May 11: Local and regional events

42nd annual Fiesta del Sol

The 42nd annual Fiesta del Sol music festival will be held May 20-21 at Fletcher Cove Park in Solana Beach. The free festival runs from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, May 20, and 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. Sunday, May 21.

Presented by the Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce and Belly Up, the event features a variety of musical performances, great food, activities and more. For the full schedule and additional information, visit fiestadelsol.net.

The Good Earth/Great Chefs Series returns to The Chino Farm

The Good Earth/Great Chefs Series will present San Diego native Natasha Pickowicz, author of “More Than Cake: 100 Baking Recipes Built for Pleasure and Community”, on Sunday, May 14, from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at The Chino Farm, 6123 Calzada del Bosque, Rancho Santa Fe, 92091.

The event will include booksigning, drinks, small treats. For more details contact adele@goodearthgreatchefs.com

Author to discuss and sign ‘What It Takes to Save a Life: A Veterinarian’s Quest for Healing and Hope’

Join “Diesel, A Bookstore Del Mar” at the Del Mar Highlands Town Center on Tuesday, May 16, at 6:30 p.m. as it hosts Dr. Kwane Stewart to discuss and sign

“What It Takes to Save a Life: A Veterinarian’s Quest for Healing and Hope.” “In What It Takes to Save a Life,” Kwane shows how our four-legged, feathered, scaled, and swimming family members—these dogs, cats, birds, reptiles, and other animals that live side by side with us—provide more than companionship. They offer essential love, hope, and a sense of security.

Address: 12843 E Camino Real Suite 104, San Diego, 92130. This event is free to attend. Free seating is limited. To reserve a seat, purchase one copy of a book for one seat.

Dean King to discuss and sign ‘Guardians of the Valley: John Muir and the Friendship That Saved Yosemite’

Join “Diesel, A Bookstore Del Mar” at the Del Mar Highlands Town Center on Wednesday, May 17, at 6:30 p.m. as it hosts Dean King to discuss and sign “Guardians of the Valley: John Muir and the Friendship That Saved Yosemite.”

The book is a dramatic and uplifting story of legendary outdoorsman and conservationist John Muir’s journey to become the man who saved Yosemite—from the author of the bestselling Skeletons on the Zahara: A True Story of Survival.

Address: 12843 E Camino Real Suite 104, San Diego, 92130. This event is free to attend. Free seating is limited. To reserve a seat, purchase one copy of a book for one seat.

The Old Globe hosts three local community groups for three weeks of readings and performances

The Old Globe announced the full schedule for its upcoming partnership with three local community organizations: the San Diego Black Artist Collective (BAC) presenting The Black Arts Festival, an event that celebrates Black actors, playwrights, musicians, visual artists, and more; Tijuana Hace Teatro and New Feet Productions presenting The Frontera Project, an interactive theatre performance that explores the varied experiences of people on both sides of the border; and The Lipinsky Family San Diego Jewish Arts Festival presents The Whole Megillah, filled with a rich selection of arts and cultural events reflecting Jewish experiences.

These limited engagements will play for three weeks from May 25 through June 11 in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in Balboa Park. Single tickets for select dates are on sale now at www.TheOldGlobe.org.

Events at the Del Mar Fairgrounds

A variety of events are being held this month at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. For more information, visit delmarfairgrounds.com/events-calendar/

San Diego Botanic Garden holding spring classes

San Diego Botanic Garden is offering a variety of classes and activities this spring. Visit sdbg.org for more information.

Folias Duo concert at Encinitas Library

Enjoy an unforgettable afternoon Wednesday, May 17, at noon, with Folias Duo, an incredible flute and guitar ensemble hailing from Michigan’s freshwater coast, as they perform music from their new album, Heartdance. The concert will be held at the Encinitas Library (540 Cornish Drive, Encinitas).

Presented by the City of Encinitas. This is a free concert, no advance tickets are available. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. for first come, first to-be-seated availability. Seating after the concert begins is at the discretion of City staff. Once room capacity is reached, no further admittance will be allowed.

Drawing is Seeing with Sue Britt

Join the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy and Sue Britt for part one of a two-part session. May 16 (part 1 of 2) and May 23 (part 2 of 2), 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy’s Drawing is Seeing program is a free and immersive experience that takes participants on a journey of discovery through the art of drawing. Led by renowned artist Sue Britt, the program teaches participants how to truly focus on their surroundings and use drawing as a tool for seeing. Through a series of engaging and interactive lessons, participants will learn skills to capture the beauty and complexity of the natural world around them. Whether you’re a seasoned artist or just starting out, the Drawing is Seeing program is the perfect way to deepen your connection with nature and unlock your inner creativity. No art skill is necessary.

Space is limited to 10 participants, sign up at sdrvc.org/events. Questions? Email Community Engagement Manager Kim Rogers at Kim@sdrvc.org.

Birdwing Open Air Classroom—San Dieguito Lagoon Staging Area: 2801 Via De La Valle, Del Mar, 92014.

North Coast Rep: Comic mystery ‘Murder on the Links’

North Coast Repertory Theatre will feature the comic mystery “Murder on the Links” April 19-May 21. Something’s afoul on the private golf course at Merlinville-SurMer – namely the body of Hercule Poirot’s newest client. Acclaimed playwright Steven Dietz brings the famed Belgian detective to life to solve one of Agatha Christie’s most intricate whodunits. Of course, there are the host of usual – and – unusual suspects.

A cast of six versatile actors embody myriad characters as they navigate the twists and turns of this lively and fun new adaptation.

There will be a talkback with the artistic director and cast on Friday, April 28. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets and for more information.