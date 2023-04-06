Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

This is a continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• Sierra Club Seal Society docents present a “Talk and Walk About the La Jolla Harbor Seal Pupping Season and Sea Lions” at 2 p.m. every Saturday through April 8 beginning at Mangelsen Images of Nature Gallery, 7916 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The event includes a viewing at the Children’s Pool and Point La Jolla. Free, though donations are accepted. Call Ellen at (619) 479-3412.

• The University of San Diego presents “University of the Third Age” from 8:15 to 11 a.m. Monday through Thursday, April 10-13, online. The course for ages 55 and up includes technology workshops, lectures from industry experts and more. $35 and up. bit.ly/U3ASpring2023

• The public is invited as UC San Diego researchers offer perspectives relevant to the planet and its future during “A Deep Look into Earth Day 2023: New Science for a Changing World” at noon Thursday, April 13, online. The event will be hosted by Kit Pogliano, dean of UCSD’s School of Biological Sciences. Free, though registration is required at adeeplookintoearthday2023.eventbrite.com.

• The League of Women Voters of San Diego presents “Key Topics Before the Supreme Court” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13, online. Dan Vicuna, a staff member and attorney for Common Cause California, and Glenn Smith, a professor at California Western School of Law, will speak. Free. bit.ly/LOWVSDApril

• The Jewish Federation of San Diego will hold a “Community Holocaust Commemoration” at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center’s Garfield Theater, 4126 Executive Drive, La Jolla. The program will feature a video honoring Holocaust survivors in San Diego and stories of survivors creating new lives in the community. Free. bit.ly/LFJCCApril16

• The Republican Women of California-La Jolla will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 27, at a location in La Jolla. Tony Johnson, an investigator for the San Diego County district attorney’s office Cold Case Homicide Team, and a representative of the Latino American Political Association will speak. $40, includes lunch. RSVP by Friday, April 21, to receive the address. Email skipandtoby@yahoo.com.

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

• The La Jolla Newcomers Club plays mahjong at 1 p.m. Fridays at the La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. Club members or those who have moved to La Jolla in the past two years are invited to join. Free. Email Phyllis at pingram3275@gmail.com.

Families & children

• The La Jolla Recreation Center presents the Hoop Bus, a school bus modified with a basketball hoop, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at 615 Prospect St. The group’s organizers will lead basketball clinics for children on both Rec Center courts. Free.

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “So You Want to be a Paleontologist?” at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at 7555 Draper Ave. Christopher Plouffe of San Diego’s Natural History Museum will read a story, discuss why he became a paleontologist and what his job entails, discuss the topography of San Diego and showcase fossils. He also will take questions. Free. lajollalibrary.org

Health & fitness

• Jaruska Solyova presents “Breathe & Bliss: Yoga for Flexibility, Immunity & Serenity” at 4:40 p.m. Wednesdays through April at 1160 Coast Blvd., La Jolla. The weekly class is for all levels. $15 per class. Email solyoga@yahoo.com.

• The La Jolla Woman’s Club presents “Gentle Yoga” at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at 7791 Draper Ave. The weekly class is for all levels and open to the public. $15.

Arts & culture

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “Concerts in the Courtyard” beginning at noon Friday, April 7, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The series kicks off with guitarist Fred Benedetti. The series will continue the first and third Fridays of each month through May. Free.

• The La Jolla Village Merchants Association presents First Friday La Jolla Art Walk at 4 p.m. Friday, April 7, at various locations in The Village. Several galleries will stay open late, and food and entertainment will be offered in partnership with local businesses. Free. bit.ly/VMAFirstFriday

The La Jolla Music Society will present “Traffic Jams,” a free weekly jazz concert series, beginning Friday, April 7. (La Jolla Music Society)

• The La Jolla Music Society presents the free weekly jazz concert series “Traffic Jams” beginning at 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 7, at 7600 Fay Ave. The first of this year’s concerts in the Wu Tsai QRT.yrd of the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center will feature the Lori Bill Quartet. No registration is required. theconrad.org

• Medium Photo presents the 2023 Medium Festival of Photography through Sunday, April 16, online and at various locations across San Diego County and Tijuana. This year’s festival includes 14 artist talks, 11 studio visits, six exhibitions, five workshops, three film screenings and a community pop-up event with 25 artists and vendors exhibiting. The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego in La Jolla will present Judith Joy Ross and Joshua Chuang at 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 7, and a short film by Debi Cornwall at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at 700 Prospect St. Free; VIP passes are available. mediumphoto.org

Acoustic duo Blossom & Bloom — La Jolla natives Jeff Bloom and Sandra Herrera — will perform at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library on Friday, April 7. (Ann Pirruccello)

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library begins its “Acoustic Evenings” series at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 7, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Guitarist Greg Douglass, acoustic duo Blossom & Bloom and Latin group Ritmo Latino will perform. $15 for Athenaeum members; $20 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/acoustics

• UC San Diego’s Muir Musical presents “Into the Woods” at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 8, 2 and 8 p.m. Sunday, April 9, and 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, April 13-15, at the Mandeville Auditorium, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. $15. bit.ly/UCSDMuirMusical

• Quint Gallery presents “Cosmic Symmetries” through Saturday, April 8, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibition features new paintings by Kelsey Brookes. Free. quintgallery.com

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “The Outsiders” through Sunday, April 9, at the Mandell Weiss Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The musical reimagines the story of the bonds that brothers share and the hopes we hold onto. $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents the music history lecture “Jazz in the 1920s” at 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 10, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Jonathan Gomez will highlight the importance of the era’s innovative jazz artists. $16 for Athenaeum members, $21 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/music-lectures

• Warwick’s bookstore presents Brenda Novak at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Novak will discuss and sign her new book, “The Seaside Library,” in conversation with author Susan Elizabeth Phillips. Free. warwicks.com/event/novak-2023

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents the We ARE Trio featuring Aaron Goldberg, Reuben Rogers and Eric Harland at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. $35-$40. ljathenaeum.org/concerts

• Tasende Gallery presents an opening reception for its collection of Wayne Thiebaud paintings and drawings at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at 820 Prospect St., La Jolla. The exhibit of nine works created between 1954 and 2016 will run through Saturday, April 22. Free. tasendegallery.com

• UC San Diego presents the Dirk Powell Band at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at The Loft at UCSD, Lyman Lane, La Jolla. $28-$35. artpower.ucsd.edu/event/dirk-powell-band

Le Salon de Musiques will present “Mozart, from Major to Minor” on Sunday, April 16, at the La Jolla Woman’s Club. (Le Salon de Musiques)

• Le Salon de Musiques presents “Mozart, from Major to Minor” at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at the La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. The program for strings and piano will feature pieces by Handel, Mozart and Onslow. $95. lesalondemusiques.com

• La Jolla Playhouse presents its 2023 Without Walls Festival from Thursday to Sunday, April 27-30, at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park in San Diego. Ticket prices and schedules are at lajollaplayhouse.org/wowfestival.

• L&G Projects presents “Stentorian Air. Hear Her Roar” through Sunday, April 30, at 7940 Herschel Ave., La Jolla. The exhibition features works by contemporary artist Sepideh Ilsley. Free. landgprojects.com

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Andrew Alcasid: Turning Pages” through Saturday, May 6, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. In homage to the Athenaeum’s beginnings as the La Jolla Reading Room, Alcasid’s exhibit features a collection of figure drawings depicting his partner, Aubrey Mejia, reading at their home. Free. ljathenaeum.org

• The San Diego Watercolor Society presents an exhibition through Friday, May 19, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The juried exhibit features works by local artists. Free.

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents “Rare Trees, Sacred Canyons: Torrey Pines — San Diego’s Symbol of Preservation” through Sunday, May 28, at 780 Prospect St. The exhibition features paintings, postcards, photographs, documents and more about Torrey pines and the local reserve in which they grow. Free. lajollahistory.org

• The UC San Diego Visual Arts Department presents “Are We Not Drawn Onward to New Era” through Sunday, June 18, at 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The exhibition of works by new faculty is the first in the reopened gallery, which had been closed for three years of renovations. Free. mandevilleartgallery.ucsd.edu

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents two exhibits through Sunday, Aug. 13, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. “Celia Alvarez Muñoz: Breaking the Binding” is conceptual artist Muñoz’s first career retrospective and features more than 35 works, including large-scale immersive installations, photographic series and book projects. “Griselda Rosas: Yo te Cuido” is the first solo museum exhibit for Rosas, a San Diego- and Tijuana-based artist whose textile drawings and sculptural installations explore themes of inheritance and intergenerational knowledge. $25. mcasd.org

Galas & events

The Torrey Pines Docent Society and Torrey Pines Conservancy will hold a centennial celebration for Torrey Pines Lodge on Saturday, April 8, in La Jolla. (Rick Gulley)

• The Torrey Pines Docent Society and Torrey Pines Conservancy will hold a centennial celebration for Torrey Pines Lodge at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 8, at 12500 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. The event will feature presentations and proclamations by elected officials; tours of the historic lodge; an old car parade; historical photographs and exhibits; docents in period costumes; ranger talks and guided nature walks; activities for children; cake and more. Free.

• Songs4Smiles, a string quartet of young local musicians, presents a Disney-themed concert at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The performance will benefit the Joey’s Wings Foundation for research of childhood kidney cancer. $10 suggested donation. songs4smiles.org

• The La Jolla Newcomers Club will present “Coffee Around Town” at Il Giardino di Lilli, 7465 Girard Ave. Club members or those who have moved to La Jolla in the past two years are invited to join. Free. Contact Kiki at (239) 595-9015 or kikibanks@gmail.com.

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents the annual benefit “The Talk of the Town” at 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 14, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. $250 and up. ljathenaeum.org

• The Lodge at Torrey Pines presents its annual “Celebrate the Craft” food festival at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, April 16, at 11480 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. The event will showcase regionally grown ingredients and local wine and craft beer. $250 and up. CelebrateTheCraft.com

The La Jolla Sunrise Rotary Club will present its annual Luau Party on Sunday, April 16. (La Jolla Sunrise Rotary Club)

• The La Jolla Sunrise Rotary Club presents its annual Luau Party at 5 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at the La Jolla Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino del Oro. The event will benefit local organizations and include a Polynesian buffet, live entertainment, a raffle and an auction. $100. Email Sherry Fusco at sherrylfusco@gmail.com.

• The San Diego Opera presents its annual gala “Opera Ball for All — When in Rome” at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine hotel, 3777 La Jolla Village Drive. The event will include dinner, dancing and live music. Proceeds will benefit the opera’s productions, education programs and community engagement initiatives. $500 and up. sdopera.org/operaball

