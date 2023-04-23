May is Bike Month: BikeWalkSolana events for 2023

BikeWalkSolana members Kristine Schindler, Paul Dickstein, Shawna McGarry, Karl Rudnick, and Kristin Brinner pause on their planning ride for the upcoming Tour of Solana Beach Scavenger Hunt.

BikeWalkSolana will hold two Tours of Solana Beach, made possible by a community grant from the city of Solana Beach.

Please ride along with the third Tour of Solana Beach Community Ride on Sunday, May 7. The group will pedal through the lovely neighborhoods of Solana Beach at a leisurely pace, led by qualified ride monitors. The group will leave from La Colonia Park at 10 a.m. on this 13.5-mile ride. In pre-pandemic 2019, well over 100 people of all ages joined this family-friendly event.

More are expected to participate this year, so come early (by 9:45 a.m.) to register. Be sure that your bike is in good working condition: ABC = Air (inflated tires), Brakes (working ones), and Chain (lubricated). You might win a raffle prize from a Solana Beach bike shop.

Due to popular demand, the third annual self-guided Tour of Solana Beach Scavenger Hunt can be completed any time during Bike Month (May 1 – 31). Scavenger hunters will locate points of interest in Solana Beach highlighting city art installations, bicycle safety, whimsy, and local history.

Once again, BikeWalkSolana delighted to partner with the Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society, whose historical plaques with QR codes on historic buildings will help scavenger hunters find answers to questions about Solana Beach’s past. Take your cell phone to use the scavenger hunt app. Submit your completed score sheet for a chance to win raffle prizes from Solana Beach bike shops. The grand prize is an e-bike from Pedego Electric Bikes,Solana Beach.

For more information, visit bikewalksolana.org. BikeWalkSolana is an advisory committee to the city of Solana Beach.