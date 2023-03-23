March 23 issue: Local and regional events

Village Church to present free Spring Choral Concert

In anticipation of Easter, the Village Church will hold a special Spring Choral Concert on Sunday, April 2, that is centered on the light, hope and comfort found in the promise of eternal life. Featuring the more than 80 voices of the Village Community Chorale, soloists and members of the San Diego and Pacific Symphony Orchestras, this unique concert celebrates Christ’s triumph over death by exploring the work of Gabriel Faure, a 19th century composer and church organist in Paris. Using elements of the Requiem, the traditional Catholic mass performed at funeral services, Faure’s composition was revolutionary at the time because of its intimate concert setting.

“Faure created one of the world’s most heralded choral orchestral pieces, performed continuously around the globe,” explained Juan Carlos Acosta, director of music ministries at the Village Church, in a news release. “Our concert also will feature the extraordinary work of John Rutter, the noted English composer and conductor of choral music who drew upon Faure’s work along with that of Brahms, Mozart and the Anglican choral tradition.”

Listeners will be treated to two beautiful and powerful compositions that exude light, rest, and comfort for the living. The concert will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, in the Village Church sanctuary at 6225 Paseo Delicias in Rancho Santa Fe. A freewill offering will be collected. Childcare is available with an RSVP to michelley@villagechurch.org.

For more information email jacosta@villagechurch.org or visit villagechurch.org/2023-concert-series

Village Church to hold ‘Eggstravaganza’ celebration

Eggstravaganza, the ever-popular Easter celebration for children ages 2 to 10, returns to the Village Church on Saturday, April 1 at 9 a.m. The gathering will feature a petting zoo, egg hunt and crafts. The highlight of the morning is a special interactive Easter story with Village Church senior pastor Rev. Dr. Jack Baca. His annual telling of the story of Christ’s crucifixion and resurrection regularly attracts hundreds of children and adults. Breakfast will be served. RSVPs are required and the cost is $5 per person with children ages 2 and younger admitted for free.

Parents can reserve spots online at villagechurch.org/eggstravaganza

For questions or more information contact michelley@villagechurch.org

Celebrate the holiday at RSF Passover Seder event

This Passover, don’t stay home alone! Come celebrate the holiday together with friends and family in a warm and friendly environment. Your Seder experience will include a delicious traditional three-course gourmet dinner, hand-baked shmurah matzah, plenty of wine and fascinating insights into the festival of freedom. Celebrate this Passover on Wednesday, April 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the RSF communal Seder. Limited seating. For more information and to make a reservation visit www.jewishRSF.com/seder or call Chabad Jewish Center of RSF at 858-756-7571.

Feel free to contact the Chabad Jewish Center for all your Passover needs.

With special thanks to Dr Bob and Mao Shillman for making the Passover Seder 2023 possible.

Live baby bunnies, learn to knit, Coffee & Conversation and more at RSF Library

By Sarah Z. Sleeper

Spring has sprung and the library is bursting with fun and educational activities. Come see live baby bunnies, learn to knit, or experience the history of San Diego. The Rancho Santa Fe Library offers exciting and unique events every week.

Zone for Babies and Kids—Meet the Bunnies, Thursday, March 30

Bring the kids to the library on Thursday, March 30, from 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. to see live baby bunnies! Celebrate spring and experience these fluffy delights and learn about how they grow.

Rancho Santa Fe Library Book Club—Anxious People, Friday, April 14

On Friday, April 14, at 1:30 p.m., the book up for discussion is Anxious People, by Fredrik Bachman. You can check out the book from the library or access it via the Libby online system. Join the Rancho Santa Fe Library for its book club on the second Friday of each month, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

NEW CLUB—Learn to Knit, Saturdays in April

Bring your own materials to the library and practice the timeless art of knitting. This club is for experienced knitters and beginners alike. Join the club on Saturdays in April, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Coffee & Conversation—John D. Spreckels and the Making of San Diego, April 20

Learn about the pioneering legacy of John Diedrich Spreckels with historian Dr. Sandra Bonura, author of Empire Builder: John D. Spreckels and the Making of San Diego. You will be introduced to the man who almost single-handedly built our city after conquering the sugar, shipping, transportation, and construction industries in California. After “discovering” our bankrupt village in 1887, he left everything behind to champion San Diego. At the top of the 20th century, one in 15 San Diegans worked for a Spreckels-owned company. Come to the library on Thursday, April 20, at 11 a.m. for Coffee & Conversation, sponsored by The Library Guild of Rancho Santa Fe.

Student Art Exhibition

Works by local artists are on display through June 2 in the library’s media room. There are cityscapes, still lifes, seascapes, and portraits in watercolor. Each exhibitor was part of the March class at the library.

Chair Yoga—Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.

Chair Yoga is Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 to 11 a.m. Sign-up is required as class space is limited to 20 people.

Children’s Daily Event Schedule

—Mondays: Book Buddies at 2 p.m. and Game Day at 3 p.m.

—Tuesdays: Preschool Storytime at 10:30 a.m. and STEM at 2 p.m.

—Wednesdays: Toddler Storytime at 10:30 a.m. and Tween Time at 2:30 p.m.

—Thursdays: Crafts at 2:30 p.m.

—Fridays: Movie Day at 2:15 p.m.

—Saturdays: Drop in crafts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Library Hours: Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Book Cellar Hours: Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

17040 Avenida de Acacias, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067

(858) 756-2512, www.sdcl.org

Call for visual artists

The city of Encinitas Cultural Arts Division is looking for visual artists to feature in individual and group exhibits of 3D artworks to be displayed in the second half of 2023. Amateur and professional artists ages 18 and older who live in Southern California can apply. Preference may be given to artists in San Diego County. Artworks must fit in exhibit cases. Applications must be emailed by 8 a.m. April 3 to arts@encinitasca.gov.

Volunteers sought to help foster children

The San Diego nonprofit Voices for Children, which was founded in 1980, is looking for volunteers to advocate for foster children in need.

The nonprofit started a new program called “Your Voice, Their Future” to encourage community members to become Court Appointed Special Advocates, aka CASAs.

Volunteers are trained and supported by the nonprofit to speak up for foster children in court, school and medical settings to make sure their needs are met. The “Your Voice, Their Future” campaign runs through May 1. Visit speakupnow.org.

Humane Society holds Wildlife Baby Shower

The San Diego Humane Society is preparing for the spring baby season when thousands of orphaned wild animals will rely on the nonprofit for lifesaving care. The Humane Society seeks the community’s support for its 13th annual Wildlife Baby Shower, a virtual event benefiting its Project Wildlife program. Participants can buy supplies from Amazon or Target or make a donation. For the wish lists, visit sdhumane.org/babyshower. — Reports by Linda McIntosh, San Diego Union-Tribune

Divas3 to perform hits by music’s greatest female performers at Community Concerts of RSF event

Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe’s last concert for the 2022-23 season will be held at the RSF Garden Club on Friday, April 14. As usual, gathering begins at 6:15 p.m. for the fun social time with friends and neighbors. Lara Pauley will be preparing the good food for the evening, plus beverages and good wines are sponsored by CCRSF’s long-time good friends at Northern Trust.

Happiness continues for concert time at 7 p.m. with Divas3, three female singers with powerhouse voices that sing the biggest hits of the greatest divas in music history in this vibrant show. Spanning four decades of chart-topping hits, Divas3 covers the 1960s through the 1990s with music by Aretha Franklin, Carole King, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Cher, Dolly Parton, Donna Summer, ABBA, and many more. Individual members of the group are known best for their starring roles in shows on the Las Vegas Strip and from TV’s “American Idol” (semi-finalist). As a group, Divas3 has headlined resorts and casinos throughout their hometown of Las Vegas, performing at arts centers across the United States, and luxury cruise ships worldwide.

Divas3 successfully finds the balance of honoring the iconic hits of the great pop divas without impersonation. Their exceptional vocal arrangements are highlighted by various accompaniment options, including full band (up to eight pieces), midsize rhythm combo, or professionally-recorded studio tracks.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.ccrsf.org. Need help? Email info@ccrsf.org. CCRSF’s new 2023-2024 season will be announced that evening – yet another season of excellent talent and fun times at CCRSF’s new venue, Fairbanks Ranch Country Club.

Learn how to show roses at the San Diego Fair

Del Mar Rose Society will host Linda Clark, presenting what is involved in submitting roses for the annual San Diego Fair Rose Show, on Thursday March 30, 6:30 p.m. at the Del Mar Powerhouse Community Center, 1658 Coast Blvd., Del Mar. Reception followed by lecture at 7 p.m. Call 760-809-6860 or Visit delmarrosesociety.org for more information.

Upcoming Del Mar exhibit: Call for artists

The Del Mar Arts Advisory Committee will present “An Instant Out of Time” exhibition of local photography May 5 and May 6 at Del Mar Town Hall (1050 Camino Del Mar). A call for art has been issued with a deadline to submit of April 15. Submissions of up to two images must be sent via email for consideration with title, date, size, photographer name, email and phone number to DelMarArtShow@gmail.com. Each image must be no bigger than 11x17.

The May 5 viewing event will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and include wine and light refreshments, and a performance by the Lynch Dance Institute. The May 6 general viewing event will run from 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

‘Diesel, A Bookstore Del Mar’ to present author and attorney Justin Brooks

Join “Diesel, A Bookstore Del Mar” at the Del Mar Highlands Town Center on Tuesday, April 4, at 6:30 p.m. as it hosts Justin Brooks to discuss and sign “You Might Go To Prison, Even Though You’re Innocent.”

Brooks has spent his career freeing innocent people from prison. With You Might Go to Prison, Even Though You’re Innocent, he offers up-close accounts of the cases he has fought, embedding them within a larger landscape of innocence claims and robust research on what we know about the causes of wrongful convictions.

Brooks is a criminal defense lawyer, law professor, and the founding director of the California Innocence Project, where he has spent decades freeing innocent people from prison. He is the author of the only legal casebook devoted to the topic of wrongful convictions and was portrayed by Academy Award–nominated actor Greg Kinnear in the feature film Brian Banks.

Address: 12843 E Camino Real Suite 104, San Diego, 92130. This event is free to attend. Free seating is limited. To reserve a seat, please purchase one copy of a book for one seat.

Solana Beach Children’s Spring Festival and Egg Hunt

The city of Solana Beach will host the Children’s Spring Festival and Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8 at the La Colonia Community Center at 10 a.m.

The celebration will include games and refreshments but the major event is the Egg Hunt where boys and girls, in third grade or younger, will search for eggs filled with treats and prizes. Participants are being asked to bring their own basket or decorative bag to collect the goodies. Fun jumps, crafts, pictures with the Spring Bunny and piñatas will also be offered. Refreshments include lemonade, coffee, popcorn and cookies. Location: 715 Valley Ave, Solana Beach

Encinitas Spring Egg Hunt

The city of Encinitas will host the Spring Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m. to noon at Encinitas Community Park (425 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas).

Adding to the fun of 20,000 eggs up for grabs, this year’s event will feature Hullabaloo live in concert. No sign-up is required for this event, just bring your basket and enjoy the fun. Egg hunt times are 10:15 a.m., 11 a.m. and 11:45 a.m., split by age groups on the upper and lower fields.

Overflow event parking and shuttle buses are available at the San Dieguito Academy High School parking lot at the corner of Nardo and Melba Roads.

Free First Wednesdays Concert Series at Cardiff Library presents Leonard Patton

Friends of the Cardiff by the Sea Library will present the next First Wednesdays Concert Series event on Wednesday, April 5, from 7 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Cardiff by the Sea Library (Community Room). The free event will feature Leonard Patton, a talented and versatile singer, percussionist, actor, songwriter, teacher, and more. Patton sings soul, jazz, pop, theatre, and originals.

He is also the impresario of the new music club The Jazz Lounge.

Cardiff by the Sea Library is located at 2081 Newcastle Avenue, Cardiff (between Birmingham and Liverpool). For more information, visit friendscardifflibrary.org or call 760-635-1000.

Birch Aquarium to celebrate Earth Day with fun, family-friendly event

This Earth Day, Birch Aquarium is throwing a Party for the Planet, offering guests a fun opportunity to celebrate the ocean’s biodiversity and learn how they can take action to make a difference.

As the public outreach center for Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego, the aquarium aims to connect families to the ocean through research, play and social learning that support healthy habitats.

Held over two weekends, Party for the Planet runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 22-23 and 29-30. Interactive activities include earth-friendly crafts, live music, a community art project, a scavenger hunt and more.

Birch Aquarium educators and Scripps scientists will be hosting hands-on stations that discuss how people can collectively tackle some of the planet’s greatest challenges. The event is included with the cost of General Admission, which is $24.95 for adults and $19.95 for children ages 3-17.

The aquarium is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and advanced reservations are required for all guests, including members.

Visit aquarium.ucsd.edu for more information about Party for the Planet.

Free introduction to Square Dance classes

A free introduction to Square Dance classes will be held March 23 and March 30 at the Seven Oaks Community Center, 16789 Bernardo Oaks Drive, Rancho Bernardo, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Come to one or both nights. No partner or dance experience needed. Great way to socialize and keep fit in mind and body. It’s free, it’s fun, not that far away. For more information, contact the Wranglers Square Dance Club at westwoodwranglers@gmail.com

Operation Game On 8th annual 15-Inch Cup Challenge

Operation Game On will hold its 8th annual 15-Inch Cup Challenge on Monday, April 17 from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club’s driving range.

The 8th Annual OGO 15-Inch Cup Challenge will feature four Challenge distances, ranging from 50-yards to 125-yards, as well as cash prizes for hole-in-one wins, great food, beverages, music and more.

Operation Game On is a nonprofit organization that provides golf as a form of rehabilitation for returning combat-injured troops suffering from physical and mental disabilities. Visit www.operationgameon.org for more information and to register.

Free Alzheimer’s Educational Conference

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) will host a free Alzheimer’s & Caregiving Educational Conference for Southern California residents on Wednesday, April 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. as part of its 2023 national Educating America Tour.

It will take place at Hilton Irvine/Orange County (18800 MacArthur Blvd., Irvine). The free conference is open to everyone and will allow participants to learn from experts in the field of Alzheimer’s disease, brain health, and caregiving.

To register and for more information, go to www.alzfdn.org/tour. Advanced registration is highly recommended.

Cultivate speaking skills and more at RSF Toastmasters meetings

Get inspired and learn how to inspire others through public speaking. Cultivate leadership skills as well through the Rancho Santa Fe Toastmasters.

RSF Toastmasters meets at the Rancho Santa Fe Library Tuesdays from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

The Parkinson’s Association of San Diego to hold 21st Annual ‘Step by Step 5k Walk’

The Parkinson’s Association of San Diego (PASD) is holding its 21st Annual “Step by Step 5k Walk” on Saturday, April 1, at Liberty Station. CBS News 8 Anchor Carlo Cecchetto will emcee the event.

Walk Chairperson Lisa Evans points out that there are several ways you can participate: 1. Walk yourself (with your family); 2. Join a team; 3. Form your own team; or 4. Make a contribution to the Association( if you’d like; make it in memory of or in honor of a loved one). Register online: www.parkinsonsassociation.org or call 858-215-2570.

Proceeds from the Walk enable the PASD to continue to make critical resources available to thousands of San Diego County residents who have or are affected by Parkinson’s disease. All funds raised from the event stay within San Diego County.

The Walk commences at 9 a.m., with check-in starting at 7:30 a.m. The donation is $50, youth 12 to 17 are $10 and children under 12 are free. The donations are tax deductible under IRS guidelines and includes a Walk Step by Step T- Shirt. There will be over 50 health and other resources in attendance in the exhibitor area. The walk is dog friendly.

Photo contest calling for submissions

The nonprofit San Diego Floral Association is running a photo contest on “The Power of a Single Flower” for both amateurs and professionals. The winning photo will be featured on the front cover of San Diego Floral’s magazine California Garden in the July/August 2023 issue. Deadline for submissions is March 31. Entry fee supports the nonprofit’s programs. Visit sdfloral.org —SD Union-Tribune report

Events at the Del Mar Fairgrounds

A variety of events are being held this month at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. For more information, visit delmarfairgrounds.com/events-calendar/

