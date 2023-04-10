Rancho Santa Fe Association hosts Discover Arroyo event on April 22

Rancho Santa Fe Association members are invited to come explore one of the community’s open space natural gems with the Discover Arroyo event on Saturday, April 22 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Arroyo Preserve.

The event will include live music and entertainment, games and competitions, kids’ crafts and a rare plants scavenger hunt. Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic and enjoy a s’mores bar at the fire pit.

The RSF Association purchased the Arroyo Preserve in 2000 in an effort to create a permanent buffer from possible county road expansion and development. The property, located on El Vuelo on the southeastern boundary of the Covenant, includes acres of undeveloped natural habitat, a creek and pond, and is open to Covenant residents for hiking, horseback riding, fishing and camping.

Over the years the RSF Association has improved the 68-acre site by adding recreational elements, native planting and replacing the bridges that access the property.

The April 22 event is being put on by the RSF Association and the Forest Health and Preservation Committee—to come explore the property, follow the first dirt road at the end of El Vuelo. Those interested in extending the fun and staying overnight can book a camping permit with the Association.

To learn more call (858) 756-1174 or email info@rsfassociation.org.