Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

Lectures & learning

• Yiddishland California presents “What is Yiddish? Who Still Speaks Yiddish? Why Should We Care?” at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, online and at 1128 Wall St., La Jolla. Yiddishland Chief Executive Jana Mazurkiewicz Meisarosh will discuss the origins and development of Yiddish and answer questions. $10 for Zoom; $40 for in person. bit.ly/YiddishFeb24

• Belmont Village Senior Living La Jolla presents author Connie Baher at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 2, at 3880 Nobel Drive. Baher will discuss issues that caregivers face, including guilt, sibling strife and the opening of old wounds. There also will be a Q&A and a book signing of Baher’s “Family Caregivers: An Emotional Survival Guide.” Free. Space is limited. RSVP to (858) 450-2500 or eventslj@belmontvillage.com.

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Bilingual Storytime” at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, at 7555 Draper Ave. The program for preschool children will include stories and songs in English and Spanish. Free. lajollalibrary.org

• Yiddishland California presents “Yiddishland Art Club” at 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays through March 6 and “Yiddish Art Classes for Children” at 12:45 p.m. Wednesdays through March 8, both at 1128 Wall St., La Jolla. The classes for ages 5-10 will engage participants in Yiddish culture and heritage through art. $30 per class. yiddishlandcalifornia.org/yiddish-art-class-for-children

Health & fitness

• The La Jolla Newcomers Club presents a neighborhood walk at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, starting outside the La Jolla Recreation Center at the corner of Draper Avenue and Prospect Street. Club members or those new to La Jolla in the past two years are encouraged to join. Free. Call Peg at (858) 888-3666 or Kathleen at (858) 210-8678.

• Yiddishland California presents “Yoga For Gratitude in Yiddish” at 8 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, online. The class with Tanya Yakovleva will include English translation. $15. bit.ly/YogaYiddish

• Jaruska Solyova presents “Breathe, Feel, Stretch, Relax & Heal” at 4:40 p.m. Wednesdays through March at the La Jolla Cove Bridge Club, 1160 Coast Blvd. The weekly class is for all levels. $15 per class. Email solyoga@yahoo.com.

• The La Jolla Woman’s Club presents “Gentle Yoga” at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at 7791 Draper Ave. The weekly class is for all levels and open to the public. $15.

Arts & culture

• The Qualcomm Institute presents “Mortal Digits: A Caged Bird Stands on the Grave of Dreams” at 4:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25, at UC San Diego, Atkinson Hall, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The student performance features seven pieces narrating various perspectives on the connection between humans and machines. Free. Email ideasqi@ucsd.edu.

• The La Jolla Community Center presents an acrylic pour workshop at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, and 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Each workshop is $20 for Community Center members and $30 for non-members. ljcommunitycenter.org

• The La Jolla Community Center launches the 10th anniversary of its Fourth Friday Jazz Series at 7 p.m. Feb. 24 with Melissa Morgan performing with Sam Hirsh at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $25 for Community Center members; $30 for non-members. ljcommunitycenter.org/ffjs

• The UC San Diego African and African American Studies Research Center presents a Black History Month brunch at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, in UCSD’s Price Center West Ballrooms A and B, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. Free. Email bjulesrosette@ucsd.edu.

• The La Jolla Presbyterian Church Concert Series presents organist Christopher Houlihan at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, livestreamed and at 7715 Draper Ave. Email candacem@ljpres.org or visit ljpres.org/concert-series.

• The La Jolla Music Society presents pianist Pierre-Laurent Aimard at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at 7600 Fay Ave. Aimard explores the musical genre of fantasy, juxtaposing chamber pieces with newer repertoire. $44 and up. theconrad.org

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents Agave and countertenor Reginald L. Mobley at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The chamber concert will include works by Bach and others. $50 for Athenaeum members; $55 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org

• Warwick’s bookstore presents chef and author George Geary at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Geary will discuss and sign his new book, “L.A.'s Landmark Restaurants: Celebrating the Legendary Locations Where Angelenos Have Dined for Generations.” Free, or $50 for a book copy and reserved seat. warwicks.com/event/geary-2023

• The San Diego Performing Arts League presents Theatre Month 2023 from March 1 through 31 at more than 30 performance organizations, including La Jolla Playhouse. All tickets will be offered at discounted rates of $15, $30 or $45. sandiegotheatremonth.com

• L&G Projects presents an opening reception for “Stentorian Air. Hear Her Roar” at 4 p.m. Friday, March 3, at 7940 Herschel Ave., La Jolla. The exhibition of works by contemporary artist Sepideh Ilsley will run through Sunday, April 30. Free. landgprojects.com

• The La Jolla Village Merchants Association presents First Friday La Jolla Art Walk at 4 p.m. Friday, March 3, at various locations in The Village. Several galleries will stay open late, and food and entertainment will be offered in partnership with local businesses. Free. bit.ly/VMAFirstFriday

• BFree Studio presents “What Are You Looking At?” at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The event will be a salon-style discussion of contemporary art. $10. bfreestudio.net

• R.B. Stevenson Gallery presents an opening reception for “Recent Work from the Studio” at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at 7661 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibition of paintings by San Diego artist Ricardo Xavier will run through Saturday, March 25. rbstevensongallery.com

The San Diego Early Music Society will present the band Ruckus and flutist Emi Ferguson on Saturday, March 4, in La Jolla. (Anthony Dean / Rebecca Fay)

• The San Diego Early Music Society presents flutist Emi Ferguson and the band Ruckus performing Bach works reimagined for modern audiences at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. $10-$50. sdems.org.

• The Marcus Syndicate presents “One Night on The Town” at 9 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Beaumont’s, 5662 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla. The club band of seven musicians plays R&B, pop and funk music. $5. bit.ly/MarcusSyndicateMarch

• Le Salon de Musiques presents “Embark on the Volga” at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at the La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. The program for strings and piano will feature pieces by Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninoff and Juon. $95. lesalondemusiques.com

D.G. Wills Books will present local dramaturge Gideon Rappaport on Saturday, March 11, in La Jolla. (Provided by Gideon Rappaport)

• D.G. Wills Books presents local dramaturge Gideon Rappaport at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at 7461 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Rappaport will discuss his new book, “Appreciating Shakespeare.” Free. Call (858) 456-1800 or visit dgwillsbooks.com.

• The La Jolla Library Art Gallery presents the exhibit “California Color” through Monday, March 13, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The exhibition features paintings of contemporary and impressionistic color by Cathy Carey, Kate Joiner and Jason Nelson. Free.

• Yiddishland California presents “Songs of the Jewish Ukrainian Heartland” at 5 p.m. Sunday, March 19, online and at a private venue in La Jolla. Michael Alpert, Sasha Lurje and Craig Judelman will present. $20 for in-person registration before March 10; $30 by March 15; and $40 through March 19. $10 for Zoom registration by March 10; $18 through March 19. Address will be given upon registration. bit.ly/UkrainianHeartland

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “The Outsiders” through Sunday, March 19, at the Mandell Weiss Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The musical reimagines the story of the bonds that brothers share and the hopes we hold onto. $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org

• The La Jolla Art Association presents an exhibition through Friday, March 31, at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The exhibit features paintings and photography by Ann Chaitlin, Christopher Conroe, Tad Cronn, Mary Duarte, Victoria Gist-Towner, Julia Hiebaum, Ralph LaZar, Dana Levine, Caroline Morse, Mark Sherman and Dottie Stanley. Free. lajollaartassociation.org

• La Jolla Playhouse presents its 2023 Without Walls Festival from Thursday to Sunday, April 27-30, at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park in San Diego. Ticket prices and schedules will be released at lajollaplayhouse.org/wowfestival.

The La Jolla Historical Society presents “Rare Trees, Sacred Canyons: Torrey Pines — San Diego’s Symbol of Preservation” through Sunday, May 28. (John Durant)

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents “Rare Trees, Sacred Canyons: Torrey Pines — San Diego’s Symbol of Preservation” through Sunday, May 28, at 780 Prospect St. The exhibition features paintings, postcards, photographs, documents and more about Torrey pines and the local reserve in which they grow. Free. lajollahistory.org

Galas & events

• The La Valencia Hotel presents a Martell cognac pairing dinner at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 1132 Prospect St., La Jolla. Executive chef Fabian Aceves has prepared a three-course dinner, and Martell global ambassador Christophe Pienkowski will guide guests through each cognac pairing. $225. bit.ly/LaVCognac

• The Frosted Faces Foundation presents its fifth annual fundraiser “Sit. Stay. Stand Up!” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at The Comedy Store La Jolla, 916 Pearl St. The event for ages 21 and up will include a comedy show and silent auction. $40 per person with a two-drink minimum. givebutter.com/TdOKfb

• The Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial presents its annual Women’s History Brunch at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 2, at 6905 La Jolla Scenic Drive South, La Jolla. The event will honor the contributions of women in the military. Email jennifergivens@soledadmemorial.com.

• The La Jolla Historical Society has rescheduled its “60th-Anniversary Kickoff Reception” to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at 780 Prospect St. The event will include tours of the current exhibition, “Rare Trees, Sacred Canyons: Torrey Pines — San Diego’s Symbol of Preservation,” plus objects from the archive and a talk by Deputy Director Dana Hicks about the research the organization is doing. Free. bit.ly/Historical60th

• La Jolla Playhouse presents its Gala 2023 at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The event will include a showcase by two-time Tony Award-winner Sutton Foster. $750 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition. ◆