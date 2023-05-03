Advertisement
Former ‘Bachelor’ contestant hosts 8th annual ALS fundraiser in North County

Guests will enjoy handcrafted cocktails and food while raising money for the ALS Association in Greater San Diego

By Lauren J. Mapp
San Diego Union-Tribune
The ALS Association Greater San Diego Chapter will hold its eighth annual ALS Fiesta Fundraiser next week in North County, hosted by former “Bachelor” contestant Sarah Trott, whose father died from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Held at the Valley View Casino and Hotel at 5 p.m. on May 10, the fundraiser includes cocktails and dinner, as well as an online auction. The proceeds support the nonprofit’s research, care service and advocacy efforts.

ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease is a motor neuron disease with no cure that impacts cells in the brain and spinal cord, affecting muscles throughout the body.

In early 2021, Trott walked away early from “The Bachelor” to help care for her father, whose ALS symptoms started in 2016. She has since become an advocate for those living with the disease and their caregivers and credits the ALS Association with helping her family throughout the disease.

“Knowing we were not alone, while my father was living with ALS, was a huge relief to not only myself but my mom and family,” Trott said. “We always knew we could rely on the entire team to be there when we needed them.”

For more information about the upcoming fundraiser, visit alsasd.ejoinme.org/Fiesta.

Lauren J. Mapp

Lauren J. Mapp is a reporter at The San Diego Union-Tribune covering family caregiving, elder care and indigenous communities.

