‘The Ocean Awaits!’ topic at AAUW Tech Trek virtual event, public invited

The public is invited to attend “The Ocean Awaits!” – a virtual event of special interest to students and parents. AAUW Del Mar-Leucadia Branch member Jackie Trischman, PhD, dean of the College of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) at California State University San Marcos, will share her path from a beach lover to a PhD in Oceanography. She will speak about how to find a career you love and why you should consider launching that search at CSUSM.

Jackie Trischman, PhD

(Alicia Lores, CSUSM staff photographer)

Trischman will talk about the recent additions of engineering, cybersecurity, a pre-health minor, and an environmental biology minor at CSUSM. She will share what the path to a degree like hers looks like and the funding possibilities along the way.

The virtual event is Saturday, May 13, 10 a.m. to noon. Guests must RSVP to membership@aauwdml.org for a Zoom link. The Zoom room will open at 10 a.m. for a social/chat time followed by the program at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome.

Local 7th grade girls chosen to attend Tech Trek, a summer camp for middle school girls that focuses on STEM, will be introduced. The girls were nominated by their 7th grade math, science or technology teachers. Then members of the local AAUW branch selected the students who they thought would benefit most from the week-long residential camp at University of California San Diego.

AAUW is a national organization that advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research. Membership is open to all college graduates with an associate or higher degree. AAUW values and seeks a diverse membership.

The Del Mar-Leucadia Branch serves coastal San Diego communities and always welcomes new members. The branch reflects the varied interests of its members with monthly meetings (open to the public) and special interest groups such as Great Decisions, dining, book, movie, and bridge groups. Some groups meet virtually, while others are in person.

The local AAUW branch raises money for scholarships for local college students and for local middle school girls who are chosen to attend AAUW’s Tech Trek. The branch also supports Speech Trek for local high school students and AAUW Greatest Needs Fund.

For more information, visit delmarleucadia-ca.aauw.net or contact Karen Dorney, membership@aauwdml.org