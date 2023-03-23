Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library in La Jolla will present “Allison Miller: Boom Tic Boom” on Saturday, March 25.

This is a continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

UC San Diego Library will present “A Conversation with Art Spiegelman” on Wednesday, March 29, online. (UC San Diego)

• UC San Diego Library presents “A Conversation with Art Spiegelman,” a Pulitzer Prize-winning artist and illustrator and author of “Maus,” at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, online. The discussion will be moderated by Cristina Della Coletta, dean of the School of Arts and Humanities. Free. Registration is required. bit.ly/UCSDMaus

• Belmont Village Senior Living La Jolla presents “Whole Brain Fitness: One Day in the Life of Circle of Friends” at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 30, at 3880 Nobel Drive. Beverly Sanborn, a gerontologist and vice president of program development, will discuss a program designed to bolster memory for people struggling with cognitive decline. Free. Email eventslj@belmontvillage.com.

• Sierra Club Seal Society docents present a “Talk and Walk about the La Jolla Harbor Seal Pupping Season and Sea Lions” at 2 p.m. every Saturday through April 8 beginning at Mangelsen Images of Nature Gallery, 7916 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The event includes viewings at the Children’s Pool and Point La Jolla. Free, though donations are accepted. Call Ellen at (619) 479-3412.

• The University of San Diego presents “University of the Third Age” from 8:15 to 11 a.m. Monday through Thursday, April 10-13, online. The course for ages 55 and up will include technology workshops, lectures from industry experts and more. $35 and up. bit.ly/U3ASpring2023

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library and Warwick’s bookstore present illustrator Raissa Figueroa at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at 7555 Draper Ave. San Diego-based Figueroa will read, discuss and sign her new book, “You Will Do Great Things.” Free. Book copies will be available for purchase. lajollalibrary.org

Health & fitness

• Buddhi Yoga presents “Zen Soul Balance Sound Bath with Jeny Dawson” at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at 7843 Girard Ave., La Jolla. $55. buddhiyogalj.com

• Jaruska Solyova presents “Breathe, Feel, Stretch, Relax & Heal” at 4:40 p.m. Wednesdays through March at 1160 Coast Blvd., La Jolla. The weekly class is for all levels. $15 per class. Email solyoga@yahoo.com.

• The La Jolla Woman’s Club presents “Gentle Yoga” at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at 7791 Draper Ave. The weekly class is for all levels and open to the public. $15.

Arts & culture

• Hennessey’s Tavern presents Arthur and His Knights at 4 p.m. Friday, March 24, at 7811 Herschel Ave., La Jolla. La Jolla resident Arthur Hammons and his band will perform new songs and old favorites. Free.

• The La Jolla Community Center presents its Fourth Friday Jazz Series at 7 p.m. Friday, March 24, with Marshall Hawkins on bass and Joshua White on piano at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $25 for Community Center members; $30 for non-members. ljcommunitycenter.org/ffjs

• San Diego New Music presents “Stoicheía/Elements” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. San Diego Symphony principal oboist Sarah Skuster will perform with flutist Rose Lombardo and percussionist Ryan Nestor. $25-$30. sandiegonewmusic.com

• The San Diego Early Music Society presents “Mirrors” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. Trinidadian soprano Jeanine De Bique and Concerto Köln will perform a program of arias by Handel, Graun, Riccardo Broschi and others. $10-$50. (619) 291-8246 or sdems.org

• BFree Studio presents an opening reception for “The Way I See It” at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Photographer Peter Fay’s exhibit will feature 60 pieces structured into four groupings highlighting his interests: nature, portraiture, Americana and automobiles. It will run through Saturday, April 8. Free. bfreestudio.net

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Allison Miller: Boom Tic Boom” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Jazz drummer Miller will perform with her ensemble. $35-$40. ljathenaeum.org/concerts

• R.B. Stevenson Gallery presents “Recent Work from the Studio” through Saturday, March 25, at 7661 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit features paintings by San Diego artist Ricardo Xavier. rbstevensongallery.com

Warwick’s bookstore will present author Gabrielle Zevin on Tuesday, March 28, in La Jolla. (Hans Canosa)

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Gabrielle Zevin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Zevin will discuss and sign her book “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” in conversation with artist Michael Trigilio. Free, or $28 for a reserved seat and book copy. warwicks.com/event/zevin-2023

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents Christopher Carlsmith at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Carlsmith will discuss his new book, “Save Venice Inc.: American Philanthropy and Art Conservation in Italy, 1966–2021.” $15-$20 for the lecture; signed books will be available for purchase. ljathenaeum.org/special-lectures

“Blue Lights” by Dana Levine is among the works in an exhibition at the La Jolla Community Center through Friday, March 31. (La Jolla Art Association)

• The La Jolla Art Association presents an exhibition through Friday, March 31, at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The exhibit features paintings and photography by Ann Chaitlin, Christopher Conroe, Tad Cronn, Mary Duarte, Victoria Gist-Towner, Julia Hiebaum, Ralph LaZar, Dana Levine, Caroline Morse, Mark Sherman and Dottie Stanley. Free. lajollaartassociation.org

• The San Diego Performing Arts League presents Theatre Month 2023 through March at more than 30 performance organizations, including La Jolla Playhouse. All tickets are offered at discounted rates of $15, $30 or $45. sandiegotheatremonth.com

• D.G. Wills Books presents UC San Diego professor Amelia Glaser and poet Olga Livshin at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at 7461 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Glaser will read from Ukrainian poet Halyna Kruk’s “A Crash Course in Molotov Cocktails” and Livshin will read from Ukrainian poet Lyudmyla Khersonska’s “Today is a Different War.” Free. dgwillsbooks.com

• The La Jolla Music Society presents the Chucho Valdés Quartet at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at 7600 Fay Ave. Cuban pianist and composer Valdés distills elements of Afro-Cuban music, jazz, classical, rock and more. $48 and up. theconrad.org

Anh-Thuy Nguyen will speak Thursday, April 6, in La Jolla as part of the 2023 Medium Festival of Photography. (Medium Photo)

• Medium Photo presents the 2023 Medium Festival of Photography April 1-16 online and at various locations across San Diego County and Tijuana. This year’s festival includes 14 artist talks, 11 studio visits, six exhibitions, five workshops, three film screenings and a community pop-up event with 25 artists and vendors exhibiting. The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego in La Jolla will present Anh-Thuy Nguyen at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 6; Judith Joy Ross and Joshua Chuang at 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 7; and a short film by Debi Cornwall at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at 700 Prospect St. Free; VIP passes are available. mediumphoto.org

• Quint Gallery presents “Cosmic Symmetries” through Saturday, April 8, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibition features new paintings by Kelsey Brookes. Free. quintgallery.com

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “The Outsiders” through Sunday, April 9, at the Mandell Weiss Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The musical reimagines the story of the bonds that brothers share and the hopes we hold onto. $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org

• Le Salon de Musiques presents “Mozart, from Major to Minor” at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at the La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. The program for strings and piano will feature pieces by Handel, Mozart and Onslow. $95. lesalondemusiques.com

• La Jolla Playhouse presents its 2023 Without Walls Festival from Thursday to Sunday, April 27-30, at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park in San Diego. For ticket prices and schedules, visit lajollaplayhouse.org/wowfestival.

• L&G Projects presents “Stentorian Air. Hear Her Roar” through Sunday, April 30, at 7940 Herschel Ave., La Jolla. The exhibition features works by contemporary artist Sepideh Ilsley. Free. landgprojects.com

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Andrew Alcasid: Turning Pages” through Saturday, May 6, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. In homage to the Athenaeum’s beginnings as the La Jolla Reading Room, Alcasid’s exhibit features a collection of figure drawings depicting his partner, Aubrey Mejia, reading at their home. Free. ljathenaeum.org

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents “Rare Trees, Sacred Canyons: Torrey Pines — San Diego’s Symbol of Preservation” through Sunday, May 28, at 780 Prospect St. The exhibition features paintings, postcards, photographs, documents and more about Torrey pines and the local reserve in which they grow. Free. lajollahistory.org

• The UC San Diego Visual Arts Department presents “Are We Not Drawn Onward to New Era” through Sunday, June 18, at 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The exhibition of works by new faculty is the first in the reopened gallery, which had been closed for three years of renovations. Free. mandevilleartgallery.ucsd.edu

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents two exhibits through Sunday, Aug. 13, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. “Celia Álvarez Muñoz: Breaking the Binding” is conceptual artist Muñoz’s first career retrospective and features more than 35 works, including large-scale immersive installations, photographic series and book projects. “Griselda Rosas: Yo te Cuido” is the first solo museum exhibit for Rosas, a San Diego- and Tijuana-based artist whose textile drawings and sculptural installations explore themes of inheritance and intergenerational knowledge. $25. mcasd.org

Galas & events

• Gelson’s offers “An Online Tasting with Migration,” presented by the Duckhorn Portfolio, at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 30. Migration’s winemaker, Dana Epperson, and senior manager of trade relations and education, Kay Malaske, will guide guests through a wine tasting including Migration Chardonnay Sonoma Coast and Migration Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast. The event will include a dinner for two. Pickup will be available from Gelson’s markets at 730 Turquoise St., Pacific Beach; 2707 Via de la Valle, Del Mar; and 7660 El Camino Real, Carlsbad. $49.99 for food and Zoom session. Wines can be purchased separately. bit.ly/GelsonsMarch30

• The La Jolla Recreation Center presents “Hippity Hop Egg-stravaganza” on Saturday, April 8, at 615 Prospect St. The event will include photos with Peter Rabbit, music, refreshments and an inflatable playground. An egg hunt will be held at 10 a.m. for ages 2 and under, 10:30 a.m. for ages 3-4, 11 a.m. for ages 5-6, 11:30 a.m. for ages 7-9 and noon for ages 10-12. Bring your own basket. Free. No registration is required.

Songs4Smiles, a string quartet of young local musicians, will perform a Disney-themed concert Saturday, April 8, in La Jolla. (Xi Chen)

• Songs4Smiles, a string quartet of young local musicians, presents a Disney-themed concert at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The performance will benefit the Joey’s Wings Foundation for research of childhood kidney cancer. $10 suggested donation. songs4smiles.org

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents the annual benefit “The Talk of the Town” at 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 14, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. $250 and up. ljathenaeum.org

• The Lodge at Torrey Pines presents its annual “Celebrate the Craft” food festival at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, April 16, at 11480 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. The event will showcase regionally grown ingredients and local wine and craft beer. $250 and up. CelebrateTheCraft.com

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition. ◆