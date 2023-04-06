April 6: Local and regional events

‘Shamrocks and Blessings’ event to be held at the Village Church

(Copyright of Village Church)

All things Irish will be on the menu Sunday, April 23, at noon when the Village Church hosts “Shamrocks and Blessings,” a fun-filled afternoon of food and entertainment to raise funds for a springtime concert on the Emerald Isle. The church’s choir will be sharing the joy of choral music with audiences across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland beginning in late May.

Everyone is welcome to this celebration featuring traditional Irish dishes, Irish beer and wine.

Entertainment will include a group of Irish dancers from Clan Rince, an Irish band, pub-song sing along, Irish poetry, and a limerick contest. Tickets are $50 for adults and $20 for kids 12 and under. Tables of eight can be reserved for $350. The event will be held in the Village Church Fellowship Center at 6225 Paseo Delicias in Rancho Santa Fe. RSVPs are required and tickets can be purchased at www.villagechurch.org/shamrocks-and-blessings

For more information, email lkewin@roadrunner.com

ProduceGood to hold ‘Glean It Like You Mean It’ Earth Day Glean-a-thon in RSF

Gleaning organization ProduceGood is hosting a Glean-A-Thon, the first ever of its kind in the U.S., to promote a fun and fruity way to raise awareness and funds to help prevent food waste and to feed the hungry, according to a news release.

Bring out your competitive and playful spirit – all for a good cause. Teams will compete to see who can pick the most fruit for 2.5 hours. Winning categories will be most pounds picked and most money raised.

The event will be held on Saturday, April 22 (Earth Day), from 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at a a 100-acre lemon orchard in Rancho Santa Fe.

For more information contact info@producegood.org.

With 40% of all food wasted, and 1 in 4 people who struggle with food insecurity in San Diego, ProduceGood’s mission is to address these twin problems with one solution. Gleaning is the act of collecting excess fresh foods from farms, gardens, farmers’ markets, grocers, to provide it to those in need. ProduceGood operates daily in San Diego County, recovering over 18,000 servings a week to food insecure individuals and families (veterans, seniors and children) in San Diego County, diverting over 700 tons of perfectly edible fruits and vegetables from the landfill. Visit www.producegood.org for more information.

Coastal Communities Concert Band’s ‘Salute to Young Musicians’ concert features students from San Dieguito Union High School District

The Coastal Communities Concert Band (CCCB), an award-winning symphonic band of more than 75 musicians from throughout San Diego County, will be joined by nearly 30 high school students in its Salute to Young Musicians Concert on April 23 at 2 p.m. at the San Dieguito Academy Gymnasium at 800 Santa Fe Drive in Encinitas. Students from La Costa Canyon High School, Torrey Pines High School, Canyon Crest Academy and San Dieguito HS Academy are scheduled to perform with the band.

Admission is $20 for adults, $15 for seniors. Students are admitted free. Tickets are available at the door, online at www.cccband.com or by calling (760) 727-3741. The concert is made possible by a generous grant from the city of Encinitas.

For more than 20 years, the band has invited San Dieguito District students to rehearse and perform in this concert. In addition, participating students may audition for up to four $750 scholarships and the $1,500 Caneva Scholarship, named in memory of long-time CCCB Director Don Caneva. The 2023 scholarship winners will be announced at the concert.

Prior scholarship winners include students who have gone on to attain music performance degrees at prestigious music schools. One is playing with the San Diego Symphony and another with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra. A 2014 scholarship winner, Leonard Yoon, currently plays with the band as he pursues his doctorate at Scripps Research.

The concert program includes music from Harry Potter, Disneyland, and Super Mario Brothers. The Coastal Communities Concert Band is under the direction of Tom Cole who was a music educator in the Poway Unified School District for 35 years, serving as the band director at Mt. Carmel High School and Rancho Bernardo High School.

The Coastal Communities Concert Band (CCCB), based in Encinitas, is an award-winning symphonic band of more than 75 musicians who live throughout San Diego County. CCCB, under the auspices of MiraCosta College, is supported and operated by the Coastal Communities Concert Band Foundation, a nonprofit 501c3 corporation.

North Coast Rep to present world premiere of comic mystery ‘Murder on the Links’

North Coast Repertory Theatre will feature the comic mystery “Murder on the Links” April 19-May 14.

Something’s afoul on the private golf course at Merlinville-SurMer – namely the body of Hercule Poirot’s newest client. Acclaimed playwright Steven Dietz brings the famed Belgian detective to life to solve one of Agatha Christie’s most intricate whodunits. Of course, there are the host of usual – and – unusual suspects. A cast of six versatile actors embody myriad characters as they navigate the twists and turns of this lively and fun new adaptation.

There will be a talkback with the artistic director and cast on Friday, April 28. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets and for more information.

LCC High School Theatre to present the high school version of the hit Broadway musical ‘Mean Girls’

La Costa Canyon High School Theatre is presenting the high school version of the hit Broadway musical Mean Girls. Performances will take place at the David H. Thompson Performing Arts building April 20-22, 27-29, May 5-6 at 6:30 p.m., plus an additional matinee performance May 6 at 1 p.m.

With music by Jeff Richmond, lyrics by Nell Benjamin, and book by Tina Fey, the iconic characters and lines from the movie are paired with original music and a story about finding your way in the high school jungle. Tickets: Adults: $25 and students/seniors/children: $15.

Audience members can reserve their seats online at bit.ly/3Tov5vT

Tickets will also be for sale at the door. Rated: PG-13. Check out www.lacostacanyontheatre.com, call (760) 436-6136, or email brad.golden@sduhsd.net for more information.

Cultivate speaking skills and more at RSF Toastmasters meetings

Get inspired and learn how to inspire others through public speaking. Cultivate leadership skills as well through the Rancho Santa Fe Toastmasters.

RSF Toastmasters meets at the Rancho Santa Fe Library Tuesdays from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Encinitas Spring Egg Hunt

The city of Encinitas will host the Spring Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m. to noon at Encinitas Community Park (425 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas).

Adding to the fun of 20,000 eggs up for grabs, this year’s event will feature Hullabaloo live in concert. No sign-up is required for this event, just bring your basket and enjoy the fun. Egg hunt times are 10:15 a.m., 11 a.m. and 11:45 a.m., split by age groups on the upper and lower fields.

Overflow event parking and shuttle buses are available at the San Dieguito Academy High School parking lot at the corner of Nardo and Melba Roads.

Local author Jennifer Coburn to speak at event in Cardiff

On Friday, April 14, from 1-3 p.m., local author Jennifer Colburn will discuss her historical fiction novel, Cradles of the Reich, which tells the stories of three women who meet at a Nazi Lebensborn breeding home. Each character--one who was in the resistance movement, one who was a true Nazi believer, and one who was a nurse--represent different choices German Gentiles faced as the Nazis gained power.

Books will be available for purchase at the event, or you can order a book to read beforehand from one of the providers in this link: jennifercoburn.com/find-the-book.

This event will be held in room 204 at the San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave. Cardiff, 92007 (campus map). Admission and parking are free. Info: lifesanelijo@miracosta.edu.

Noa Nimrodi to discuss and sign ‘Not So Shy’ at “Diesel, A Bookstore Del Mar”

Join Diesel, A Bookstore Del Mar” at the Del Mar Highlands Town Center on Sunday, April 16, at 3 p.m. as it hosts Noa Nimrodi to the store to discuss and sign “Not So Shy.”

Address: 12843 E Camino Real Suite 104, San Diego, 92130. This event is free to attend. Free seating is limited. To reserve a seat, please purchase one copy of a book for one seat.

ABout the book: Twelve-year-old Shai hates everything about moving to America from Israel. She’s determined to come up with a plan that will get her back home (and away from her molecular-biologist dad, who’s job has made them move, and his involvement in GMOs might create even more trouble for her). Maybe she can go back with her grandparents when they come visit. Or maybe she can win the drawing competition that’s offering a a plane ticket to any destination in the world as a grand prize.

Meanwhile, though, she’s stuck in seventh grade at an American school, where she has to communicate in English and get used to American ways of doing things. Worst of all, she faces antisemitism up close for the first time. But she also finds support and friendship where she least expected it and starts to see her new life with different eyes. Maybe home doesn’t have to be the place she’s always lived. Maybe home can be a place in the heart.

Solana Beach Children’s Spring Festival and Egg Hunt

The city of Solana Beach will host the Children’s Spring Festival and Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8 at the La Colonia Community Center at 10 a.m.

The celebration will include games and refreshments but the major event is the Egg Hunt where boys and girls, in third grade or younger, will search for eggs filled with treats and prizes. Participants are being asked to bring their own basket or decorative bag to collect the goodies. Fun jumps, crafts, pictures with the Spring Bunny and piñatas will also be offered. Refreshments include lemonade, coffee, popcorn and cookies. Location: 715 Valley Ave, Solana Beach

Upcoming Del Mar exhibit: Call for artists

The Del Mar Arts Advisory Committee will present “An Instant Out of Time” exhibition of local photography May 5 and May 6 at Del Mar Town Hall (1050 Camino Del Mar). A call for art has been issued with a deadline to submit of April 15. Submissions of up to two images must be sent via email for consideration with title, date, size, photographer name, email and phone number to DelMarArtShow@gmail.com. Each image must be no bigger than 11x17.

The May 5 viewing event will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and include wine and light refreshments, and a performance by the Lynch Dance Institute. The May 6 general viewing event will run from 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

San Diego Italian Film Festival presents ‘The Traitor’

San Diego Italian Film Festival presents The Traitor (Il traditore) - Marco Bellocchio, 2019, on Thursday, April 27 at 7 p.m. at La Paloma Theatre, 471 S. Coast Hwy. 101, Encinitas.

The Traitor tells the true story of Tommaso Buscetta, the man who brought down the Cosa Nostra, one of Italy’s notorious mafia organizations. In the early 1980s, as all-out war rages between mafia bosses over the heroin trade, Buscetta, a “made man” flees to hide out in Brazil. After being arrested and extradited to Italy by the Brazilian police, Buscetta makes a decision that will change everything for the mafia in Italy - he decides to meet with Judge Giovanni Falcone and betray the eternal vow he made to the Cosa Nostra. In Italian with English subtitles.

Tickets $16 ($12 SDIFF Members, $7 Students) available online and at the box office (cash only), Visit www.sandiegoitalianfilmfestival.com

San Diego Symphony presents ‘An Evening With John Legend’

The San Diego Symphony will present a concert with multi-platinum, 12-time Grammy Award-winner John Legend at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. Fans are in for a treat this summer as he takes the stage for the first time ever at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park.

This special solo performance will feature intimate reimagining’s of Legend’s greatest hits (“All of Me,” “Ordinary People,” “Tonight”), unexpected stories from Legend’s life and career, and selections from his latest album LEGEND (”Nervous,” “Wonder Woman”) recently released via Republic Records.

Tickets for the concert are on sale at www.TheShell.org.

Birch Aquarium to celebrate Earth Day with fun, family-friendly event

This Earth Day, Birch Aquarium is throwing a Party for the Planet, offering guests a fun opportunity to celebrate the ocean’s biodiversity and learn how they can take action to make a difference.

As the public outreach center for Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego, the aquarium aims to connect families to the ocean through research, play and social learning that support healthy habitats.

Held over two weekends, Party for the Planet runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 22-23 and 29-30. Interactive activities include earth-friendly crafts, live music, a community art project, a scavenger hunt and more.

Birch Aquarium educators and Scripps scientists will be hosting hands-on stations that discuss how people can collectively tackle some of the planet’s greatest challenges. The event is included with the cost of General Admission, which is $24.95 for adults and $19.95 for children ages 3-17.

The aquarium is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and advanced reservations are required for all guests, including members.

Visit aquarium.ucsd.edu for more information about Party for the Planet.

Operation Game On 8th annual 15-Inch Cup Challenge

Operation Game On will hold its 8th annual 15-Inch Cup Challenge on Monday, April 17 from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club’s driving range.

The 8th Annual OGO 15-Inch Cup Challenge will feature four Challenge distances, ranging from 50-yards to 125-yards, as well as cash prizes for hole-in-one wins, great food, beverages, music and more.

Operation Game On is a nonprofit organization that provides golf as a form of rehabilitation for returning combat-injured troops suffering from physical and mental disabilities. Visit www.operationgameon.org for more information and to register.

Free Alzheimer’s Educational Conference

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) will host a free Alzheimer’s & Caregiving Educational Conference for Southern California residents on Wednesday, April 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. as part of its 2023 national Educating America Tour.

It will take place at Hilton Irvine/Orange County (18800 MacArthur Blvd., Irvine). The free conference is open to everyone and will allow participants to learn from experts in the field of Alzheimer’s disease, brain health, and caregiving.

To register and for more information, go to www.alzfdn.org/tour. Advanced registration is highly recommended.

Events at the Del Mar Fairgrounds

A variety of events are being held this month at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. For more information, visit delmarfairgrounds.com/events-calendar/

New Village Arts stages ‘The Roommate’

New Village Arts stages “The Roommate” by Jen Silverman through April 23 at the theater, 2787 State St., Carlsbad. The “new dark comedy about self discovery and new beginnings” is directed by Samantha Ginn and stars Milena (Sellers) Phillips and Kim Strassburger. Showtimes are 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays, and 8 p.m. Fridays.

Tickets are $27-$50, with discounts available for seniors, students and active military, at newvillagearts.org or at the theater— Laura Groch, SD Union-Tribune

Batiquitos Lagoon ‘Snake Whisperer’ presentation

Batiquitos Lagoon will host a presentation on April 8 titled “Snake Whisperer” at 10 a.m. given by Bruce Ireland, who gives his time and skill to safely catching and releasing a variety of snakes from people’s yards to a more appropriate habitat. This free, family event is interesting for both adults and kids, age 4 and older. Meet at the Nature Center, 7380 Gabbiano Lane, Carlsbad. For more information, visit Batiquitoslagoon.org.

Torrey Pines Lodge celebrates 100 years

The Torrey Pines Docent Society’s celebration event for the 100th anniversary of the lodge and visitor center will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 8. The event is free and suitable for all ages. Vans will transport attendees from the lower beach parking lot to the upper parking lot. Come hear VIPs and elected officials, see antique cars and exhibits, and join guided nature walks. Kids can make crafts. Visit torreypine.org. — Laura Groch, SD Union-Tribune