginning at 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 12, at The Grill at Torrey Pines, 11480 North Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. Lodge executive chef Kelli Crosson and chef de cuisine Ryan Dzierzawski will pair with chef Paul Arias of Oceana Coastal Kitchen and Ballast Point Brewing Co. for an outdoor grilling session with craft brews. $145. lodgetorreypines.com/events-calendar

• The Marine Room restaurant presents “A Conscious Catch” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at 2000 Spindrift Drive, La Jolla. Marine Room executive chef Mike Minor and chef de cuisine Alex Pailles, sustainable-seafood chef Rick Moonen and others have created a menu that minimizes carbon footprints and supports local seafood purveyors. Proceeds will benefit the La Jolla-based Walter Munk Foundation for the Oceans. $175. bit.ly/MarineRoomConsciousCatch

• The La Jolla Newcomers Club presents “Singles and Solos” at noon Thursday, June 15, at a private La Jolla home. This group creates social opportunities to meet new people. Club members or those who have moved to La Jolla in the past three years are invited to join. Free. Email melissa.markey@gmail.com for questions, the address and other details.

• The nonprofit Alliance for African Assistance will hold its annual World Refugee Day fundraiser breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, at La Jolla Presbyterian Church, 7715 Draper Ave. The event will include entertainment from Vessel of Mercy Group; cultural performances from Uganda, Burma and Iraq; refugee speakers; a silent auction and more. $40 and up. alliance-for-africa.org

