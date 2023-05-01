Have a latte fun: Invita Cafe hosts candle-making event

Invita Cafe in Cielo Village has partnered with The Melting Jar Candles for a spring candle-pouring workshop on Friday, May 12 from 12-2 p.m. Guests will have their choice of a 10-ounce colored glass or clear glass candle vessel and the creative freedom to create their own scented soy candle. At the event, guests can sip on Invita’s specialty spring-inspired lattes, including Orange Blossom, White Rose and Lavender Matcha. . Tickets are $45 and can be purchased at bit.ly/3od2DU2.

18021 Calle Ambiente #506.

