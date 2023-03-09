Canyon Crest Academy Envision Theatre Arts to feature Shakespeare’s The Tempest
Canyon Crest Academy Envision Theatre Arts brings Shakespeare’s The Tempest to the stage at CCA’s Blackbox Theatre. Shows runs March 16 at 7 p.m., March 18 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., March 22 at 4:30 p.m., March 24 at 7 p.m.
Buy your tickets today by going to: bit.ly/3JkWOM8
