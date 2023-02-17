Feb. 16: Local and regional events

North Coast Rep Variety Nights to present ‘The Spirit of Harriet Tubman’

North Coast Rep Variety Nights will feature “The Spirit of Harriet Tubman”, written and performed by Leslie McCurdy on March 6 and 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach.

McCurdy invokes the “spirit” of Tubman as she portrays the life of the famous Underground Railroad conductor, recreating stories familiar and some rarely told, using words said to have been Tubman’s own. Through it all, the audience learns of the faith and conviction that drove Tubman to follow her dreams as the spirit of the past connects with the present, to inspire her charges to have the courage to do the same in envisioning their future. Called “a powerful, must see performance - the whole family can enjoy”.

Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets or for more information.

North Coast Symphony presents Saint-Saens Spectacular

The North Coast Symphony Orchestra presents Saint-Saens Spectacular, a concert dedicated to the music of French composer Camille Saint-Saens, on Saturday, March 4, at 2:30 p.m. at the San Dieguito United Methodist Church, 170 Calle Magdelena, Encinitas. The performance includes the magnificent Organ Symphony, featuring organist Sarah Amos, as well as the Cello Concerto No. 1 with soloist Peter Ko, principal cellist with the La Jolla Symphony and Chorus. The orchestra was founded in 1947 and is conducted by Daniel Swem. Admission: $12 general, $10 seniors/students/military, $30/family max. For more information, visit www.northcoastsymphony.com.

Del Mar Rose Society: ‘Chocolate and Roses’

The next Del Mar Rose Society event topic is “Chocolate and Roses” featuring Jim Lantry, owner of Seabreeze Craft Chocolates. Taste and learn the process from the cacao bean to the finest chocolate and the history of gifting roses. The event will be held Thursday, Feb. 23, 6:30 p.m. at the Del Mar Powerhouse Community Center, 1658 Coast Blvd. Reception followed by lecture at 7 p.m. Call 760-809-6860 or delmarrosesociety.org. Public welcome.

Oolong Gallery’s new show opens Feb. 24

Oolong Gallery in Solana Beach will present a painting and sculpture exhibition featuring Austrian contemporary master Markus Bacher, and rising star sculptor Claire Chambless of CalArts. The opening reception will be held Saturday, Feb. 25, 6 p.m.-9 p.m., with the artists. The exhibit will run Feb. 24 through March 31. The gallery is open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit www.oolongallery.com. 349 N. Coast Highway 101, Solana Beach

One Paseo Sounds & Sips

One Paseo invites guests to join them for their next Sounds & Sips event featuring a local quartet on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 4-6 p.m. on One Paseo’s lawn. In addition to live music, the event will also feature sips from Harland Brewing along with wine and beer for purchase. This event is free and open to the public. It is recommended that guests arrive early for the best seats. 3725 Paseo Place, Carmel Valley.

‘DIESEL, A Bookstore’ to host bestselling author Scott McGaugh

“DIESEL, A Bookstore” in the Del Mar Highlands Town Center will present a free event featuring New York Times bestselling author Scott McGaugh on Tuesday, March 7 at 6:30 p.m.

McGaugh will discuss and sign copies of his book “The Brotherhood of the Flying Coffin.”

The first major history of the American glider pilots, the forgotten heroes of World War II, McGaugh’s book is a story of no guns, no engines and no second chances, according to a news release. “This book distills war down to individual young men climbing into defenseless gliders made of plywood, ready to trust the towing aircraft that would pull them into enemy territory by a single cable wrapped with a telephone wire. Based on their after-action reports, journals, oral histories, photos and letters home, The Brotherhood of the Flying Coffin reveals every terrifying minute of their missions.”

Diesel at Del Mar Highlands Town Center is located at 12843 El Camino Real, Suite 104 Carmel Valley, 92130. Phone: (858) 925-7078; email: delmar@dieselbookstore.com; Online: www.dieselbookstore.com.

North County Winds band to present ‘A Musical Bouquet’ concert

The 60-piece North County Winds (www.ncwinds.org) under the musical direction of Vince Hernandez performs “A Musical Bouquet” concert on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 2:30 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church, 424 Via de la Valle, Solana Beach. Music of several genres will be performed including Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess, the Gilbert and Sullivan-inspired Pineapple Poll ballet, ABBA, swing music, American folk, Gaelic, and Middle Eastern inspired pieces - something for everyone. Tickets can be purchased at the door or through the website at www.ncwinds.org and are $20 for general public, $15 for seniors, and free for students.

Events at the Del Mar Fairgrounds

A variety of events are being held this month at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. For more information, visit delmarfairgrounds.com/events-calendar/

Coastal Communities Concert Band’s 40th Anniversary Concert

The Coastal Communities Concert Band, an award-winning symphonic band of more than 80 musicians who live throughout San Diego County, welcomes world-renowned trumpet soloist Jens Lindemann to its 40th Anniversary Concert on Feb. 18, at 2 p.m.at the Carlsbad Community Church, 3175 Harding Street in Carlsbad.

Admission is $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and students are admitted free. Tickets are available at the door, online at www.cccband.com or call (760) 727-3741.

