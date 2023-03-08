Canyon Crest Academy’s Creative Writing Club announces Jonathan Maberry Inspiring Teens Award winner

Canyon Crest Academy’s Creative Writing Club recently announced the winner of the Jonathan Maberry Inspiring Teen Awards which will be given at the in-person 12th Annual CCA Writers’ Conference on Saturday, March 11. The online conference will be held on March 18. This event is the only free writing conference for high school students in the country. Students can register on the conference website: https://ccacreativewriters2023.weebly.com/.

Adam O. Davis

(Nicholas Barrett)

The 2021 Jonathan Maberry Inspiring Teens Award will be given to Adam O. Davis, author of Index of Haunted Houses (Sarabande, 2020). Winner of the Kathryn A. Morton Prize, Davis is the recipient of the 2022 Poetry International Prize and the 2016 George Bogin Award from the Poetry Society of America. His work has appeared widely in journals and anthologies, including The Believer, The Best American Poetry, and The Paris Review. He has received grants and fellowships from Columbia University, the New Literary Project, and Vermont Studio Center, and he is also the co-host of the podcast Poetry Goes to the Movies. He lives in San Diego and teaches English literature at The Bishop’s School.

Davis said in a news release, “As a teacher and a poet who would be neither without the guidance, support, and enthusiasm of his teachers, I’m honored to receive this award that speaks to the spirit of all teachers and writers--to explore, inspire, and innovate both in the classroom and on the page for the benefit of future writers.”

The club created the award in 2016 to honor Jonathan Maberry for all he does to inspire writers. The award is given annually to a writing professional who is dedicated to inspiring San Diego teens to:

— Pursue their artistic endeavors with heart, enthusiasm and integrity;

—Give back to their community; and

—Actively improve their art.

Emma Morin, co-president of the CCA Creative Writing Club, said in the news release, “The Creative Writing Club chose Adam O. Davis because he inspires people through his books and poems and also has a direct effect on the youth of today because he teaches creative writing.”

Matt Coyle, author of the bestselling Rick Cahill crime series, will present the keynote address. His books have won the Anthony, Shamus, Lefty, Authors on the Air Book of the Year, Ben Franklin Silver, Foreword Reviews Book of the Year Silver, and San Diego Book Awards as well as being nominated for many others, including the Barry Award.

Other authors include: Alonso Nunez, Greg van Eekhout, Naz Kutub, Amy Spalding, and Tammy Greenwood.

The conference will take place in the Educational Center, Canyon Crest Academy, 5951 Village Center Loop Road, San Diego, CA 92130. Registration is required.