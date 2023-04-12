The best things to do this weekend in San Diego: April 13-16

Pianist Awadagin Pratt will perform with the San Diego Symphony April 14-16 in La Jolla and Rancho Santa Fe.

If you’re not headed to Coachella this weekend, there’s plenty to do in San Diego County.

Consider these spring guides to help you make a plan:



Here’s your weekend lineup.

Thursday

Asian Film Festival Spring Showcase: Pacific Art Movement’s 12th annual film fest features a collection of 15-plus films from Japan, Hong Kong, Iran, Malaysia, Pakistan, Singapore, South Korea, the United Kingdom, United States and more, including a four-film retrospective on actors Leslie Cheung and Anita Mui. Opening film is “Starring Jerry as Himself” at 7 p.m. Thursday. Other programming includes live Q&As from filmmakers, and musical performances. Thursday through April 27. UltraStar Mission Valley Cinemas, 7510 Hazard Center Drive, San Diego. Tickets start at $12 with discounts for Pacific Art Movement members, military, students, seniors. sdaff.org

Disney On Ice: Let’s Celebrate! plays at the Pechanga Arena San Diego April 13-16. (Courtesy of Geo Rittenmyer)

Disney On Ice: Let’s Celebrate!: The monumental ice-skating spectacular returns to San Diego with seven performances. Enjoy 14 classic and modern stories in this production featuring an international team of award-winning figure skaters and high-energy choreography. 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday; 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday. Pechanga Arena San Diego, 3500 Sports Arena Blvd. Tickets start at $20 at AXS.com or at the box office. bit.ly/40HAAtJ

Field to Vase dinner at the Flower Fields: Certified American Grown, a consortium of U.S. cut flower and potted plant farmers, presents its 2023 American Grown Field to Vase Dinner Tour with an outdoor farm-to-table meal next week at a long row of tables among the ranunculus blossoms at the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch. The event includes a family-style, multicourse meal prepared by Feast on This chef Matthew Baker, with pairings of local kombucha, wine and beer, floral table decoration by San Diego’s Native Poppy Florist, and an optional ($50) farm tour by Flower Fields farmer Mike Mellano of Mellano & Co. 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday. 5704 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad. $300. americangrownflowers.org/field-to-vase/

Sam Morril in Concert: The New York City standup-comic known for work on Comedy Central brings his “Class Act” tour to San Diego for two performances. 7 and 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave., San Diego. $52 and up. sandiegotheatres.org

Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show: Broadway San Diego presents this long-running, internationally touring celebration of Irish step-dancing and folk music. 7:30 p.m. Thursday. San Diego Civic Theatre, 1100 Third Ave., San Diego. $34 and up. broadwaysd.com

Chef’s garden dinner: Rancho Bernardo Inn chef de cuisine Sergio Jimenez and mixologist Jason Sorge will present a five-course “Garden to Glass” dinner with cocktails featuring Proximo Spirits. 6 p.m. Thursday. Rancho Bernardo Inn, 17550 Bernardo Oaks Drive, San Diego. $165. ranchobernardoinn.com/rancho-bernardo-inn-events

“Classical” Symphony: Hear Prokoflev’s “Classical” Symphony with guest conductor Yaniv Dinur and pianist Awadagin Pratt performing Jessie Montgomery’s “Rounds.” 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. sandiegosymphony.org/performances/dinur-montgomery-and-the-classical-symphony

Friday

Out at the Park: In partnership with San Diego Pride, join the San Diego Padres this afternoon for Out at the Park when the Padres host the Milwaukee Brewers. Enjoy a night of fun with San Diego’s LGBTQ+ community. Theme Game package includes a limited-edition Padres pride hat, a $10 donation to San Diego Pride, and a ticket to the Padres vs. Brewers game in a dedicated Out at the Park section. Live music and pregame happy hour in Gallagher Square, 840 K St., from about 4:30 until first pitch (about 6:30 p.m.) Friday. Petco Park, 100 Park Blvd., San Diego. Tickets start at $35. atmlb.com/412M4YS

With Conductor Bruce Stasyna in the background, Director and co-librettist, John de los Santos watches during a rehearsal of the opera “Ghosts” at the East San Diego Masonic Center in San Diego on Thursday, March 30, 2023. (Hayne Palmour IV/For The San Diego Union-Tribune)

“Ghosts” premieres at San Diego Opera: San Diego composer Nicolas Reveles’ “Ghosts,” with its three one-act horror-themed operas, will have its world premiere. All three works are stand-alone ghost stories set in different eras of the 20th century, and all draw in some way on Reveles’ personal beliefs on spirituality, his memories and his Mexican heritage. Reveles, who died on March 1, also wrote one of the librettos, with the two others written by John de los Santos and Michael Vegas Mussman. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 1 p.m. Sunday. San Diego Opera at the Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave., San Diego. $30 and up. sdopera.org

Hutchins Consort presents “Yidl Mit Akht Fidlen”: In celebration of Passover, the violin octet presents a celebration of Jewish music, including klezmer classics and music by Salamone Rossi. 7 p.m. Friday. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 890 Balour Drive, Encinitas. $20-$35. hutchinsconsort.org

Native & Indigenous Research & Arts Symposium: SDSU’s Native Resource Center will host its third annual Native & Indigenous Research & Arts Symposium, including visual performances by local and regional Indigenous artists, presentations on Indigenous research, poetry bird singing and more. The event’s keynote speaker is Amanda R. Tachine, assistant professor in educational leadership and innovation at Arizona State University. She is Náneesht’ézhí Táchii’nii (Zuni Red Running into Water) born for Tł’ízí łání (Many Goats). 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at West Commons 201, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Smith Recital Hall. sacd.sdsu.edu/native-resource/programs/nativeresearch

‘Neat’ closing weekend: Scripps Ranch Theatre and Loud Fridge Theatre Group co-present Charlayne Woodard’s autobiographical play inspired by her mentally disabled aunt, Neat, who taught her to see the positive side of life and embrace her Black identity. 8 p.m. Friday; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. Scripps Ranch Theatre, Legler-Benbough Theatre, Alliant International University, 9783 Avenue of Nations, San Diego. $15-$42. (858) 578-7728. scrippsranchtheatre.org

“An Irish Cabaret”: Broadway Theatre in Vista presents vocalist Erica Rose in a cabaret show of folk, jigs and other songs from Ireland, England and France. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 2 p.m. Sunday. 340 E. Broadway, Vista. $15. (760) 806-7905. broadwayvista.biz

Saturday

Art & Wine Walk: Stroll the shopping center to view artwork from visiting and local artists in participating shops and restaurants. A special wine tasting is presented by Jimbo’s in the Garden Area near YETI and allbirds, plus free bites from Mirabelle Charcuterie. Live acoustic music from Paul Lemire. 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday. The Forum Carlsbad, 1923 Calle Barcelona, Carlsbad. Free. theforumcarlsbad.com/events/the-forum-carlsbad-v2-art-wine-walk

Emerson String Quartet finale: The 47-year-old New York ensemble, now in the midst of its farewell tour, performs its final San Diego concert this weekend. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The Baker-Baum, Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. $70-$85. (858) 459-3728. theconrad.org

Rhythm of the Earth Mindful Music Festival: Deer Park Monastery hosts a global program of music, including Worldbeat Cultural Center’s African Drum & Dance, Free Cloud Collective, Tim Redbird & the Red Warriors, the Triple Jam Band, Deer Park Monastic Choir and more. 1 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday. 2499 Melru Lane, Escondido. $10-$500. deerparkmonastery.org

“Confident Lines in a Strange Sky”: Conductor Trevor Patricia Watkin presents original classical works by four composers. 7 p.m. Saturday. First United Methdist Church of San Diego. 2111 Camino Del Rio South, San Diego. $15 and up. trevorplaystheflute.com

“Deadite Dinner and Delectables”: In conjunction with Warner Bros. and its new film “Evil Dead Rise,” Chula Vista’s Mmm... Cakes will host a spooky pop-up event with free spooky desserts and drinks, while supplies last. Chef Jose Barajas will serve red velvet brain cakes and bloody heart chocolate cakes, as well as “bloody” lemonade and “Evil Dead”-themed sangria. 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday. 310 Third Ave., Chula Vista. mmmcakessd.com

Habitat for Humanity “Taste of Home”: San Diego Habitat for Humanity is hosting its first restaurant-themed fundraising event, where more than a dozen local restaurants will share bites and drinks from their menus, including the Wise Ox, Bagby Beer, Burger Bench, Pizza 22, Holiday Wine Cellar, Pure Taco, The Grill at Lakehouse Hotel and Resort, Huckleberry’s and more. 5:30 p.m. April 15. 245 El Norte Parkway, Escondido. $100. classy.org/event/taste-of-home/e465029

Sunday

Yom HaShoah Community Holocaust Commemoration: The Jewish Federation of San Diego County presents this commemoration of Yom HaShoah, the day to remember the 6 million Jews who were killed in the Holocaust. The program will feature a video honoring and celebrating 70 years of Holocaust survivors in San Diego, and stories of survivors thriving and creating new lives in the community. A memorial installation is open through May 24 at the center’s Gotthelf Art Gallery. 1 p.m. Sunday, Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive, La Jolla. Free, but register at bit.ly/40ITC3g

9th Annual Mariachi Festival: See a live show by Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea. There will also be performances by LuMaya and dancers from Tierra Caliente Academy. 3 p.m. Sunday, Concert Hall at California Center for the Arts, 340 N. Escondido Blvd. artcenter.org/event/mariachi-divas-de-cindy-shea-9th-annual-mariachi-festival

Crowds watch and video tape an animated/moving/roaring Tyrannosaurus rex at Jurassic World: The Exhibition on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 in San Diego, CA. (Eduardo Contreras/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Closing weekend for Jurassic World: Sunday is your last chance to roam with the dinosaurs in “Jurassic World: The Exhibition,” an immersive 20,000-square-foot experience inspired by the film “Jurassic Park.” Timed tickets are available for noon to 6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Tented structure in the Westfield Mission Valley south parking lot, 1748 Camino Del Rio North, San Diego. Tickets start at $24.50 children; $34.50 adults. jurassicworldexhibition.com/sandiego

Le Salon de Musiques: A six-member chamber ensemble will perform works by Mozart, Handel and Onslow, followed by a Q&A. 4 p.m. Sunday. La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave., La Jolla. $45-$95. (310) 498-0257, lesalondemusiques.com

Celebrate the Craft: The Lodge at Torrey Pines hosts its 20th culinary and wine showcase, featuring tasting stations helmed by some of San Diego and Baja’s most acclaimed chefs, as well as artisan food purveyors, winemakers, brewers and distillers from throughout California. 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. $250. lodgetorreypines.com/celebrate-the-craft.

Marine Science Day: Get an up close look at San Diego State University’s marine lab, talk to marine biologists, touch marine creatures, win raffle prizes and more at this family-friendly event. There will also be a scuba demonstration, games for kids and food trucks. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Coastal and Marine Science Institute at San Diego State University, 4165 Spruance Road, San Diego. mebsa.wordpress.com/marine-science-day-2023

Ongoing events

“R-E-S-P-E-C-T”: Lamb’s Players Theatre presents Kerry Meads and Vanda Eggington’s revue of music by American women singers and songwriters of the 1960s. 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 2 and 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Extended through May 7. 1142 Orange Ave., Coronado. $67-$72. (619) 437-6000, lambsplayers.org

“The Roommate”: New Village Arts presents Jen Silverman’s comedy about two mismatched roommates bonding over petty crime. 2 p.m. Wednesdays; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Through April 23. 2787 State St., Carlsbad. $27-$50. (760) 433-3245, newvillagearts.org

Artist Robert Xavier Burden’s painting, titled “The Holy Batman”, at the Oceanside Museum of Art in Oceanside on Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Hayne Palmour IV/For The San Diego Union-Tribune)

‘Robert Xavier Burden: Relics’ The Oceanside Museum of Art presents an exhibit of 30 large-scale oil paintings based upon both action figures and zoo animals that the artist loved during his childhood. The paintings mix regal images of animals with mass-market cheap superhero figurines. Each of the intricately detailed paintings took from 1,300 to 2,100 hours to paint. Runs through June 4. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays. 704 Pier View Way, Oceanside. Free to $10. (760) 435-3721, oma-online.org

‘Beyond King Tut’: “Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience,” an exhibition in partnership with the National Geographic Society, has extended its run at the Del Mar Fairgrounds through May 7. For the rest of the run, the exhibit is welcoming sixth-grade students free when visiting with an adult with a paid admission. The show takes guests on a multi-sensory journey through nine galleries that tell the story of the boy king and his world. Timed entry tickets: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays (last entry at 7 p.m.); 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays (last entry 8 p.m.). Wyland Center at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar. Tickets start at $38; discounts for seniors, children. beyondkingtut.com/city/san-diego/tickets#

“Present Laughter”: Cygnet Theatre presents this Nöel Coward comedy about a pompous actor having a midlife crisis. 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays; 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Through April 29. 4040 Twiggs St., Old Town State Historic Park. $32 and up. (619) 337-1525, cygnettheatre.com

“The XIXth (The Nineteenth)”: The Old Globe presents Kemp Powers’ play about two African American Olympic medalists who gave a Black Power salute at the 19th Olympic Games in Mexico City. 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays. Through April 23. 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park. $29 and up. (619) 234-5623, theoldglobe

‘Our Imaginary Desert’: Mother-and-daughter artists Cher Townsend and Melissa Lakey are featured in a monthlong exhibit at the Borrego Art Institute in East County. Townsend’s whimsical clay sculptures often incorporate found elements from the roadside. Her daughter Lakey works in mixed-media for her desert interpretations.10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. 665 Palm Canyon Road, Borrego Springs. borregoartinstitute.org