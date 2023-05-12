Del Mar Unit of Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary to hold ‘Hats Off to Children’ benefit event in RSF

The Hats Off to Children event features a live fashion show hosted by TRE Boutique where attendees can find the perfect hat for Opening Day of the Races in Del Mar (as shown above at a previous Opening Day event).

The ladies of the Del Mar Unit of Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary are bringing back “Hats Off to Children” on Friday, May 19, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at Dolce restaurant, located in the Del Rayo Village Shopping Center in Rancho Santa Fe.

The Hats Off to Children event features a live fashion show hosted by TRE Boutique, a luncheon, auction and an opportunity drawing. Net proceeds from the event will benefit the Eating Disorders/Medical Behavioral Unit at Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego. The unit treats children and adolescents with medical complications associated with severe malnutrition and eating disorders, according to its website (bit.ly/3M3vDqE).

For tickets and more information go to www.rchadelmar.org. Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary is an all-volunteer organization whose mission is to support children through advocacy, community awareness, and fundraising.

Dolce is located at 16081 San Dieguito Rd., Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067.

Over 20 years ago, the first Hats Off to Children was co-chaired by Andrea Naversen Wait, Karen Powell and Suzy Westphal. Opening Day at the Races in Del Mar became an opportunity to show off your hat with the latest in spring fashions.