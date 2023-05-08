Mille Fleurs pianist celebrates 30 years at the keys in Rancho Santa Fe

Piano man Randy Beecher has been playing at Mille Fleurs since 1993. In the piano lounge near the bar area, close to the front windows that look out onto Paseo Delicias, Beecher plays everything from mood-setting instrumentals to the latest pop hits, swinging Sinatra to show tunes and go-to ‘80s tunes that get people to jump out of their their seats to dance and sing along.

To commemorate Beecher’s 30th year of playing at the Rancho Santa Fe village restaurant, guests are invited to spend an evening on either Friday, May 19 or Saturday, May 20 from 8-11 p.m. in the decorated bar listening to a special performance from Randy, perfectly paired with Mille Fleurs’ brasserie menu or a pour from its impressive library of whiskey, scotch, and bourbon.

A vintage shot of Mille Fleurs owner Betrand Hug and pianist Randy Beecher. (Mille Fleurs)

The event will operate on a first-come, first-served basis, so guests are encouraged to arrive early to secure a table. Mille Fleurs is located at 6009 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe. Visit www.millefleurs.com.

