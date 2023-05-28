Celebrate the Association’s Osuna Ranch on June 3

Rancho Santa Fe Association members are invited to come Celebrate Osuna on Saturday, June 3 at the Osuna Ranch.

From 3-6 p.m., festivities will include pony rides, a live country band, line dancing, local wine tasting, games, crafts, a costume contest and a photo booth. The event is hosted by the Association’s Osuna Committee, a volunteer group charged with preserving the entire ranch site, guiding restoration efforts for the historic Osuna Adobe and promoting use of the property to the whole community.

Osuna Ranch is located at 16332 Via de Santa Fe.

