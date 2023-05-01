Advertisement
Events

Have a latte fun: Invita Cafe hosts candle-making event

The lavender matcha and white rose lattes from Invita Cafe.
The lavender matcha and white rose lattes from Invita Cafe.
(Invita Cafe)
Invita Cafe in Cielo Village has partnered with The Melting Jar Candles for a spring candle-pouring workshop on Friday, May 12 from 12-2 p.m. Guests will have their choice of a 10-ounce colored glass or clear glass candle vessel and the creative freedom to create their own scented soy candle. At the event, guests can sip on Invita’s specialty spring-inspired lattes, including Orange Blossom, White Rose and Lavender Matcha. . Tickets are $45 and can be purchased at bit.ly/3od2DU2.
18021 Calle Ambiente #506.

