The Flower Fields filled with more than just blooms. There’s picnics, concerts, classes and events too

The Flower Fields in Carlsbad are open through Mother’s Day, May 14.

Word is out that the famed Flower Fields in Carlsbad are at peak bloom. That means millions of giant tecolote ranunculus are crowding 50 acres of hillside with bright blooms from pink and red to orange, yellow and purple.

The international venue typically draws more than 250,000 visitors during its blooming season from March to mid-May. Thousands of schoolchildren are among the venue’s fans and are led to special areas for classes on composting, conservation and recycling, among other topics.

It’s not unusual to take a wagon ride with a narrated tour around the fields and hear different languages as international visitors snap photos and marvel at the sight of so many colorful flowers.

Along with fields of ranunculus, attractions include an Artists Garden, which seems to use flowers as the artist’s palette, a Sweet Pea Maze made out of sweet pea flowers, Santa’s Playground filled with whimsical playhouses and huge decorated mushrooms from Santa’s Village in Lake Arrowhead, a Butterfly garden, Mediterranean garden, Illusion garden and Fountain garden along with a poinsettia display and history of the Ecke family, who made Encinitas the “poinsettia capital of the world” and helped develop The Flower Fields.

There’s a place called Carlsbad Mining Co., where visitors can look for polished gemstones using the miner’s old method of sifting sand in water.

Much of the venue is run by some 200 volunteers, from tour guides and docents to master gardeners and greeters.

In the coming weeks, until the venue ends its season May 14, a variety of outdoor concerts, art workshops, yoga classes, wine tastings, picnics and other events are being put on for visitors.

Here’s a sampling of the lineup; check online for the full schedule at theflowerfields.com/activities:



Field to Vase dinner, April 20

Flower Flow Yoga, April 22, April 29, May 6

Painting with local art teacher Leoangleo, April 22

Cool Rush band, April 22-23

Picnic & Flowers, April 23, April 29, April 30, May 6, May 7, May 13-14

Sunset Wine Tasting, April 28, May 5

SoRockBlu, April 29

Ukelele Society of America, May 6

Mother’s Day celebration, May 14

The Flower Fields is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through May 14 (Mother’s Day) at 5704 Paseo Del Norte.

Admission costs $23; $21 for seniors age 60 and older and military; $12 for children 3-10; free for children younger than 3. Season passes are $48; $44 for seniors 60 and older, $24 for children 3–10; group tours are available. There are weekday discounts. On Mondays: Buy one adult or one senior/military admission ticket and get one child’s ticket free for ages 3-10. On Tuesdays and Wednesdays: from 1 to 4 p.m. get $2 off adults, seniors/military and children’s tickets.

All tickets are sold online at theflowerfields.com.