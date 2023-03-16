Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

This is a continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• The La Jolla Garden Club presents “The Modern Geranium” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at the La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. San Diego native and internationally known geranium breeder Jim Zemcik will present and answer questions. Free. lajollagardenclub.org

• Sanford Burnham Prebys presents a Cancer Center Open House at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Chairmen’s Hall, Building 5, 10901 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. Visitors can meet scientists working to stop gastrointestinal cancers, learn about recent discoveries, ask a doctor about current treatments and more. Free. bit.ly/CancerOpenHouse2023

• International Association of Women San Diego presents “Women Empowering Women in Business & Life” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at Hera Hub, 11011 North Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. La Jolla resident and former San Diego City Councilwoman Barbara Bry will speak. $20-$30. bit.ly/IAWSDBry

• Sierra Club Seal Society docents present a “Talk and Walk about the La Jolla Harbor Seal Pupping Season and Sea Lions” at 2 p.m. every Saturday through April 8 beginning at Mangelsen Images of Nature Gallery, 7916 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The event includes a viewing at the Children’s Pool and Point La Jolla. Free; donations are accepted. Call Ellen at (619) 479-3412.

• The University of San Diego presents “University of the Third Age” from 8:15 to 11 a.m. Monday through Thursday, April 10-13, online. The course for ages 55 and up will include technology workshops, lectures from industry experts and more. $35 and up. bit.ly/U3ASpring2023

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The La Jolla Recreation Center presents “Parents Night Out” from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, March 17, at 615 Prospect St. Children ages 4-12 can be dropped off for dinner and activities. $20 per participant. (858) 552-1658

Health & fitness

• Buddhi Yoga presents “Deep Stretch and Sound Healing with Jeny Dawson” at 7 p.m. Monday, March 27, at 7843 Girard Ave., La Jolla. $40. buddhiyogalj.com

• Jaruska Solyova presents “Spring into Spring: Joy-Dance-Yoga with Irish Melodies and Limericks” at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, at 1160 Coast Blvd., La Jolla. Guests are asked to dress in green. $30. Email solyoga@yahoo.com.

• The La Jolla Woman’s Club presents “Gentle Yoga” at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at 7791 Draper Ave. The weekly class is for all levels and open to the public. $15.

Arts & culture

• Episcopal Community Services presents “Art Speaks: The Healing Power of Art” at 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 17, at St. James Gallery by-the-Sea, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. The exhibit features works by residents of ECS Uptown Safe Haven, a facility that provides food, shelter and other support services to chronically homeless single adults with mental health issues. Free. ecscalifornia.org/events

• City Ballet of San Diego presents “Inspiration in Motion” at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 17-18, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. The performance will pay tribute to City Ballet’s resident choreographers, Elizabeth Wistrich and Geoffrey Gonzalez. $42-$102. cityballet.org

• Musica Vivace presents pianist Kate Liu at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. $35. musicavivace.org

• The La Jolla Symphony & Chorus presents “Music of the Spheres” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 18-19, at Mandeville Auditorium, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. Michael Gerdes will guest-conduct. $41. bit.ly/LJSCMarch

• BFree Studio presents “Sky to a Machine” through Saturday, March 18, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Adrian Huth’s solo exhibit features 10 oil and acrylic paintings generated with the help of an AI tool using keywords. Free. bfreestudio.net

• Warwick’s bookstore hosts author and La Jolla native Corey Lynn Fayman from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Fayman will sign copies of his fifth Rolly Waters mystery novel, “Gillespie Field Groove.” Free. warwicks.com/event/fayman-2023

Bodhi Tree Concerts will present Ken Anderson (pictured), Dale Fleming & Friends on Sunday, March 19, in La Jolla. (Bodhi Tree Concerts)

• Bodhi Tree Concerts presents Ken Anderson, Dale Fleming & Friends at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. The concert will benefit the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Choir Scholarship Fund. $30. bodhitreeconcerts.org

• Yiddishland California presents “Songs of the Jewish Ukrainian Heartland” at 5 p.m. Sunday, March 19, online and at a private venue in La Jolla. Michael Alpert, Sasha Lurje and Craig Judelman will present. $30 for in-person registration before March 15 and $40 through March 19. $18 for Zoom registration through March 19. The address will be given upon registration. bit.ly/UkrainianHeartland

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Liam Callanan at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Callanan will discuss and sign his new book, “When in Rome.” Free, or $28 for a reserved seat and book copy. warwicks.com/event/callanan-2023

• BFree Studio presents “Collage Plus Workshop with Sylvia Taylor” at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Guests can create their own colorful collages. All materials are included. $45. bit.ly/collageMarch

• Hennessey’s Tavern presents Arthur and His Knights at 4 p.m. Friday, March 24, at 7811 Herschel Ave., La Jolla. La Jolla resident Arthur Hammons and his band will perform new songs and old favorites. Free.

Marshall Hawkins will play bass when he performs Friday, March 24, with Joshua White on piano as part of the La Jolla Community Center’s Fourth Friday Jazz Series. (La Jolla Community Center)

• The La Jolla Community Center presents its Fourth Friday Jazz Series at 7 p.m. Friday, March 24, with Marshall Hawkins on bass and Joshua White on piano at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $25 for Community Center members; $30 for non-members. ljcommunitycenter.org/ffjs

• San Diego New Music presents “Stoicheía/Elements” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. San Diego Symphony principal oboist Sarah Skuster will perform with flutist Rose Lombardo and percussionist Ryan Nestor. $25-$30. sandiegonewmusic.com

• The San Diego Early Music Society presents “Mirrors” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. Trinidadian soprano Jeanine De Bique and Concerto Köln will perform a program of arias by Handel, Graun, Riccardo Broschi and others. $10-$50. (619) 291-8246 or sdems.org

BFree Studio will host an opening reception for “The Way I See It” on Saturday, March 25, in La Jolla. (BFree Studio)

• BFree Studio presents an opening reception for “The Way I See It” at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Photographer Peter Fay’s exhibit will feature 60 pieces structured into four groupings highlighting his interests: nature, portraiture, Americana and automobiles. It will run through Saturday, April 8. Free. bfreestudio.net

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Allison Miller: Boom Tic Boom” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Jazz drummer Miller will perform with her ensemble. $35-$40. ljathenaeum.org/concerts

• R.B. Stevenson Gallery presents “Recent Work from the Studio” through Saturday, March 25, at 7661 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibition features paintings by San Diego artist Ricardo Xavier. rbstevensongallery.com

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents Christopher Carlsmith at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Carlsmith will discuss his new book, “Save Venice Inc.: American Philanthropy and Art Conservation in Italy, 1966–2021.” $15-$20 for the lecture; signed books will be available for purchase. ljathenaeum.org/special-lectures

• The La Jolla Art Association presents an exhibition through Friday, March 31, at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The exhibit features paintings and photography by Ann Chaitlin, Christopher Conroe, Tad Cronn, Mary Duarte, Victoria Gist-Towner, Julia Hiebaum, Ralph LaZar, Dana Levine, Caroline Morse, Mark Sherman and Dottie Stanley. Free. lajollaartassociation.org

• The San Diego Performing Arts League presents Theatre Month 2023 through March 31 at more than 30 performance organizations, including La Jolla Playhouse. All tickets are offered at discounted rates of $15, $30 or $45. sandiegotheatremonth.com

Quint Gallery presents “Cosmic Symmetries” through Saturday, April 8, in La Jolla. (Lile Kvantaliani / Quint Gallery)

• Quint Gallery presents “Cosmic Symmetries” through Saturday, April 8, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibition features new paintings by Kelsey Brookes. Free. quintgallery.com

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “The Outsiders” through Sunday, April 9, at the Mandell Weiss Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The musical reimagines the story of the bonds that brothers share and the hopes we hold onto. $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org

• La Jolla Playhouse presents its 2023 Without Walls Festival from Thursday to Sunday, April 27-30, at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park in San Diego. For ticket prices and schedules, visit lajollaplayhouse.org/wowfestival.

• L&G Projects presents “Stentorian Air. Hear Her Roar” through Sunday, April 30, at 7940 Herschel Ave., La Jolla. The exhibition features works by contemporary artist Sepideh Ilsley. Free. landgprojects.com

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Andrew Alcasid: Turning Pages” through Saturday, May 6, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. In homage to the Athenaeum’s beginnings as the La Jolla Reading Room, Alcasid’s exhibit features a collection of figure drawings depicting his partner, Aubrey Mejia, reading at their home. Free. ljathenaeum.org

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents “Rare Trees, Sacred Canyons: Torrey Pines — San Diego’s Symbol of Preservation” through Sunday, May 28, at 780 Prospect St. The exhibition features paintings, postcards, photographs, documents and more about Torrey pines and the local reserve in which they grow. Free. lajollahistory.org

• The UC San Diego Visual Arts Department presents “Are We Not Drawn Onward to New Era” through Sunday, June 18, at 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The exhibition of works by new faculty is the first in the reopened gallery, which had been closed for three years of renovations. Free. mandevilleartgallery.ucsd.edu

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents two exhibits through Sunday, Aug. 13, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. “Celia Álvarez Muñoz: Breaking the Binding” is conceptual artist Muñoz’s first career retrospective and features more than 35 works, including large-scale immersive installations, photographic series and book projects. “Griselda Rosas: Yo te Cuido” is the first solo museum exhibit for Rosas, a San Diego- and Tijuana-based artist whose textile drawings and sculptural installations explore themes of inheritance and intergenerational knowledge. $25. mcasd.org

Galas & events

• La Jolla Playhouse presents its Gala 2023 at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The event will include a showcase by two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster. $750 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org

• The La Jolla Newcomers Club presents “Out to Lunch” at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 23, at Joya Kitchen, 10275 Science Center Drive. Club members and those new to La Jolla in the past two years are welcome to join. Free to attend. Email Mary at marygross2@gmail.com to sign up for the event or call Kiki at (239) 595-9015 for membership.

• The La Jolla Recreation Center presents “Hippity Hop Egg-stravaganza” on Saturday, April 8, at 615 Prospect St. The event will include photos with Peter Rabbit, music, refreshments and an inflatable playground. An egg hunt will be held at 10 a.m. for ages 2 and under, 10:30 a.m. for ages 3-4, 11 a.m. for ages 5-6, 11:30 a.m. for ages 7-9 and noon for ages 10-12. Bring your own basket. Free. No registration is required.

• Songs4Smiles, a string quartet of young local musicians, presents a Disney-themed concert at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The performance will benefit the Joey’s Wings Foundation for research of childhood kidney cancer. $10 suggested donation. songs4smiles.org

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents the annual benefit “The Talk of the Town” at 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 14, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. $250 and up. ljathenaeum.org

• The Lodge at Torrey Pines presents its annual “Celebrate the Craft” food festival at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, April 16, at 11480 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. The event will showcase regionally grown ingredients and local wine and craft beer. $250 and up. CelebrateTheCraft.com

