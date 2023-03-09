Advertisement
Canyon Crest Academy Envision Theatre Arts to feature Shakespeare’s The Tempest

CCA’s The Tempest cast members at a rehearsal.
CCA’s The Tempest cast members at a rehearsal.

(Photo by Vivian Addeo)
Canyon Crest Academy Envision Theatre Arts brings Shakespeare’s The Tempest to the stage at CCA’s Blackbox Theatre. Shows runs March 16 at 7 p.m., March 18 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., March 22 at 4:30 p.m., March 24 at 7 p.m.

Buy your tickets today by going to: bit.ly/3JkWOM8

