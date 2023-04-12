April 13 issue: Local and regional events

The Country Friends to present Annual Spring Luncheon benefit

The Country Friends nonprofit will hold its Annual Spring Luncheon Wednesday, May 10 from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at The Crosby Country Club.

The spring luncheon and shopping event showcases local boutiques with the latest in fashion and accessories, and features a guest speaker, opportunity prizes and social time. Maggie Bobileff and Tamara Lafarga-Joseph are co-chairs of the event. Since it was founded in 1954, The Country Friends has donated nearly $15 million to causes which benefit women, children, the elderly, military families, and the disabled.

The Crosby Club is located at 17102 Bing Crosby Blvd., San Diego, 92127. Valet included. Buy tickets and RSVP by April 30 at thecountryfriends.org.

“My Life with Will: An Evening with Will Shakespeare and James Sutorius” at North Coast Rep

North Coast Repertory Theatre Variety Nights presents “My Life with Will: An Evening with Will Shakespeare and James Sutorius” on May 1 and May 2 at 7:30 p.m.

In a breezy and nostalgic stroll down memory lane, North Coast Rep favorite James Sutorius chronicles his lifelong love affair with the Bard of Avon. Return to a time 50 years ago when Liz and Dick rocked, and Christopher Plummer ruled the stage. In an acting career highlighted by roles on television and film, Sutorius always returns to Shakespeare for sustenance. So he will again, in the delightful My Life with Will.

North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Tickets are $39 with discounts for students, military, and educators. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

Woodward Center Spring Tails Family Fun Days

Helen Woodward Animal Center’s Spring Family Tails is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16. Highlights include hands-on animal encounters with several spring-time species, crafts and games. Cost is $55, one ticket includes up to four people. Additional guests can be added to your group for $13.75 each. Register at animalcenter.org/springtails.

North Coastal Sheriff’s Station to hold family-friendly ‘Community Park Day’ event

Join the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station for “Community Park Day,” a family-friendly event on Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at La Colonia Park in Solana Beach to get to know the deputies who serve your communities.

The event will include the opportunity to meet the captain and deputies who patrol your neighborhood, explore Sheriff’s patrol cars, motorcycles, and a SWAT vehicle. The event will also feature a crime prevention display, ASTREA helicopter landing, giveaways and games for children, displays from the Solana Beach Fire Department, and more.

La Colonia Park is located at 715 Valley Avenue, Solana Beach. For more information, email Crime Prevention Specialist George Hernandez at George.Hernandez@sdsheriff.org.

LITVAKdance presents Spring 2023 concert

LITVAKdance premieres Terrain and other dance stories at its Spring 2023 concert on Saturday, April 29 (4 p.m. and 7 p.m.) and Sunday, April 30 (2 p.m. and 5 p.m.) at UCSD Molli & Arthur Wagner Dance Building Studio Theater in La Jolla.

LITVAKdance premieres new works by artistic director Sadie Weinberg and guest choreographers Chuck Wilt, Patricia Sandback, sol de la rosa and international choreographer Ido Gidron that delve into themes that consider our natural environment and human’s place in it in Terrain and other dance stories.

For tickets and more information, visit LITVAKdance.org/performs

RSF Community Center offers a variety of after-school classes before summer break

A final After School Enrichment Session at Rancho Santa Fe Community Center will be held before summer break. Spring Session Two runs from April 24 through June 1. Offering new classes to include puppeteering, fashion design, and 3D printing. Plus continuing a variety of programs like basketball, gymnastics, cooking, pottery, chess, and homework club. Check out all that is offered at rsfcc.org. There’s fun for everyone at RSFCC.

RSF Republican Women Federated meeting to feature guest speaker and more

Rancho Santa Fe Republican Women Federated invites like-minded women to attend its monthly meeting on Wednesday, April 19 at 9:15 a.m. at Morgan Run Club & Resort in Rancho Santa Fe.

Join the event for a healthy breakfast and great conversation as attendees hear from speaker Kristie Bruce-Lane as she prepares to run for the CA State Assembly District 76 seat. A brief update will also be provided on what Reform California is currently doing as well as an open discussion about the current state of the justice system and what can be done to influence positive change.

RSVP by Monday, April 17 at RSFRepublicanWomen@gmail.com

Morgan Run Club & Resort is located at 5690 Concha de Golf, Rancho Santa Fe. Breakfast: $20

Join North Coast Women’s Connection ‘Fiesta & Fashion’ luncheon

All are cordially invited to the North Coast Women’s Connection “Fiesta & Fashion” luncheon on Tuesday, May 9, from 10:45 a.m. – 1 p.m. It will be held at the Lomas Santa Fe Country Club in Solana Beach. The event’s guest speaker will be April Albrecht, a real lover of birds, who will share what it is like to be “Free as a Bird”. Program: Satori Designs reveals “An eclectic collection of women’s clothing & accessories from around the world.” Invite your friends and attend this fun, festive and uplifting luncheon. Tickets: $35. Questions? Call Barbara Litwitter at 760-487-5151.

Community Resource Center holds annual tea

The Community Resource Center will host its 28th annual CRC Tea at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. The event supports CRC’s wraparound programs that provide healthy food, housing assistance, counseling, legal advocacy and emergency shelter for survivors of domestic violence, among other services. This year’s event will feature a silent auction, raffle prizes, lunch and motivational program hosted by John Van Cleef, CRC’s chief executive officer. Visit crcncc.org/tea.

Cultivate speaking skills and more at RSF Toastmasters meetings

Get inspired and learn how to inspire others through public speaking. Cultivate leadership skills as well through the Rancho Santa Fe Toastmasters.

RSF Toastmasters meets at the Rancho Santa Fe Library Tuesdays from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

North Coast Rep: Comic mystery ‘Murder on the Links’

North Coast Repertory Theatre will feature the comic mystery “Murder on the Links” April 19-May 14. Something’s afoul on the private golf course at Merlinville-SurMer – namely the body of Hercule Poirot’s newest client.

Acclaimed playwright Steven Dietz brings the famed Belgian detective to life to solve one of Agatha Christie’s most intricate whodunits. Of course, there are the host of usual – and – unusual suspects. A cast of six versatile actors embody myriad characters as they navigate the twists and turns of this lively and fun new adaptation.

There will be a talkback with the artistic director and cast on Friday, April 28. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets and for more information.

Resounding Joy holds fundraiser

Resounding Joy, a nonprofit providing music therapy in the SanDiego area,will hold a Mix, Mingle and Sip fundraising event with live music, wine and light appetizers from 2 to 5 p.m. April 16 at Koi Zen Cellars, 12225 World Trade Center Drive, near Carmel Mountain Ranch. There will be an opportunity drawing and wine for purchase. Tickets are $25 in advance; $30 at door. Visit resoundingjoyinc.org.

Annual photo contest features Elfin Forest

The 16th annual Elfin Forest Recreational Reserve Amateur Photography Contest for all ages runs through 11 p.m. April 23,hosted by the Olivenhain Municipal Water District.

The contest asks participants to capture the natural beauty of the 784-acre reserve in creative and unique ways.Winning photos will be selected from five categories, including Scenic View, Water Scenery, Plants, Animals and Youth (for photographers age 15 and younger).

An online vote will decide a People’s Choice Award winner. Entries must feature the reserve or be taken within the reserve from a designated trail. No entry fee. Visit elfinforest.olivenhain.com.

San Diego Dutch community celebrates King’s Day on April 23

Once again, the Dutch community in San Diego County is turning The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe orange to celebrate King’s Day, a Dutch national heritage, celebrating the Dutch King’s birthday. The event will be held on Sunday, April 23, from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe.

Each year, Dutch and Indo Dutch people in the Netherlands and abroad commemorate the birthday of King Willem-Alexander with a full day of music, food, and fun. No wooden shoes required, but visitors are welcome to take on the orange. This family event will include:

—Dutch DJ spinning music from Dutch traditionals to modern favorites

—A variety of Dutch traditional foods including bitterballen (rolled croquettes) and frietjes (French fries with sauces.

—Beverages including Dutch and Belgian beers

—Fun activities for the kids: arts & crafts, Dutch party games hosted by the Dutch School of Southern California, face painting and a balloon artist

—Silent auction to benefit the Dutch School

The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe is located at 5951 Linea Del Cielo, Rancho Santa Fe, 92091. Free entrance.

The event is open to all Dutch, Indo-Dutch and (Indo)Dutch minded, or those who are interested in celebrating Dutch culture and heritage.

San Diego Dutch community groups such as Dutch in San Diego, Dutch School of Southern California, Dutch Business Networking Group, and the Honorary Dutch Consul are collaborating to organize the event.

Koningsdag (King’s Day) is a national holiday in the Kingdom of the Netherlands. It is celebrated on April 27 and marks the birth of King Willem-Alexander. The holiday was initially observed on Aug. 31, 1885 as Prinsessedag or Princess’s Day, which was the birthday of Princess Wilhelmina, the heir to the Dutch throne.

Event sponsors include ASML and Philips. For information and to register for free tickets, visit sdkingsday.com, Facebook & Instagram: @DutchSanDiego #dutchsandiego #sdkingsday

Events at the Del Mar Fairgrounds

A variety of events are being held this month at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. For more information, visit delmarfairgrounds.com/events-calendar/

Birch Aquarium to celebrate Earth Day with fun, family-friendly event

This Earth Day, Birch Aquarium is throwing a Party for the Planet, offering guests a fun opportunity to celebrate the ocean’s biodiversity and learn how they can take action to make a difference.

As the public outreach center for Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego, the aquarium aims to connect families to the ocean through research, play and social learning that support healthy habitats.

Held over two weekends, Party for the Planet runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 22-23 and 29-30. Interactive activities include earth-friendly crafts, live music, a community art project, a scavenger hunt and more.

Birch Aquarium educators and Scripps scientists will be hosting hands-on stations that discuss how people can collectively tackle some of the planet’s greatest challenges. The event is included with the cost of General Admission, which is $24.95 for adults and $19.95 for children ages 3-17.

The aquarium is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and advanced reservations are required for all guests, including members. Visit aquarium.ucsd.edu for more information about Party for the Planet.

T. Jefferson Parker to discuss and sign ‘The Rescue’ at ‘Diesel, A Bookstore Del Mar’

Join “Diesel, A Bookstore Del Mar” at the Del Mar Highlands Town Center on Tuesday, April 25, at 6:30 p.m. as it hosts T. Jefferson Parker to the store to discuss and sign “The Rescue.” Address: 12843 E Camino Real Suite 104, San Diego, 92130. This event is free to attend. Free seating is limited.

To reserve a seat, purchase one copy of a book for one seat. “The Rescue” is a gripping thriller that explores the strength of the human-animal bond and how far we will go to protect what we love by three-time Edgar Award winner and New York Times bestselling author T. Jefferson Parker.

While reporting on a Tijuana animal shelter, journalist Bettina Blazak falls in love with one of her story’s subjects—an adorable Mexican street dog who is being treated for a mysterious gunshot wound. Bettina impulsively adopts the dog, who she names Felix after the veterinarian who saved him. In investigating Felix’s past, Bettina discovers that his life is nothing like what she assumed. For one thing, he’s not a Mexican street dog at all. A former DEA drug-sniffing dog, Felix has led a very colorful, dangerous, and profitable life. With Bettina’s story going viral, some interesting people are looking for Felix, making him a target—again. Bettina soon finds herself drawn into a deadly criminal underworld from which she and her beloved dog may not return.