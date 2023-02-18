Own a piece of Rancho history: RSF Historical Society to hold unique Upscale Tag Sale

Rancho Santa Fe Historical Society is planning a huge, one-of-a-kind Upscale Tag Sale featuring furniture, decor and more. Beautiful items have been graciously donated by The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe’s new owner to support the Historical Society. Mark your calendars for Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23. There will be a special preview available to active RSFHS members. Not sure if your membership is current? Call the Historical Society at (858) 756-9291. Visit rsfhs.org and stay tuned for more details.

The Rancho Santa Fe Historical Society is a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit organization. Its mission is to collect, preserve, research, and interpret the documents, photos and artifacts that connect the community to Rancho Santa Fe and its past. The opportunity to learn more about the history of this special village is offered through exhibitions, historic sites, the archives, special events, educational programs and publications. Visit www.ranchosantafehistoricalsociety.org for more information.