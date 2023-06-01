June 1 issue: Local and regional events

Attendees walk down the Avenue of the Palms on opening day at the San Diego County Fair in Del Mar last year.

Celebrate Osuna is back on June 3

Rancho Santa Fe Association members are invited to come Celebrate Osuna on Saturday, June 3 at the Osuna Ranch.

From 3-6 p.m., festivities will include pony rides, a live country band, line dancing, local wine tasting, game, crafts, a costume contest and a photo booth. The event is hosted by the Association and the Osuna Committee, a volunteer group charged with preserving the entire ranch site, guiding restoration efforts for the historic Osuna adobe and promoting use of the site to the whole community.

Osuna Ranch is located at 16332 Via de Santa Fe. The event is for RSF Association members only.

Ferrari Owners Club, San Diego Region to present 5th annual ‘Bella Cielo’

Ferrari Owners Club, San Diego Region, will hold its 5th annual “Bella Cielo” event Sunday, June 4, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Cielo Village.18021 Calle Ambiente, Rancho Santa Fe.

This is a free event open to the public.

On display will be many spectacular and rare Ferraris, Maseratis and Lamborghinis, as well as a few “Extra Special” automobiles of interest. The event will also feature Italian music and fine food.

In addition, attendees can vote for their favorites cars in the “People’s Choice” competition.

Guest speaker at RSF Garden Club Coffee in the Garden event

The RSF Garden Club will hold its Coffee in the Garden Speaker Series on Monday, June 5, at 10 a.m. in The Secret Garden. The event will feature Debby Dunn, master gardener and water resources specialist, who will speak on the topic of “Water Wisdom, Plants & Rebates.”

Dunn is an enthusiastic advocate for the environment, with an extreme passion for educating people to use water efficiently. In her work as a water resources specialist for San Diego County Water Authority, and in teaching water wise landscaping workshops for municipalities and garden groups throughout California, Dunn has assisted over 12,000 residents and business owners to become more water wise and garden gorgeous.

Dunn has created-award winning landscapes that are attractive to people and wildlife. She is teaching a three-part series at the San Diego Botanical Garden in May and June, and has a “Groovy Garden” at the San Diego County Fair this year.

Members are free, guests $20. Register at bit.ly/42VxHXE

The Secret Garden is located at 17025 Avenida de Acacias, Rancho Santa Fe. Visit rsfgardenclub.org for more information.

Del Mar Village Summer Solstice

The Del Mar Village Association invites all to celebrate the beginning of summer at the Del Mar Village Summer Solstice event on Thursday, June 22, 5 p.m.-8 p.m. at Powerhouse Park in Del Mar (VIP early entry at 4 p.m.). The event features great food from Del Mar Village restaurants, delicious craft cocktails, wine and beer from local and nationally recognized brands, beachside music, ocean views and more.

For tickets and more information, visit visitdelmarvillage.com/summer Powerhouse Park is located at 1658 Coast Boulevard, Del Mar.

San Diego County Fair returns

The San Diego County Fair returns this month at the Del Mar Fairgrounds under the theme “Get Out There.” This year’s fair will feature new acts, including a 200-drone show during the opening week, to returning favorites.

Opening day will be Wednesday, June 7. The fair will run each week after that from Wednesday to Sunday, up until the final two days on Monday, July 3, and the Fourth of July on Tuesday. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day. For more information and tickets, visit sdfair.com.

North Coast Rep Theatre shines spotlight on First Lady ‘Eleanor’

North Coast Repertory Theatre presents “Eleanor” June 7-July 2.

While sitting on a park bench in Washington, D. C., contemplating the death of her husband, former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt candidly reveals the many facets of her storied life in a riveting West Coast premiere at North Coast Repertory Theatre. Award-winning actor Kandis Chappell deftly illuminates the witty, feisty, vulnerable woman who was considered the heart of FDR’s presidency. Exploring both the public and private persona of this remarkable woman, writer Mark St. Germain (Dancing Lessons, Becoming Dr. Ruth, Freud’s Last Session) captures the essence of the woman who left an indelible mark on American history.

For tickets and more information, visit .northcoastrep.org. North Coast Rep is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach.

Toast of the Coast Wine Festival

Produced by the San Diego County Fair, the Toast of the Coast Wine Festival celebrates award-winning wines from the wide variety of wineries participating in the Toast of the Coast Competition. Event to be held Saturday, June 17, from 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

Includes admission into the San Diego County Fair, early Wine Festival access, souvenir tasting glass with unlimited samplings of award-winning wines, VIP Winemakers Tasting lounge with Double Gold award-winning wines presented by winemakers, and small plate tasting stations followed by a seated three-course meal all paired with award-winning wines and hosted by Executive Chef Barry Schneider and his culinary team.

For tickets and more information, visit www.sdfair.com/events/2023/wine-festival

Local author to read children’s book ‘Karma Cats to the Rescue’ at Encinitas Barnes & Noble Storytime event

Encinitas resident Kathleen Kastner, author of the children’s book “Karma Cats to the Rescue”, will appear and read her book at the Encinitas Barnes & Noble Storytime on June 10 at 11 a.m. Stay afterwards to meet the author and have your book signed. No RSVP required.

Barnes & Noble is located at the Encinitas Ranch Town Center, 1040 N El Camino Real Drive, Encinitas, 92024. For more information on the author, visit kathleenkastner.com.

Summer Fun on the 101 music festival

Leucadia 101 Mainstreet Association will hold its annual Summer Fun on the 101 music festival June 24 at the Leucadia Roadside Park, 860 N. Coast Highway 101, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be a Craft Beer Garden for attendees 21 and older. The winning youth band from the Leucadia 101 Mainstreet Battle of the Bands will be among the performers.

The money raised by the event will fund college scholarships for two local San Dieguito Academy graduating seniors pursuing musical studies. The music festival is free and open to the entire community. Location: Leucadia Roadside Park, 860 N. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, 92024.

Visit leucadia101.com for more information.

Just in Time for Foster Youth & San Diego Watercolor Society Art Show features work by JIT youth

Just in Time for Foster Youth and The San Diego Watercolor Society have collaborated to host a series of mixed-media art workshops with a focus on mental health and healing for transition-age foster youth. Art produced during these workshops, as well as photography submissions from JIT youth, will be displayed in a dedicated art show at San Diego Watercolor Society’s Liberty Station gallery (2825 Dewey Rd, Suite 105, Building 202, San Diego, CA 92106) opening June 2.

The show will open with a reception on Friday, June 2 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will be displayed through July 1. The San Diego Watercolor Society gallery is open for viewing Wednesday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

Visit www.sdws.org.

Batiquitos Lagoon to hold ‘Beach and Ocean Safety’ presentation

Batiquitos Lagoon will be hosting a presentation on June 10 at 10 a.m. titled “Beach and Ocean Safety” by Mike Martino, author of Help! San Diego Lifeguards to the Rescue. Martino will share essentials for safety on the beach and in the surf along with an entertaining history of the lifeguard service in San Diego County. This free, family event is interesting for both adults and kids, age 7 and older. Meet at the Nature Center, 7380 Gabbiano Lane, Carlsbad. For more information, visit Batiquitoslagoon.org.

Moonlight Cinema Series at One Paseo

Enjoy a movie under the stars at One Paseo’s Moonlight Cinema Series in Carmel Valley every Saturday night in June. The series will kick off on June 3 with a screening of “Minions: Rise of Gru”, and the lineup will continue with “Lyle Lyle Crocodile” on June 10, “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” on June 17 and “Monsters, Inc.” on June 24. The movies will take place on the lawn behind Harland Brewing from 6-9 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets and low chairs and indulge in takeout from nearby eateries to enjoy during the show. The full schedule can be found at onepaseo.com. Address: 3725 Paseo Place, Carmel Valley, 92130.

Wildcoast Baja Bash in Solana Beach

International conservation group Wildcoast will host its 11th annual Baja Bash event to raise awareness and funds for its ocean conservation and climate action programs on Saturday, June 17 at the Montbleau Estate in Solana Beach. Celebrate the critical conversation work the organization has committed to with an evening at a private estate overlooking the beautiful San Elijo Lagoon and stunning Cardiff coast.

Guests can enjoy bites from featured chefs including: JoJo Ruiz of Lionfish, Temaki and Serea; Greg Frey Jr. of Golden Door Spa + Golden Door Country Store; Aly Land, pastry chef at George’s at the Cove; Kelli Crosson – The Lodge at Torrey Pines; Brad Wise – Rare Society; and Marissa Williams and Carlo Guardado of Herb & Sea.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Wildcoast’s continued efforts to conserve the most threatened coastal and ocean habitats and wildlife in Southern California and Mexico. Tickets for Baja Bash are $200 per person. To purchase tickets visit one.bidpal.net/bajabash2023/welcome

San Diego Zoo and Safari Park events

Guests visiting the San Diego Zoo and Safari Park can see new wildlife, while also enjoying special events and activities. For more information on activities, events and more available visit sdzwa.org.