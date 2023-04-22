Scripture Memorization Workshop: Unlocking the Heart of God to be held at Village Church in RSF

Have you ever wished you could memorize Scripture? Do you want to plant God’s Word in your heart and to know God more intimately? Then you will want to join an upcoming workshop at the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe on Saturday, May 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. where participants will learn techniques to successfully memorize parts of the Bible.

Susan Hoehn

(Robert McKenzie)

Facilitator Susan Hoehn will share her secret to memorizing the entire New Testament books of Romans and Philippians, and more than 50 Psalms. She was the teaching director for Community Bible Study for 20 years, has a career in commercial development, and is a community leader involved in many social concerns and arts organizations in San Diego.

The event will be held at the Village Church Fellowship Center, 6225 Paseo Delicias.

RSVPs are required at: villagechurch.org/scripture-memorization